DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From This Week's Season Finale

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again is set to stream on Disney+ tomorrow night, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect without any big reveals, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episode, but there will be full spoilers for last Tuesday's instalment, "Isle of Joy."

Last week, Matt Murdock discovered that it was Vanessa Fisk that hired Bullseye to kill Foggy Nelson before jumping in front of her husband, Mayor Wilson Fisk, and taking Dex's bullet through the chest. Meanwhile, BB Urich managed to convince Chief Gallo to help her bring the Kingpin down.

In the season finale, "Straight to Hell," a still recovering Man Without Fear joins forces with two old allies and attempts to put a stop to Kingpin's AVTF as Mayor Fisk fully reverts to Kingpin mode. The episode also contains an incredibly shocking moment of violence, which directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead teased in a recent interview.

“There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent — but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting,” said Benson. “You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now].”

Added Moorhead: “[The finale] is so brutally tragic…. A bonanza of bonkers visuals.”

Be sure to drop back tomorrow night after the episode airs for our full spoiler coverage.

Only two episodes left.



Tonight, a new episode of Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain is streaming on @DisneyPlus at 6pm PT/9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/8CWVJIJrwS — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 8, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.