DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Charlie Cox Returns As Matt Murdock In New Official Image

A new official promo image for Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again gives us another look at the returning Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 11, 2024 01:12 PM EST
We've seen a few brief teasers, but Marvel Studios has yet to release a full trailer for Daredevil: Born Again. Several official promo stills have been shared by various sites over the past week or so, however, possibly indicating that a proper look at the Disney+ revival could be imminent.

For now, we have another image courtesy of TV Line, giving us a new look at the returning Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear's civilian alter-ego, Matt Murdock.

Cox spoke about reprising the role following his three-season stint as the character in Netflix's Daredevil series in a recent interview with Empire.

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," said the actor. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist." "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm. Matt’s made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante. Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

Wilson Bethel, who will also be back as the villainous Bullseye, recently revealed exactly how much time has passed since the events of the original series.

"The show doesn't pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

View Recorder