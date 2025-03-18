DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumored To Focus On Matt Murdock Assembling His Own Team - SPOILERS

Ahead of tonight's new episode of Daredevil: Born Again, we have a new rumor relating to the currently-shooting second season.

If you haven't been keeping up with previous rumors and recent set photos, spoilers will follow.

At this stage in the show, Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has already made his feelings about costumed vigilante's very clear (he may even have been the one who orchestrated the murder of Hector Ayala in episode 3), but it seems the former(?) Kingpin of Crime will take his crusade to a whole new level by putting his own anti-vigilante task force together at some point.

Who this crew will consist of remains to be seen (though there are more than enough corrupt NYPD officers out there), but it sounds like the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) will have a response.

According to Daniel Richtman, season 2 of Born Again will "focus on him recruiting a team to take on Fisk's anti-vigilante task force."

Will The Defenders reform? We have heard that at least one other member will appear in season 2, but we can't see the exact same line-up (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist) making up this new team. The likes of Elektra, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing are also possibilities, but this would give Marvel the perfect opportunity to introduce some new street-level heroes we haven't seen in live-action before now.

We may have a better idea of what to expect after tonight's fourth episode, so be sure to check back for over coverage later tonight.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.