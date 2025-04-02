DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 7 Director Explains That Big Moment With The Kingpin And Vanessa Fisk - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode - "Art For Art's Sake" - concludes with Vanessa Fisk sending Luca, the head of one of the Five Families, to the restaurant where her husband Wilson is enjoying dinner.

You've likely noticed that the Kingpin of Crime turned New York Mayor has, well, expanded somewhat in recent weeks, but has his wife finally had enough of Wilson's attempt to legitimise himself? It certainly looks like Vanessa sent Luca there to kill Fisk, but Buck is shown waiting in the wings and immediately guns the mobster down.

Fisk thanks his right-hand man and asks Vanessa what she'd like for dinner, a strong hint they planned out Luca's demise together. The scene is open to interpretation, though, and episode 7 director David Boys alluded to that during a recent interview with Phase Hero.

"I love that we don't know. We don't want to say it, I don't think," he explained. "We want to intimate it somehow, but let's leave that not known for a while. Let Dario and everybody sink that in. What a cool thing that is."

"I figured a way we could see this hapless Luca come," Boyd said of the technical aspect of the shoot. "We could poke out the front window of the bar and see him come up the sidewalk. The coast looks kinda clear and we take him all the way in the front door, we see him come around the corner, and follow him in."

The filmmaker also praised Buck actor Arty Froushan by calling him phenomenal and teasing an eventual transformation into his comic book persona, Bullet. "He's capable of doing big things with this story as time goes on," Boyd teased. "He's untapped."

Asked if anything, in particular, inspired his approach to the scene with Fisk and Luca, he added, "The thought of that image looking from behind Fisk. Just that. The very broad shoulders and head. That image is what drove me to it. That's the destination. The closer you get to it, the more dangerous it is."

We're now heading into the final two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, both of which were changed as a result of the show's creative overhaul along with the pilot. Boyd belives those changes will be instrumental heading into the next two weeks.

"My theory is that the new pilot has headed us right to this precipice. The next two are going to be smashing," he promised. "I think the reason they did the pilot again is that's what gets us there. What we did is bridge it from beginning to end and left it off to a phenomenal ending."

Shooting on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has begun, and various photos from the show's set have hinted at where this story is going. However, rest assured that there are plenty of big surprises to come as things intensify between the Man Without Fear and Mayor Fisk.

Seven episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.