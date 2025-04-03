PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reveals First Look At The Movie's Yautja As Elle Fanning Shares Crazy Plot Twist

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reveals First Look At The Movie's Yautja As Elle Fanning Shares Crazy Plot Twist

A first look at Predator: Badlands has been shared at CinemaCon, and this Yautja not only looks quite a bit different but will be portrayed in a whole new light according to lead star Elle Fanning...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: SFFGazette.com

Prey debuted on Hulu in 2022, and it was both a critical darling and a streaming hit. Its success made it clear that movie fans are still invested in the Predator franchise...when it's handled well, at least. 

Director Dan Trachtenberg returns to helm Predator: Badlands; despite not being a direct follow-up, the theatrical title is set in the same world as Prey. Plot details are few and far between, but Disney's presentation at CinemaCon saw Elle Fanning confirm that this Yautja will be a hero and that her character, Thia, "teams up" with the relentless alien. 

Fanning also confirmed that the movie sets out to answer the question, "What if the Predator was a good guy?"

"Something unprecedented happens in this movie, and my character is not the one being chased," the actor teased. "My character actually teams up with the Predator, and you get to see him in a whole new light.”

That's all we have to go on for now, but Predator: Badlands' lead was showcased for attendees - you can see him below - and looks perhaps a little different from what you might expect after watching Prey. While that Yautja was a feral hunter, this one will reportedly be unleashed on several alien planets and, based on what we see here, will be a little more technologically advanced.

We only have a brief footage description from The Wrap (via SFFGazette.com), but it's more than enough to get us excited:

"In the new teaser, we see shots of a futuristic wasteland, filled with dystopian armies and a creature that the Predator is hunting that can’t be killed. Of course, that’s not going to stop the Predator from trying."

"The creature is front and centre, leading the charge," Trachtenberg revealed in an interview last year. "He’s still badass, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting."

The filmmaker would go on to explain that he wanted to "find another essential piece of cinema that does what Prey did spiritually — pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator."

You can hear more from Fanning and get your first look at the new Predator in the X posts below.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Will Feature A Predator As Its (Heroic?) Lead; First Behind-The-Scenes Image Released
Related:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Will Feature A Predator As Its (Heroic?) Lead; First Behind-The-Scenes Image Released
PREY Star Amber Midthunder Joins The Cast Of MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2
Recommended For You:

PREY Star Amber Midthunder Joins The Cast Of MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/3/2025, 9:04 PM
I feel like the concept works if the Yautja was raised with a different species. We have seen in lore that Yautja will battle anything even if it's stronger without seeking aid. So it will be interesting what the plot demands that makes it unite with a human.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 9:06 PM
the phuck? predator in da hood
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 9:32 PM
@harryba11zack -

You one ratchet mufugah, an' shit!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 9:10 PM
Good guy? Predator? What an Alien concept
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 9:31 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Exactly.

Requiem too.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 9:22 PM
According to these guys who seen the footage, it takes place on an Alien planet, there's other creatures on the planet, multiple Predator's, the female Predator is Hott!!!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 9:25 PM
that wasn't water
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 9:30 PM
"pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator.""

Um.

They already did that with Alien vs. Predator 1 and 2.

And even at times in Predator 2.

Some might say in Predator in 1987.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder