DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Director Says Episode 4 Almost Featured A Huge [SPOILER] Tease

This week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again begins with the aftermath of Hector Ayala's tragic murder, as Matt Murdock drops by the morgue to retrieve his client's belongings - including the White Tiger costume and amulet.

Spoilers ahead.

Though we never actually see it in action, Murdock mentions that this amulet imbues Hector with "great strength and speed" during the trial in episode 3. Hector Ayala may be gone, but that doesn't mean the White Tiger won't live again.

In "Sic Semper Systema," Matt consoles Hector's niece Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), who dons the White Tiger mantle in the comics. There is a suggestion that "someone" will ultimately take up Hector's cause and find out who killed him during Matt and Angela's conversation, but director Jeffrey Nachmanoff has now revealed that the episode originally included a much more obvious hint that Angela will continue in her uncle's footsteps.

Nachmanoff tells Phase Hero that he shot a scene with the amulet "illuminating" when Angela gets close to it, but, for whatever reason, the powers that be decided not to show it in the final cut.

Angela is probably a bit young to begin fighting crime as the White Tiger - at least in this first season - but that doesn't mean she won't return down the line. We have heard that the Man Without Fear will put together his own team to combat Wilson Fisk's AVTF in season 2, so with a bit of a time-jump, who knows?

Nachmanoff also discusses several other moments from the episode, so be sure to check out the full interview in the player below.

