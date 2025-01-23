DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Charlie Cox Suits-Up As The Man Without Fear On New Magazine Cover

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere this March, and the latest cover of SFX Magazine features a new look at Charlie Cox suited-up as the Man Without Fear...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 23, 2025 04:01 PM EST
The UK's SFX Magazine (yes, the "F" is often intentionally covered so it looks like an "E") has shared a first look at its latest cover, and it features a close-up shot of Charlie Cox as The Man Without Fear.

The costume Cox will don for Daredevil: Born Again isn't a million miles away from the suit he wore in the Netflix series, but there have been a few minor tweaks, and the proportions of the mask look a lot better.

We caught a glimpse of several new outfits in the recent trailer, but whether he'll actually wear any of them remains to be seen.

Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling on Born Again's second season before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

The actor also spoke about reprising the lead role following his three-season stint as the character in Netflix's Daredevil series in a recent interview with Empire.

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," he said. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist." "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm. Matt’s made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante. Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

Check out the brutally violent Born Again trailer below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Confirmed To Shoot Before Season 1 Premiere
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/23/2025, 2:33 PM
He Is afraid.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/23/2025, 2:35 PM
“Sex Magazine”
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/23/2025, 4:01 PM
Disney: Please don't screw this up
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/23/2025, 4:03 PM
SEX?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 4:10 PM
Daredevil is Sex , I agree.

Anyway , interested to learn more details about the show aswell as other projects that magazine is highlighting such as Doctors (Who & Doom).

Also never watched much of it as a kid but a new Herculoids animated show/movie could be fun!!.

TheStranger
TheStranger - 1/23/2025, 4:10 PM
I'd love to see him get a costume, that doesn't look like it was made from recycled shoes. 🤷‍♂️
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/23/2025, 4:15 PM
@TheStranger - this suit in love action would be sublime. Just the black suit with a proper DD mask

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/23/2025, 4:12 PM
Got damn i love that mask so much. Charlie is so good as DD. One of the closest adaptations in CBMs.
Gambito
Gambito - 1/23/2025, 4:51 PM
@KurtCrawler - Charlie really sells it he has an expressive lower face
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 1/23/2025, 4:16 PM
"SEX" Appropriate for Matt.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 4:24 PM
@comicfan100 - yep

maybe the biggest horndog in comics.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/23/2025, 4:16 PM

Can't effin' wait!!!!!

After all those sh!tty D+ shows with a couple of good ones.

Daredevil SMASH!!!!!!!!!!!!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/23/2025, 4:20 PM
My favorite DD cowl shot so far. And his collar makes sense. I would like to see that DD emblem tho... not because Matt would have a good reason to have it, but because that's f ucking Daredevil
jj2112
jj2112 - 1/23/2025, 4:24 PM
I used to buy this mag in Barcelona, it was pretty good. Never realised they intentionally covered the F, lol.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/23/2025, 4:39 PM
We're now in the golden age of textured costuming.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/23/2025, 4:41 PM
SOON!
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 1/23/2025, 5:05 PM
is this a p0rn0 mag?
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 1/23/2025, 5:07 PM
I am so tired of that beard

View Recorder