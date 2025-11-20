DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Says Season 3 Will Deliver A "Stripped-Down, Back-To-Basics Daredevil"

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Says Season 3 Will Deliver A &quot;Stripped-Down, Back-To-Basics Daredevil&quot;

Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat has teased Marvel Television's plans for the now-confirmed Season 3, and says, "The ideas we have are places we haven't gone before." Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

When Marvel Studios first announced plans for Daredevil: Born Again, it was set to be an 18-episode series. Things have changed since then, with an 8-episode second season set to follow the first season's 9 instalments. 

However, that won't be where the Man Without Fear's story ends. Marvel Television has already confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will return for Season 3, and the expectation is that it will move on from The Kingpin to tell a very different Matt Murdock story. 

Whether that's the return of Elektra or a story which sees Daredevil behind bars, for example, remains to be seen; comments from executive producer Sana Amanat point to an exciting evolution for the show, though. 

"We are trying to make it more stripped-down, back-to-basics Daredevil," she told Empire Magazine when asked about Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. "The ideas we have are places we haven’t gone before, and that’s really thrilling." 

Let the speculation commence! If the first season of the show was about The Kingpin's rise, then we have to believe the second will chart his fall. Then again, Marvel Television may have decided that the story needs to expand into another batch of episodes with the third season coming to Disney+ in 2027. 

Recently, we spoke with Hawkeye star Tony Dalton, who confirmed he will return as Swordsman in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. 

"Actually, when you were asking me about [Trap House's] action sequences, that's exactly what I was thinking about in my mind. I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that's coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard," Dalton says in the video below. "I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me."

"It was hard, man. Those guys go hard. The action sequences on those, they say, 'We're right on your face, so it's you, you jump there, hit that guy, and he punches you in the face with a tube.' It's like, 'Okay, let's go!' [Laughs]" he continued. "That's gonna come out and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be really good fun."

What would you like to see from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform on March 4, 2026. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Reveals Whether Jon Bernthal's Punisher Will Return In Season 2
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producer Reveals Whether Jon Bernthal's Punisher Will Return In Season 2
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Matthew Lillard Teases Season 2 Role And Working With Vincent D'Onofrio (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Matthew Lillard Teases Season 2 Role And Working With Vincent D'Onofrio (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 11/20/2025, 10:25 AM
Stilt Man confirmed!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/20/2025, 10:27 AM
lower budget
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/20/2025, 10:33 AM
There are so many great villains to use so yes let’s hope they move on from fixating on the Kingpin.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/20/2025, 11:01 AM
@Spike101 - Kingpin is like the Darth Vader or Palpatine of the show. In essence the final boss. He & Matt are at the centre point of the narrative. The final episode will be a showdown between these two. Much like the final episode of the boys will be a showdown between Billy & Homelander.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/20/2025, 12:33 PM
@TheVisionary27 - yes, he’s good to be there in the background and whilst he and all the other characters are done so well it would be nice to see a few fresh ones.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 10:33 AM
Im not sure what that means honestly given that this version of the character & his world is pretty stripped down as is honestly but im interested to see it…

I guess given that this second season is essentially Matt & his resistance going up against Fisk & his AVTF that the scale of it might be bigger then the show has ever been hence they want to return to a smaller one for S3 so if it’s that then i certainly understand & can get behind that choice.

While I thought BA S1 was solid and am looking forward to S2 , I do hope S3 moves away from Kingpin as much as I like D’Onofrio’s iteration (he’s been in every single season and will now be the main villain in 4 of them)…

Give me Mr Fear or The Owl tbh!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 11/20/2025, 10:38 AM
"Stripped-Down, Back-To-Basics" means nothing. They're just selling a product and building hype.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/20/2025, 10:42 AM
It means that viewership for Season 1 was awful and they moved ahead too fast and Season 3 will be the last season of this garbage.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
XRayCat
XRayCat - 11/20/2025, 10:59 AM
@WalletsClosed - You really need some Summer's Eve to get that sand out of your vajayjay.

Does it itch?
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 11/20/2025, 12:51 PM
@XRayCat - chafes too, youch!
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/20/2025, 3:22 PM
It will NEVER be believable when the premises being a BLIND person does things with accuracy and speed that most people with eyes won't be able to. And somehow, most of the "fights" magically comes down to close up hand to hand combat 🤦‍♂️

Unless of course, you put your brain in the fridge and get entertained with some silliness on your screen.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder