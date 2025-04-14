DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From This Week's Season Finale

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From This Week's Season Finale

The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again is set to stream on Disney+ tomorrow night, and we have a spoiler-free preview of what fans can expect to see in the episode...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again is set to stream on Disney+ tomorrow night, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect without any big reveals, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episode, but there will be full spoilers for last Tuesday's instalment, "Isle of Joy."

Last week, Matt Murdock discovered that it was Vanessa Fisk that hired Bullseye to kill Foggy Nelson before jumping in front of her husband, Mayor Wilson Fisk, and taking Dex's bullet through the chest. Meanwhile, BB Urich managed to convince Chief Gallo to help her bring the Kingpin down.

In the season finale, "Straight to Hell," a still recovering Man Without Fear joins forces with two old allies and attempts to put a stop to Kingpin's AVTF as Mayor Fisk fully reverts to Kingpin mode. The episode also contains an incredibly shocking moment of violence, which directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead teased in a recent interview.

“There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent — but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting,” said Benson. “You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now].”

Added Moorhead: “[The finale] is so brutally tragic…. A bonanza of bonkers visuals.”

Be sure to drop back tomorrow night after the episode airs for our full spoiler coverage.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2025, 9:04 PM
So not a lot huh...
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/14/2025, 9:05 PM
Just give me Kingpin in that Hawaiian shirt and hat one more time
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 9:27 PM
Cool , looking forward to it!!.

Besides Frank , the other old ally is likely Karen who probably comes back after she finds out Matt was shot…

User Comment Image

Anyway , the season has been solid imo so far so interested to see how they wrap it up…

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t get much or any resolution in the finale with the story carrying over into S2 next year given set pics & such.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/14/2025, 9:46 PM
Can't wait to watch the season when it's done!!
RolandD
RolandD - 4/14/2025, 9:48 PM
I rewatched the latest episode and it seemed clear to me that Matt was shot in the shoulder so I’m hoping that it is not too serious of an injury. I am not looking forward to whatever this incredibly violent thing is at the end of the episode tomorrow night. The story does not need it. Having that poor reporters, hand forced into the frying vat was violent enough and also unnecessary although at least they didn’t dwell on it. I am also a little turned off at the glee in which the show runner seems to have about this, but overall I am still pleased with the show.

