DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Shares Bloody BTS Photo - But How Did [SPOILER] Survive?

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Shares Bloody BTS Photo - But How Did [SPOILER] Survive?

A certain actor involved in the shocking events of the Daredevil: Born Again series premiere has shared a bloody behind-the-scenes photo to social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 06, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+, and the series premiere kicked-off with a bloody sequence that culminated with the death of one character and another left in a very bad way.

Spoilers follow.

"Heaven's Half Hour" begins with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) making their way to Josie's Bar for a drink. We get to spend just enough time with these close friends to make the looming "traumatic event" even more devastating when it arrives.

Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), orchestrates a plan to lure Daredevil away so that he can target those closest to him, and - as many predicted after those revealing set photos - this results in the death of a beloved character from the original Netflix series.

Foggy Nelson is shot through the chest and ultimately bleeds out in Karen's arms. After a brutal battle, Daredevil gives in to his need for vengeance and drops Dex from a four-story building. As a hysterical Karen turns to make sure it wasn't Matt that just hit the ground behind her, we see that Bullseye is still (just barely) alive.

Even in the heightened reality of the MCU, this was quite a fall for any "normal" human to survive, so how did Dex manage to walk away?

In the season 3 finale of the Netflix show, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) breaks Poindexter's back, and the series ends with the villain undergoing surgery. We learn that his surgeon is Dr. Oyama, who uses "cogmium steel" to repair his patient's spine.

In the comics, Dr. Kenji Oyama (aka Lord Dark Wind) is one of the men involved in the procedure to graft Adamantium onto Wolverine's bones. Though we don't know for certain, it's reasonable to assume that Dex's entire skeleton was supposed to be enhanced after his stint on the operating table.

Bullseye ends up being sent away for life, but it's probably not a spoiler to confirm that we do see him again before the end of the season. 

Bethel has shared a bloody BTS photo to social media. Check it out below along with some impressive fan-art, and click here for our review of all 9 episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Addresses The Premiere's Big Punisher Tease And Frank Castle's Return
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Addresses The Premiere's Big Punisher Tease And Frank Castle's Return
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Drop Some Huge Hints About Sinister Season 2
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Drop Some Huge Hints About "Sinister" Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/6/2025, 8:36 AM
The metal spine would have protected shit considering he landed forward, it was the concrete that broke his fall.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/6/2025, 9:21 AM
@HashTagSwagg - yeah and it's not gonna keep your flesh from splattering off your bones with a fall from that height. It's ridiculous no matter how you cut it.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/6/2025, 9:42 AM
@McMurdo - I’m trying to wrap my head around it. Twas a cool sequence, but did the spinal surgery unlock a healing factor or something? IIRC he’s just super talented in the comics, but is he a mutant in other renditions?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/6/2025, 8:39 AM
That one scene in the hallway where Bullseye's eye was wide open in fear walking up the stairs was chilling
HAILHYDRA
HAILHYDRA - 3/6/2025, 8:43 AM
Honestly, I don’t mind reality being heightened a little in DD:BA. I loved the original series but by this point I think we’ve all had our share of darkly lit fight choreography demo reels. Comic book adaptations can be gritty and fun. Let DD swing around on roof tops and let a super villain survive a fall from a rooftop.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/6/2025, 8:51 AM
@HAILHYDRA - But it somehow ruins the original series or something. That's why Battinson can't be in the DCU, amirite?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/6/2025, 9:22 AM
@ObserverIO - Battinson can't be in the DCU because he can barely handle a handful of teenagers at a bus stop.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 3/6/2025, 9:52 AM
@McMurdo - Or stick the landing. Gotta love origin stories. I'm looking forward to DCU Batman because he'll be seasoned.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 8:45 AM
Dude was diabolical in the first episode…

He was killing civilians indiscriminately as much as he could while Matt was trying to stop him and then when Foggy dies , he smiles at Matt and gives him a pat on the shoulder.

I wanted Matt to kill Dex but him surviving is truly some twisted luck.

User Comment Image

Cogmium Steel is an obscure metal from the comics that “remembers its shape” so it’s easily moldable so they could have laced his entire skeleton with it instead of just the spine…

Since it’s barely defined in the comics , they could have it be that it makes him very durable aswell hence him surviving that fall.

