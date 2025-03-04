DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Team On Certain Moment They Were Sure They'd Have To Cut - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again finally premieres later tonight (or in the early hours of tomorrow morning, depending on your time-zone) with a double episode, and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead along with stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are hyping up the series by discussing one particularly gruesome moment.

We won't be going into too much detail, but even based on what you might glean from the following quotes, there could be mild spoilers ahead.

“There were practical effects in [Born Again], behind the monitor we're just like … ‘We didn't know you could do that,’” Benson tells IGN. “That it just happened in-camera. And it should be said that Vincent should get a lot of credit for one of the biggest gags in the show. [He was] a team leader on that and it benefited.”

“It was all practical,” D'Onofrio adds. “After we accomplished it, I went home that night [and] because it went so well I thought, ‘It's never going to be in the show, no matter what.’”

The scene did stay in (boy did it ever), and, as you've probably already guessed, it does feature Wilson Fisk at his violent best (well, worst). We really don't want to say any more, because you'll need to see this to believe that it actually happened in a Marvel Studios/Disney project.

Cox reveals that they did actually film alternate takes for certain scenes just in case they were told to tone something down.

“[We felt] the likelihood is that leg break or that whatever wouldn't [make it] in. And without exception, every one of the more brutal, more violent breaks or moments or pieces of action is in our show.”

Check out some newly-released posters below, and be sure to drop back for our recap of the first two episodes later on.

Tomorrow, we let the Devil out.



Marvel Television’s all-new series #DaredevilBornAgain premieres tomorrow at 6pm PT/9pm ET only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZqdlfPLn86 — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 3, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.