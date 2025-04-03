SUPERMAN Extended Clip Leaks Online Following MINECRAFT Preview Screenings - Officially Released!

SUPERMAN Extended Clip Leaks Online Following MINECRAFT Preview Screenings - Officially Released!

We're not sure how long this will stay up, but the extended clip from James Gunn's Superman that screened at CinemaCon this week has now leaked online...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 03, 2025 04:04 PM EST
We recently got confirmation that an extended preview of James Gunn's Superman will play in IMAX theaters ahead of A Minecraft Movie this weekend, and what is believed to be the same clip screened for attendees at CinemaCon during Warner Bros.' presentation earlier this week.

Now, thanks to Thursday preview showings of Minecraft, the footage has leaked online.

Warner Bros. is hitting this with strikes left and right, but for now, you can check out the full clip and some smaller snippets/screenshots below.

UPDATE: James Gunn has now officially released the clip!

"The footage starts similarly to the first trailer, with Superman crashing into the arctic, injured and whistling to summon Krypto, who arrives in a big snowy flurry. Krypto playfully jumps on Superman as he grunts in pain. “Take me home” he commands, holding out his cape. Krypto comedically drags Superman around the tundra as a crystal structure grows in the distance and creates two doors that glow with Superman’s logo — it’s the fortress of solitude.

Automatons greet Superman and pick him up to place him in a healing chamber powered by the sun. He tries to thank the automatons but they stress they do not have sentience. The clip transitions into the main Superman trailer, but ends with Superman leaving the fortress of solitude, almost leaving Krypto behind before his pet whimpers. He allows Krypto to tag along as he playfully charges and bites at Superman’s shoes as the clip ends."

During the presentation, Gunn also revealed that he was originally offered Superman back in 2018, but decided to make The Suicide Squad instead.

“Back in 2018 I was first offered Superman and I was like ‘oh my god, that seems so cool … it seems hard. And they said we also wanted you to do the Suicide Squad, and I took the easy way. It was an R-rated movie about a bunch of ragtag heroes.”

“But it stuck with me and it was a constant thought experiment in my mind. How can you take a character like that, perceived as old fashioned by many, so many permutations throughout the years… how can you do it for a modern audience? And one day it suddenly hit me in a burst, and I wanted to do a story that was utterly human, utterly fantastic” the director went on.

“This is a movie that celebrates kindness and human love,” added Gunn, “I want people to have that magical feeling when they come out of the movie and they love the person they came with a little more than when they went in.”

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Witnessed The Magic Of Cinema When David Corenswet First Flew Onto Set
New SUPERMAN Banner Spotted At CinemaCon; James Gunn Confirms Pocket Universes And Sorcerey
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 4/3/2025, 4:37 PM
Some of the visuals are good, and some are terrible.
Seeing Krypto hurt an already beaten Superman was very cringy.
The jokes (i assume they are jokes) with the female voiced robot were very, very bad.

A mixed bag
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/3/2025, 4:38 PM
@Webheaded225 - the female robot said one line. Lmao
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/3/2025, 4:42 PM
@Webheaded225 -

I think it's Gunns attempt at making Krypto behave like a "real dog" that's excited to see its owner.

It's fun seeing Krypto in live action like this, but I think it could easily be over done in the actual film, especially with Gunn at the helm. I hope he doesn't give him the comedic relief sidekick role and keep him at Superman's feet for the whole movie.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
@Webheaded225 - absolutely. The Krypto scene did not work for me.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 4/3/2025, 4:53 PM
@TrentCrimm - I understand that, and i think it can work well in other settings. But it was very cringy to see Superman being hurt by his dog. Idk if it's supposed to feel like a joke or if we are supposed to feel sorry for Supes, the tone is not very consistent.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:54 PM
@RockReigns - one line too many
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/3/2025, 4:58 PM
@Webheaded225 - You don't even know the tone prior to this clip/scene starting. You're assuming.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/3/2025, 5:37 PM
@Webheaded225 - officially released clip


McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/3/2025, 5:44 PM
@Webheaded225 - disagree. That was awesome. Him jumping on him and not realizing that he was hurt right away is such a dog move.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 4/3/2025, 5:45 PM
@RockReigns - At least she didn't say...
AnEye
AnEye - 4/3/2025, 5:48 PM
@Webheaded225 - He has broken bones, do you expect him to eat Krypto's tackling with BROKEN BONES!?

TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/3/2025, 4:38 PM
This can’t be real. I mean, this entire project gotta be a joke. I can’t! LOL
newhire13
newhire13 - 4/3/2025, 5:56 PM
@TheNewYorker - You had no intention on liking it lol
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/3/2025, 4:39 PM
Looks fantastic. Right amount of humor. Superman looks great. Krypto is a gem.

