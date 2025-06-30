DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Hits Back At Fan Who Claims Disney Has "Nerfed" Kingpin

Daredevil: Born Again was originally planned as a fresh start for the Man Without Fear. Like the DCU, the series was set to keep some of the same actors as Netflix's Daredevil, but largely ignore what came before. Then, the creative overhaul happened.

The Disney+ series essentially became Daredevil season 4, bringing back characters who were previously going to be shelved, including Karen Page and Foggy Nelson (the latter died in both versions of the show, but originally off-screen).

In Daredevil: Born Again, Wilson Fisk becomes Mayor and takes over the city. In the finale, he crushes the NYPD Commissioner's head with his bare hands, arguably the goriest scene ever seen in the MCU.

Despite that, one fan recently told Vincent D'Onofrio on X that Disney has "nerfed" his version of the Kingpin of Crime. As you might expect, the actor didn't concur.

"I have to say [I] disagree with all that you say. To be honest, my performances have been called many things but never nerfed," D'Onofrio stated. "Yet I don't play the part just for you, and you don't watch TV just for me. So we are even, and I accept your criticism. No matter the lack of good sportsmanship, fairness and legitimacy."

The fan in question continued to push the issue, prompting the Daredevil: Born Again star to reply, "I control my character's performance. You are a bit green when it comes to your knowledge on making a show. The detail, the writing, the technologies and the overall structure and architecture in laying out the storyline and executing performances."

"You keep saying it's the writing that is the problem. You may not like it. Many do, though. We can't please everyone, but we can please millions, and they've said so. Our fans are very loud."

"Let's say I were you and I hated the portrayal of Kingpin as much as you do," D'Onofrio continued. "I'd stay away from it. I'd champion storytelling that I love instead of dragging writers and someone's performance."

Social media has given people the platform to say whatever they want to whomever they want, without any consequences. D'Onofrio handled the situation like a pro, and will continue to do his thing as Mayor Fisk when Daredevil: Born Again returns to the streamer next year.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.