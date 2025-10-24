DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Never-Before-Seen Costume Photos Highlight The Punisher, Muse, Bullseye, And More

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Never-Before-Seen Costume Photos Highlight The Punisher, Muse, Bullseye, And More

New costume photos from behind the scenes of Daredevil: Born Again have shown up on social media, with the spotlight squared on the Man Without Fear, The Punisher, Bullseye, and Muse. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Studios took Daredevil: Born Again back to the drawing board midway through production, with a creative overhaul leading to a change in showrunners and the overall look and tone of the series (not to mention how the story played out). 

We may never know the full extent of the alterations, but Bullseye was added to the series, along with a much bigger role for The Punisher in the finale. 

Some never-before-seen costume photos have surfaced on social media today, revealing a detailed look at the suits worn by Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and Bastian Cooper/Muse (Hunter Doohan).

The Man Without Fear will get a new, black costume in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which finally has the "DD" logo front and centre.

Bullseye's look is also expected to evolve a little—thanks to more bullseye-related imagery—and we've already seen The Punisher overhauled design thanks to set photos from his upcoming Special Presentation (that's likely to get another shake up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day). 

Beyond the costumes, something fans are particularly excited to see is the evolution of Matt's relationship with Karen Page. Addressing that recently, Cox said, "They are reliant on one another, and they are in hiding and trying to do whatever they can as part of the resistance to in some way fight back against this regime and Mayor Fisk."

"At night, I think they go out, and they try to ruffle feathers and do anything they can to kind of find a crack in the armor," the actor continued. "But then, of course, during the day, there's a lot of hours where they're just waiting, and luckily they like each other."

You can check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 photos in the X posts below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the streamer on March 4, 2026. 

6 Must-Read Storylines Marvel Television Could Adapt For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3
Related:

6 Must-Read Storylines Marvel Television Could Adapt For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2's Premiere Date Has Been Officially Revealed
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2's Premiere Date Has Been Officially Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 10/24/2025, 8:20 AM
Why wasn't Steven S. DeKnight included in the last season?

Seems a bit weird to not even have him on as a consultant.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/24/2025, 8:30 AM
@CyberNigerian - everyone who offers something new and different with quality they dont ever seem to want them around anymore. Been this way since Edward Norton and Edward Wright. Its like Disney actively wants slop
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/24/2025, 8:33 AM
They prefer showrunners like Jessica Gao
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/24/2025, 8:39 AM
@Matchesz - that we can agree on. gao even admitted to not knowing how to end the series. Can’t believe Feige let that slop of a finale be released.

I still think it was terrible timing in the MCU to release that series when they did.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/24/2025, 9:22 AM
@Matchesz - 100%
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 10/24/2025, 9:49 AM
@CyberNigerian
@Matchesz - Given how much of an influence Cox and D'Onofrio had in the overhaul, and the praise they gave to the creatives involved in the previous iteration, maybe they tried to? However, due to it being such a quick turn around, it's plausible that they just weren't able to because they may have been tied up with other projects, or other reasons, and therefore decided to go with the person that already had a hand in the Punisher series. And who knows, they may still have been consulted behind the scenes.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/24/2025, 10:02 AM
@CyberNigerian - It just goes to show that bringing the actors back from the Netflix series is completely meaningless unless you also bring back the showrunners and writers who also made that show great. It’s like having Anthony Hopkins in the last Transformers movie, one of the greatest actors of all time, but his presence in the film couldn’t redeem an awful script.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/24/2025, 8:34 AM
Muse has no neck in that art.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/24/2025, 8:36 AM
Bullseyes mask needs to get a mouth hole. Look at that [frick]ing smirk. Can’t be hiding that mug.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 8:49 AM
Man , Muse looked pretty good so it’s disappointing that he just ended up being a means to an end for the Matt & Fisk narrative rather then a compelling character & story in his own right…

I thought Hunter Doohan did a good job playing his troubled & creepy nature with the material he had and limited backstory which elevated the character to an extent even though there still wasn’t much to this version of Muse aka Bastian Cooper.

Overall , I thought the character was alright but could have been more then he ended up being (it makes me wonder if he was a victim of the overhaul or not tbh).

?si=rUIvrnticqeSuwk_

Also in regards to Bullseye , I liked his outfit (though I do wonder why they have some of it that purple color) and it being inspired by his recent comic costume.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/24/2025, 9:53 AM
Never been the guy who complains about costumes, but I will say I think they can do better for Bullseye.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 9:58 AM
@JackDeth - I feel like it works better with the mask but yeah…

I feel like something that reflects Matt’s costume in terms of the material & such would be cool!!.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/24/2025, 10:23 AM
@TheVisionary25 - THAT goes HARD !!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/24/2025, 10:03 AM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/24/2025, 10:06 AM
I feel like Season 1 was obviously 2 different ideas or production styles meshed together. I liked certain parts of it but overall season 1 arc was a mess. Season 2 should be much better with a cohesive story as long as nobody decides to make executive changes for no good reason.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/24/2025, 10:54 AM
Stop fooling yourselves people, born again was trash only saved by the returning actors and the fight scenes. Marvel has yet to release a good innovative show, last one was wandavision
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:11 PM
This garbage was absolutely horrible. By far and away the worst Season of Daredevil. I'd rather them just go full reboot than destroy the characters. Season 2 might be more cohesive, but if Episode 1, 8, and 9 are anything to show for, it'll still be MID.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
sully
sully - 10/25/2025, 12:37 AM
I've 100% seen that Punisher photo before.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder