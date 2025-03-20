DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Fan Poster Imagines What It Would Look Like If MCU's Spider-Man Was In The Series

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Fan Poster Imagines What It Would Look Like If MCU's Spider-Man Was In The Series

We still don’t know when or where Spider-Man and Daredevil will cross paths in the MCU, but a new fan-made poster for Daredevil: Born Again puts a grounded, gritty spin on the wall-crawler. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

While the Disney/Fox merger saw the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four return to Marvel Studios, Spider-Man is still only on loan from Sony Pictures.

Marvel Studios' agreement with the studio fell apart shortly before Spider-Man: Far From Home's release but when the news was made public, filmmaker and fan backlash helped change Sony's mind (even Tom Holland got on the phone to Disney CEO Bob Iger).

There are certain conditions to how Spider-Man is utilised in the MCU and Sony is free to make movies like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter without Kevin Feige's input. Back to the web-slinger, though, and the odds of him showing up anywhere other than in his own movies or the Avengers franchise are slim. 

That's why we're not expecting Peter Parker to cross paths with the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again. If Marvel Studios had full control over the hero, a cameo surely wouldn't be off the table. For now, though, we'll take what we can get! 

Today, a very cool fan-made poster has surfaced on social media showing what Spider-Man would look like presented in the same style as character one-sheets for Daredevil, the Kingpin, and The Punisher. It's a little heartbreaking that this is something we're unlikely to ever see, but the unnamed artist who created this poster has still done a terrific job. 

Marvel Studios has also released an official Daredevil: Born Again poster, this time putting the spotlight on Hector Ayala and his superhero alter-ego, White Tiger.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have confirmed that they won't reprise their respective roles as Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk in Spider-Man 4, while Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently explained why Spidey won't appear in Daredevil: Born Again

"You know, I'm not sure exactly what the rules are but I think [Sony] have longform television rights," the executive explained. "We can do 30-minute animation, I think."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/20/2025, 1:38 PM
If only....
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/20/2025, 2:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - I mean that would be so cool. But spiderman is a pretty funny guy, people rioted in the streets over daredevil being a cheerful dude in she-hulk. I think people should read more comics. There should be a knowledge test as a requirement for making an account on this site🙄
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/20/2025, 2:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - Or for writing comic book movies honestly
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/20/2025, 3:24 PM
@UncleHarm1 - I think in Spider-Man's case there are a lot of examples of his more darker dramatic side in his movie appearances, so they won't be worried. Also when they saw it they would get it. I doubt Scardapane would make it all light and bubbly suddenly. Maybe he'd make a joke or two but that's not really in character for the Tom Holland Spider-Man anyway.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/20/2025, 1:46 PM
"He was just Hector from the Heights."

*rolls eyes*
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/20/2025, 2:21 PM
Just imagine
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/20/2025, 2:33 PM
Now if only Punisher was in the mix, I hope we get to see all three of them team up to fight Fisk eventually like the comics and cartoons.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/20/2025, 2:41 PM
Amy Pascal clearly has mental health issues ( just watch any interview with her)

Why does she get any say on Spider-Man?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/20/2025, 2:53 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/20/2025, 3:05 PM
Despair all ye who watch movies.

The filmmakers are punishing us with commie feed.