Fun fact: it was mentioned in an episode of AOS S3 aswell.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/6/2025, 8:46 AM
DD screaming at Bullseye before he throws him off the roof. “WHY?! WHY?!!!” 💀
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/6/2025, 8:47 AM
"Cogmium steel" my bouncing butt! In the comics it's adamantium. Now they've finally got the X-Men maybe they can say it was adamantium after all... except they just did that whole dumbass thing in BNW where they felt the need to introduce adamantium in an elaborate way.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 8:54 AM
@ObserverIO - maybe he has yet to get the full adamantium make over. That drop might be the impetus for more metal 🤘
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/6/2025, 8:59 AM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/6/2025, 8:57 AM
The “Eh come on it’s funny” slap to the shoulder as Matt is screaming WHY was such a cool touch. Bethel is so good.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/6/2025, 9:14 AM
Just watched 1st episode and i notice the jump in quality from the other disney+ marvel shows. Doesnt feel like a chopped movie anynore and that is enough for me, liked it.

But havent reviewed the old series. So does this make sense with all the previous DD appearances in nwh, hawkeye and shehulk?
Fares
Fares - 3/6/2025, 9:18 AM
I don't think it's impossible for even a regular human to survive that fall.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 9:31 AM
@Fares - Four stories isn't even close to the world record IRL

In 1972, Vesna Vulović, a flight attendant, survived a fall from 33,000 feet after her plane exploded. She landed in the snow, which cushioned her fall. This remarkable survival story still holds the Guinness World Record for the highest fall without a parachute. Juliane Koepcke fell from approximately 10,000 feet in 1971 after her plane broke up mid-air. She survived with minor injuries by landing in the Amazon rainforest.

https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/51270/20240805/highest-fall-without-injury.htm#:~:text=This%20remarkable%20survival%20story%20still%20holds%20the%20Guinness,minor%20injuries%20by%20landing%20in%20the%20Amazon%20rainforest.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 9:33 AM
@Fares - If you fell from 48 feet (about 4 stories), statistically you have about a 50% chance of survival. At 84 feet (or 7 stories), the mortality rate is 90%, meaning you'd be very unlikely to survive a fall from this height.

https://www.offgridweb.com/survival/falling-injuries-fatality-rates/#:~:text=If%20you%20fell%20from%2048%20feet%20%28about%204,unlikely%20to%20survive%20a%20fall%20from%20this%20height.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/6/2025, 9:48 AM
@Apophis71 - vesna and the juliane were blessed by the hand of God. even hitting snow from that height is no different than hitting concrete , same as water etc.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 3/6/2025, 9:34 AM
He's got a metal spine, keep up. It made enough sense. Jaw was on the floor during that first 15 minutes. Great start, really enjoying the show so far. Really only complaint was the shoddy CGI in episode 1.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 9:41 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - As pointed out above they picked the height of the fall almost perfectly, four stories even without all the metal in his body he had a 50% chance to survive so with a fantastical memory metal in his spine odds of still able to walk after increases beyond that by a fair amount. If it had been seven stories, totaly different matter altogether, however enough damage may have been done that with the intro of Adamantium he got an additional upgrade to an even more science busting alloy.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/6/2025, 9:37 AM
First two episodes were pretty good so far. But idk, something about it just seems different. I like it though.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/6/2025, 9:39 AM
I think they did this to give him adamantium bones. But how a weakass like Daredevil with no powers is going to fight him with adamantium bones without breaking his knuckles? It made sense with Iron Fist vs Wolverine cos Danny Rand trained to fight freaking Shou Lao

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 9:52 AM
@GodHercules20 - Metal bones doesn't protect soft tissues and arteries, isn't like he has Logan's healing factor, and DD can hear a pulse thus pinpoint an attack on the carotid so there are ways but it would be brutal and we don't REALY want Bullseye killed anytime soon. Full metal skull wouldn't prevent being knocked unconcious either and could even increase the odds of that if an impact caused the brain to bounce back and forth against Adamantium, even if Matt broke every bone in his hand hitting him hard enough put his lights out.

All in the writing, thought as to what is plausible enough, and execution but always a way as every Marvel character has some weaknesses and/or edge to allow even the weakest opponant take out the most OP one when the narrative dictates it hence why Hawkeye was able to defeat Hulk.
quas95
quas95 - 3/6/2025, 9:42 AM
I'm glad they didn't kill off Bullseye. I'm looking forward to having more interactions with him and Daredevil. Heightened reality doesn't hurt anyone. These are comic adaptations dudes

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder