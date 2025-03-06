DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Shares Bloody BTS Photo - But How Did [SPOILER] Survive?

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+, and the series premiere kicked-off with a bloody sequence that culminated with the death of one character and another left in a very bad way.

Spoilers follow.

"Heaven's Half Hour" begins with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) making their way to Josie's Bar for a drink. We get to spend just enough time with these close friends to make the looming "traumatic event" even more devastating when it arrives.

Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), orchestrates a plan to lure Daredevil away so that he can target those closest to him, and - as many predicted after those revealing set photos - this results in the death of a beloved character from the original Netflix series.

Foggy Nelson is shot through the chest and ultimately bleeds out in Karen's arms. After a brutal battle, Daredevil gives in to his need for vengeance and drops Dex from a four-story building. As a hysterical Karen turns to make sure it wasn't Matt that just hit the ground behind her, we see that Bullseye is still (just barely) alive.

Even in the heightened reality of the MCU, this was quite a fall for any "normal" human to survive, so how did Dex manage to walk away?

In the season 3 finale of the Netflix show, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) breaks Poindexter's back, and the series ends with the villain undergoing surgery. We learn that his surgeon is Dr. Oyama, who uses "cogmium steel" to repair his patient's spine.

In the comics, Dr. Kenji Oyama (aka Lord Dark Wind) is one of the men involved in the procedure to graft Adamantium onto Wolverine's bones. Though we don't know for certain, it's reasonable to assume that Dex's entire skeleton was supposed to be enhanced after his stint on the operating table.

Bullseye ends up being sent away for life, but it's probably not a spoiler to confirm that we do see him again before the end of the season.

Bethel has shared a bloody BTS photo to social media. Check it out below along with some impressive fan-art, and click here for our review of all 9 episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.