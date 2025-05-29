DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Is The Only Live-Action MCU Series Not To Make Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming Chart

Despite appearing to be one of Marvel's most highly-regarded and popular Disney+ shows yet, Daredevil: Born Again failed to chart on Nielsen's Top 10 Original Streaming Shows List...

By MarkCassidy - May 29, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Though the show certainly had its share of detractors, Daredevil: Born Again was a big hit with critics (87% on Rotten Tomatoes), and seemed to be embraced by the majority of fans as one of Marvel's better Disney+ efforts.

We had also been led to believe that the Man Without Fear's revival series did pretty good numbers for the streaming service, but this doesn't seem to be the case.

Daredevil: Born Again has become the first live-action Marvel Studios series not to make Nielsen's Top 10 Original Streaming Shows List. The only other Marvel streaming titles to fail to find their way onto the list were animated (What If...? Seasons 1 and 3, I Am Groot, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Born Again is also the second live-action MCU Disney+ show not to make Nielsen's overall top 10 after Secret Invasion

There are likely a number of factors involved with the show failing to find a bigger audience, but Born Again was unusually violent for a Marvel series, and we can't discount the possibility that - spoiler alert - killing off Foggy Nelson in the premiere turned some fans of the original Netflix show off.

You can check out a list of Daredevil: Born Again's Season 1 ratings below.

Episodes 1 and 2: 465 million minutes

After Episode 3: 464 million minutes

After Episode 4: 373 million minutes

After Episodes 5 and 6: 344 million minutes

After Episode 7: 470 million minutes

After Episode 8: 463 million minutes

After Episode 9: 385 million minutes

A somewhat surprising development, but we already know that Born Again will be back for at least one more season (filming is currently underway). A third is also planned, so it'll be interesting to see if viewership improves for the sophomore run.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/29/2025, 9:26 AM
Two good episodes and a bunch of filler, there is no hype. [frick]ing yawn. Now he comes the fascists. [frick] this timeline
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/29/2025, 9:28 AM
And people swear a Nova or Ghostrider show would kill...lol
Gambito
Gambito - 5/29/2025, 9:29 AM
They really blew it with the season, sure they course corrected but the damage was done. To have such a wonky uneven first season when it’s supposed to be this big revival was disastrous, next season is looking up but the hype has been killed
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/29/2025, 9:31 AM
It was one of the better Marvel shows too. I think that there are two issues here. It didn’t appeal to kids and overall Marvel enthusiasm is down. I think it did well for an essentially R rated comic book show.
Reginator
Reginator - 5/29/2025, 9:32 AM
I liked the series, too bad it didn't rate higher.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/29/2025, 9:33 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/29/2025, 9:34 AM
Keep up the boycott!

We're winning!

View Recorder