DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Krysten Ritter Shares "Superhero Training" Photo Alongside Charlie Cox

After months of rumors and speculation, we recently got confirmation that Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

We're not sure if Ritter has actually begun filming her scenes just yet, but she has now taken to social media to share a BTS look at her "superhero training" alongside co-star Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and fitness trainer Naqam Washington.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said when her return was made official. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Following the events of the season 1 finale, we do have a pretty good idea why Jones will make her presence felt.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declares martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force, the Man Without Fear decides to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, which Ritter hard-drinking PI will be able to provide in spades.

It remains to be seen if fellow super-powered New Yorkers Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and/or Danny Rand (Finn Jones) will also make their returns, but we don't anticipate a full Defenders reunion - not this season, at least.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.