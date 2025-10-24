DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Never-Before-Seen Costume Photos Highlight The Punisher, Muse, Bullseye, And More

Marvel Studios took Daredevil: Born Again back to the drawing board midway through production, with a creative overhaul leading to a change in showrunners and the overall look and tone of the series (not to mention how the story played out).

We may never know the full extent of the alterations, but Bullseye was added to the series, along with a much bigger role for The Punisher in the finale.

Some never-before-seen costume photos have surfaced on social media today, revealing a detailed look at the suits worn by Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and Bastian Cooper/Muse (Hunter Doohan).

The Man Without Fear will get a new, black costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which finally has the "DD" logo front and centre.

Bullseye's look is also expected to evolve a little—thanks to more bullseye-related imagery—and we've already seen The Punisher overhauled design thanks to set photos from his upcoming Special Presentation (that's likely to get another shake up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

Beyond the costumes, something fans are particularly excited to see is the evolution of Matt's relationship with Karen Page. Addressing that recently, Cox said, "They are reliant on one another, and they are in hiding and trying to do whatever they can as part of the resistance to in some way fight back against this regime and Mayor Fisk."

"At night, I think they go out, and they try to ruffle feathers and do anything they can to kind of find a crack in the armor," the actor continued. "But then, of course, during the day, there's a lot of hours where they're just waiting, and luckily they like each other."

You can check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 photos in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the streamer on March 4, 2026.