I’m sold.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/3/2025, 4:50 PM
@RockReigns - love the look and the music. Like a previous poster, I wasn’t a fan of krypto beating up Superman but at the same time it was playful and cute. Also wasn’t a fan of the appreciation line. Seemed like an odd dialogue to have. Lastly, the sun healing him would think would have a calming effect and he looked in pain. I guess it’s like peroxide but usually the sun doesn’t have that effect to Superman but there just me being nitpicky. I prob sound like a hater but really did love the preview. Ok, in some of the shots I think the trunks look too big lol
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/3/2025, 5:18 PM
@RockReigns -
It feels like a parody... why is it getting praised.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/3/2025, 5:45 PM
@RockReigns - yeah that was dope. I love how the Fortress is functional. It never made sense how satellite never picked up on it ik past iterations. The rotation aspect was sick.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/3/2025, 5:46 PM
@Scarilian - because it's awesome. Didn't feel like a parody at all. My brothers border collie literally tries to tackle me every time he comes over.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:44 PM
I was hoping for more from gunn this time around but this was just joke after joke after joke.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/3/2025, 4:46 PM
@harryba11zack - when Lex said “he’s back.”

Was that a joke?? Because I didn’t get the funny part of it.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:49 PM
@RockReigns - I only saw the Krypto scene and was not impressed. I'm not sure what is going on here. Now, I am concerned.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:55 PM
@RockReigns - yes
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 5:00 PM
@JacobsLadder - They inserted slap humour while the robots are treating him and the robots are doing that MCU thing were they force us to listen to a minor background character spew gargle while you're just begging for them to kept their mouth shut instead of ruining the scene.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 5:13 PM
@HashTagSwagg - no, please don't say that. It sounds terrible.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/3/2025, 5:22 PM
@RockReigns -
"when Lex said “he’s back.” Was that a joke?? Because I didn’t get the funny part of it."

Yes, it is a joke, because Lex Luthor is a joke in this. He's an incel trying to start a war between stand-in Russia and Ukraine while having a pocket universe basement where he keeps women who reject him. Dude creates a Kaiju, breaks into the Fortres, Kidnaps Krypto, Clones Superman, Frames Superman and gets beaten by Jimmy Olsen cucking him by stealing his girlfriend and seeing his master plan in the background of her nudes.

This is trash-tier, parody level, incompetence.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/3/2025, 5:28 PM
@Scarilian - Where are you getting that he's an incel? If he has trapped ex lovers in a pocket realm, wouldn't that prove he is not an incel? Do you think a rich, powerful, and handsome man like Lex has trouble getting laid?

Lex starting a war between nations to manipulate Superman's involvement is all in character...


And the countries don't have to he Russia & Ukraine... could just as easily be Israel against Palestine. In fact, the smaller country seems middle eastern in character, while the larger one seems slavic, so you can project onto the conflict what you like.
radamo3
radamo3 - 4/3/2025, 5:30 PM
@Scarilian -

Oh no, Lex Luthor isn’t a stoic bald chessmaster this time? He’s an emotionally stunted egomaniac whose master plan unravels because of his own insecurities and toxic behavior? Sounds... oddly like a modern villain with actual relevance.

I get it—this isn’t your dad’s Superman movie. It's weird. It's loud. It's not taking itself as deathly serious as the last 15 gritty reboots. But calling it “trash-tier parody” because the plot isn’t wrapped in pseudo-philosophy and grayscale lighting feels a bit dramatic. Yeah, Lex is unhinged. That’s the point. The movie is making fun of the type of guy who thinks world domination is an acceptable response to getting rejected. It’s satire with teeth—some people just don’t like the taste.

And Jimmy Olsen outsmarting Lex? Honestly, that’s kind of refreshing. Maybe the actual message is that unchecked egos get wrecked, not rewarded. But hey, if a little irreverence sends the whole thing to the trash bin for you, that's your call. Just maybe don't confuse "I don't like the tone" with "this is incompetent storytelling." There's a difference. I'm assuming that you are part of the Snyder cult... it's dead. Time to move on.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/3/2025, 5:54 PM
@radamo3 - damn. just wrecked him lol. Well articulated
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/3/2025, 6:01 PM
@radamo3 - Jimmy doesn't outsmart Lex, either, so I don't even kmow how this dude is getting any of that. According to the leak, it is Miss Tessmacher who [frick]s up when texting Jimmy.

Kinda like how she saved Superman in the original Reeve film...

Not sure what the problem is.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/3/2025, 6:15 PM
@radamo3 - That guy moans in every article and the other guy turns everything into political
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/3/2025, 6:23 PM
@McMurdo - 👍
Gambito
Gambito - 4/3/2025, 4:44 PM
FANTASTIC
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
Christ, not only is it a visual downgrade from Synder's film's, the constant jokes gave me Thor 4 vibes
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 4/3/2025, 5:38 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Man that story is awful lmao, i'm still holding out hope the leak was wrong
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 5:51 PM
@Webheaded225 - I've read them, sounds too bad to be true but then again after reading leaks like that Shane Black Predator film were Predator's grave autism because it's a super power, I'm not just gonna write it off and assume the best.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
That dog finna steal the WHOLE DCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 4:51 PM
@BlackStar25 - this Krypto being this seemingly overeager or excitable dog should lead to some fun & funny moments.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/3/2025, 4:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - OH....FOR SURE! A lot of those set photos and video tease that Krypto will probably be a menace. Love that. Cant wait to see that in this and Supergirls film
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
Well rhat got taken down quickly...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:49 PM
"could NEVER ever think this suit is bad at all in anyway" ok no, this guy right here is a lying c0c4 5ucking
