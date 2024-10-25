RUMOR: Marvel Studios Developing WICCAN Series Along With YOUNG AVENGERS And SCARLET WITCH

Marvel Studios definitely seems to have some big plans in place for the supernatural side of the MCU, as we're now hearing that a solo Wiccan series is in the works...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 25, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along has been a pretty big success for Marvel so far (which is at least partially due to the fact that it's the least expensive Disney+ series yet), and it seems the studio is pleased enough with the show's viewership that plans are in place to continue these characters' journeys across several different projects.

Agatha - itself a spin-off of WandaVision - introduced a mysterious "Teen" (Joe Locke) who was recently confirmed to be Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy Kaplan/Wiccan.

Now, MTTSH is reporting that a Wiccan solo show is in the works, which Marvel will develop along with the Scarlet Witch movie and a Young Avengers project (we still don't know if that'll be a movie or another Disney+ series).

Daniel Richtman recently claimed that a series focusing on the search for the Scarlet Witch's other son, Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed, was on the cards, so we'd say there's a good chance these projects are one and the same.

There is already a Vision series in the works, and a recent rumor claimed that Euphoria breakout Javon Walton is in talks to play a second "Teen," who will presumably turn out to be Tommy. Do we really need another series focusing on these characters?

To be fair, a lot of people said the same thing about Agatha All Along, and while some fans remain far from won over, the seven episodes we've seen do seem to have silenced a lot of doubters.

Billy and Tommy were introduced as the children of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision. They were ultimately revealed to be constructs of the Westview Anomaly, and were erased from existence when Wanda dispelled the Hex.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a vengeful Scarlet With makes it her mission to track down alternate universe variants of the twins, but finally comes to terms with the fact that she can never be reunited with the sons she lost in the WandaVision finale.

The twins will likely be a part of the Young Avengers team we saw Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) begin to assemble in The Marvels.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Timelessicons
Timelessicons - 10/25/2024, 11:36 AM
Plz bring hulkling and iron lad and not Skaar as hulkling
Timelessicons
Timelessicons - 10/25/2024, 11:37 AM
Skaar needs his own identity and story arc
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/25/2024, 11:44 AM
oh I like this. Young Avengers I think is PERFECT for a Disney+ series, I'm down with doing a Netflix type thing of individual shows that lead to the team up series.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/25/2024, 11:46 AM
As long as they don’t try and waste a big budget movie on this, let the kiddos play I guess but I don’t see it catching on
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/25/2024, 12:08 PM
@NonPlayerC - nah I think it would do just fine. This would be a show very clearly marketed towards a certain demographic and people love Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop (the actors as well)
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/25/2024, 12:13 PM
@NonPlayerC - there is a reason young avengers has been in demand from fans to be a mcu project.....because they have caught on already. food for thought.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/25/2024, 12:25 PM
@SATW42 - I thought the girl playing miss marvel was charming in her show but it didn’t work in the Marvels, I didn’t enjoy anything about that Hawkeye series, and Wiccan is my least favorite character in Agatha. Maybe I just hate kids
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/25/2024, 12:27 PM
@supermanrex - wasn’t aware it was “in demand” from fans. Normally 1 person says something on twitter and people make it sound like everyone in the world is behind the idea but let me clarify, it won’t catch on with me I guess
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2024, 12:07 PM

Agenda fatigue.

We understand why they want to pump out D+ shows for Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Wiccan. (And what they did with the rainbow Marvels)

The problem is that most of the D+ shows have been bad. Being diverse is a very important thing, but it does no good if you run out minorities and make a bad show or movie with them.

If they spend as much time on the quality of their projects as they do with their social messaging, then everyone will be happy. If they continue to put out bad shows, we will just get the same problems with people saying the bad product sucks, and them responding by calling consumers all the ists & isms.

Make them damn things good, or don't make them.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/25/2024, 12:33 PM
@DocSpock -

No one really mentions it but Disney TRIPLED the number of productions released after Endgame, and I think quantity failed quality a lot here.

5.5yr before Endgame Marvel had about 12-13 releases give or take, 5.5yrs after Endgame they've had 30-35 releases.

There is no way in hell that doesn't cause the quality of things to start declining.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2024, 12:51 PM
@TrentCrimm -

Very true. Plus they led with their best characters or course, and now they’re trotting out the C & D listers.

And playing agenda politics Russian roulette.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/25/2024, 12:56 PM
@DocSpock -

"Plus they led with their best characters or course"

I think this is the start of a demographic shift we're going to see, the "best" characters are the ones we all know, and for a lot of comic fans, they aged out of the hobby before these C&D listers and New Avengers came into the picture, having Cap, Iron Man, Thor, etc in the movies were stories and characters that regardless of generation everyone would be interested in, and now you've got half that demographic becoming unfamiliar and uninterested in these new characters coming into play because well, Disney isn't giving people a reason to care about them.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/25/2024, 12:56 PM
@TrentCrimm -

🙄
There is no way in hell that doesn't cause the quality of things to start declining.

🤔...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/25/2024, 12:57 PM
@KennKathleen -

I have no idea what sentence you're trying to convey with those gifs so I'm not sure how to respond lol
TK420
TK420 - 10/25/2024, 12:16 PM
The gayest Marvel yet.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 10/25/2024, 12:19 PM
@TK420 - Even better
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/25/2024, 12:47 PM
@TK420 - LGBTQD+
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/25/2024, 12:28 PM
Bob Iger promised no more unnecessary projects. I’m a fan of what marvel and Joe Locke are doing with Wiccan in Agatha but going down a rabbit hole of spinoff after spinoff after spinoff of WandaVision is ODD!

Wonderman and Vision Quest are also weird. Maybe I’m just not a fan of West Coast Avengers
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/25/2024, 12:29 PM
Be impressed if they could even get Young Avengers off the ground at this point.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/25/2024, 1:01 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Mark my words...

Young Avengers = Guaranteed

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

