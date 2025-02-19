DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details On Why Creative Overhaul Was Deemed Necessary & Punisher's Role - SPOILERS

Brad Winderbaum and the cast of Daredevil: Born Again have now elaborated on what led to the decision to bring the Disney+ show more in line with the original Netflix series...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 19, 2025 03:02 PM EST
As we're sure most of you are aware, the upcoming Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again series was originally envisioned as more of a soft reboot of the now defunct Daredevil series than a direct continuation. Plans changed, and a significant creative overhaul brought the show more in line with its Netflix predecessor.

The decision was made to alter the direction of the show during the Hollywood strikes, when the creative team had a chance to look over what had been shot up to that point. Though "some things" worked, everyone agreed that "something was off."

"It led to a feeling of, maybe we don't have to define it. Maybe we can play it loose," Marvel's Brad Winderbaum recalls.

"It really wasn't clear until we watched the series after the strike that we had to choose," Star Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) adds: "Not that it didn't work, but it was a little bit confusing. It was too, 'Is it the show or is it not the show?'"

Ultimately, Marvel parted ways with original writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord, and hired a new showrunner (The Punisher's Dario Scardapane) to make some big changes.

Part of the overhaul involved bringing in Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, who weren't "completely ignored" in the original treatment, but did not have key roles.

"Sometimes when you've been away from a role for a while and you return to it, it can feel a bit like you're doing an impression of yourself," Woll said of her return. "I was worried about that, but I think because the three of us have such an easy give-and-take, that allowed it to be very natural and fall right into place."

Mild spoilers follow.

Another highly-anticipated return will be Frank Castle/The Punisher, once again played by Jon Bernthal. The details of Castle's role are still under wraps, but Winderbaum did reveal why Murdock seeks out his unhinged former ally.

"[Matt] goes to Frank because he needs something done that he's unwilling to do. And Frank, a bull in a china shop, drives right to the heart of the matter. As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank's appearances are just insane."

Check out some new stills at the link below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

