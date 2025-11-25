DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Has An Interesting Response To Theories Foggy Nelson Is Still Alive

Original plans for Daredevil: Born Again called for Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson to be killed off-screen by some of Hell's Kitchen's corrupt cops.

Following a creative overhaul, Bullseye was added to the show and made responsible for taking the fateful shot that ended the life of Matt Murdock's best friend. As the Man Without Fear battled Dex on the rooftops above, he heard Foggy's heartbeat slow and eventually stop (we'd later learn that Vanessa Fisk hired the assassin).

Heading into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the hope is that Foggy will somehow be revealed as alive. It may seem ludicrous, but there's precedent for this in the comics on at least two occasions. The one most relevant to this series, though, came when Foggy was stabbed while visiting Matt in prison and put into the Witness Protection Program.

That was during Ed Brubaker's seminal Daredevil run, and appeared to serve as inspiration for how Foggy died in Daredevil: Born Again's premiere.

During a recent convention appearance, Charlie Cox was asked about the theories that Foggy is alive—remember, Henson is reportedly set to appear in Season 2—and shared an interesting response.

"But Daredevil heard his heart stop. He's dead [Laughs]. I'm sorry. I'm very sad. I am. I love that theory, but it's wrong," the actor claimed, with a grin on his face. As you might expect, Cox's reaction has left many fans convinced that he's not telling the truth.

By the time Marvel Studios decided to creatively overhaul Daredevil: Born Again, it was too late to undo Foggy's death. Fans have made it clear they want to see more of the character in the MCU, though, so Season 2 is the perfect opportunity to reveal that he's helping the Government take Mayor Wilson Fisk down from the shadows.

You can hear more from Cox in the player below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform on March 4, 2026.