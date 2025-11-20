DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Says Season 3 Will Deliver A "Stripped-Down, Back-To-Basics Daredevil"

When Marvel Studios first announced plans for Daredevil: Born Again, it was set to be an 18-episode series. Things have changed since then, with an 8-episode second season set to follow the first season's 9 instalments.

However, that won't be where the Man Without Fear's story ends. Marvel Television has already confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will return for Season 3, and the expectation is that it will move on from The Kingpin to tell a very different Matt Murdock story.

Whether that's the return of Elektra or a story which sees Daredevil behind bars, for example, remains to be seen; comments from executive producer Sana Amanat point to an exciting evolution for the show, though.

"We are trying to make it more stripped-down, back-to-basics Daredevil," she told Empire Magazine when asked about Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. "The ideas we have are places we haven’t gone before, and that’s really thrilling."

Let the speculation commence! If the first season of the show was about The Kingpin's rise, then we have to believe the second will chart his fall. Then again, Marvel Television may have decided that the story needs to expand into another batch of episodes with the third season coming to Disney+ in 2027.

Recently, we spoke with Hawkeye star Tony Dalton, who confirmed he will return as Swordsman in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

"Actually, when you were asking me about [Trap House's] action sequences, that's exactly what I was thinking about in my mind. I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that's coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard," Dalton says in the video below. "I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me."

"It was hard, man. Those guys go hard. The action sequences on those, they say, 'We're right on your face, so it's you, you jump there, hit that guy, and he punches you in the face with a tube.' It's like, 'Okay, let's go!' [Laughs]" he continued. "That's gonna come out and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be really good fun."

What would you like to see from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform on March 4, 2026.