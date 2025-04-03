NARNIA: Meryl Streep In Early Talks To Play Aslan In Greta Gerwig's Upcoming Adaptation For Netflix

Greta Gerwig's upcoming The Chronicles of Narnia film for Netflix may have found its Aslan in Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep! Plus, we have more details on which book the film may adapt...

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 03, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

It sounds like Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia movie for Netflix will be taking a considerably different direction with its casting, however, they're also enlisting some seriously A-list talent for key roles.

According to Deadline, the streamer is currently in early negotiations with 3x Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building; Mamma Mia!; The Devil Wears Prada) to play Aslan the Great Lion, although they stress that they aren't close to making an offer just yet, although things do seem to be trending in the right direction. 

In the context of the series, Aslan was created as an allegory for Jesus by author C. S. Lewis and is the only character to appear in all seven books. In addition to the Great Lion, he is also referred to as King of Beasts, the son of the Emperor-Over-the-Sea, and the King above all High Kings in Narnia.

The CGI role was previously voiced by Academy Award-nominee Liam Neeson in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Nexus Point News was the first to report the news earlier this week and they've also seemingly learned that the new film will adapt the sixth book The Magician's Nephew, which chronologically takes place first in C. S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia series. 

The Magician's Nephew, originally published in 1955, reveals the origin of Narnia and follows Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who discover the magical world through Digory's uncle Andrew's magic. Daniel Craig (Knives Out; No Time to Die; The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) is reportedly being eyed for Andrew, while Charli XCX is in talks for Jadis, who later becomes the White Witch.

Streep is considered one of the greatest actresses of all-time, but hasn't been part of a film project since 2021's Don't Look Up, so this will certainly be an exciting return to the big screen for her. Her more recent credits include Only Murders in the Building, Extrapolations, Let Them All TalkThe PromLittle WomenThe Laundromat, and Big Little Lies.

As for what's next, she's scheduled to shoot a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada later this year and is also attached to a series version of the hit novel The Corrections

With casting underway, we should get bigger updates in the coming weeks as it prepares for a summer shoot. The upcoming film is tentavively scheduled to have a limited theatrical window starting Thanksgiving 2026, before debuting on Netflix a short while after, presumably on Christmas Day. 

1 2
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/3/2025, 4:02 PM
Wow, to be cast as Storm, then Aslan..... amazing
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:15 PM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 4:03 PM
WOKE
Havenless
Havenless - 4/3/2025, 4:03 PM
I’m not super opposed to this, but… is Aslan going to be a female lion then?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 4:48 PM
@Havenless -

No.

Because this isn't Aslan.

This is liberals making fan films.

Could Disney make T'Challa, Blade, Storm, Bishop, War Machine, America Chavez, Shang-Chi, and Falcon White?

People would say it's non canon, right?
Polaris
Polaris - 4/3/2025, 4:04 PM
Ok, but then will it be a lioness? Or will Meryl change her voice? Aslan without a mane would be weird.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/3/2025, 4:05 PM
I mean it's Meryl Streep, you can't rely say anything about the quality of her work, but I feel like Liam Neeson really set a tone with his Aslan, literally, and I think jumping so far away from that tone is going to be way too jarring and a hard adjustment for a lot of people, for me anyway.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 4:10 PM
@TrentCrimm - This is a very valid criticism.

I do think it will make many people disinterested in the show. At the same time actions like this keep people talking about it. Often times incessantly...

For me the concern is that it clashes with my internal narration of the character less so with the prior take specifically.

All that said if I hear it's good from people I respect the opinion of then I'll check it out.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:33 PM
@Wahhvacado - this is going to get roasted and it won't go away. It's going to be a laughingstock if it isn't already. There is no need for this nonsense.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 4:35 PM
@JacobsLadder - I can definitely understand concern with a choice like this. For me it's firmly in the maybe pile more due to me loving the books as a kid but I am definitely hesitant
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:41 PM
@Wahhvacado - I love the books too. I read them to my kids when they were little. This is horseshit. Aslan is not some octogenarian female. He's just not. It's stupid.
grif
grif - 4/3/2025, 4:06 PM
its a dude lion!
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/3/2025, 4:12 PM
"Aslan was created as an allegory for Jesus by author C. S. Lewis"

C.S. Lewis was a very influential Christian and having this lady direct (didn't she do Barbie) without reflecting that and trying to make it woke like casting the wicked actress in that superstar musical is messed up
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 4:13 PM
pHUCK NARNIA, 5 MINS of Gunn's wife's husband's superman has leaked online.
Battinson
Battinson - 4/3/2025, 4:13 PM
Damn y'all, this whole month is April's Fools🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/3/2025, 4:28 PM
@Battinson - no kiding... Derek Chauvin was denied parole again...like...wtf.man!!?
Super12
Super12 - 4/3/2025, 4:14 PM
“Evil is not able to create anything new, it can only distort and destroy what has been invented or made by the forces of good.”
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 4:51 PM
@Super12 -

Thank you.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 4/3/2025, 4:15 PM
Woke feminist man-hating director does Woke feminist man-hating things for super-Woke streaming service that has a show right now where the evil antagonist is an evil right-wing 13 year old incel who killed a little girl in England even though 95% of all stabbing deaths in England are perpetrated by non-English immigrants.

Sounds about right.

This version of Narnia is as DOA as Rings of Power wound up being. F--k Netflix, for real.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:36 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I recently opened a Netflix account for the first time in about 8 years simply to watch its version of Watership Down. I couldn't believe how much expensive garbage there is. It's 99% trash. I can't believe it and these movies/shows cost hundreds of millions of dollars. I just don't get it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 4:52 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

Thank you.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 4/3/2025, 4:15 PM
Trash decision, if true.

Just bring Liam Neeson back.
SPEAKING OF, DID YALL SEE THAT NAKED GUN TEASER?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 4:20 PM
@TheWinkler - Dude! Great callous on the teaser, I had no clue this was going to be a thing! Really brief but looks like it could be fun
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 4/3/2025, 4:24 PM
@Wahhvacado - I read about it a while ago, but I honestly never thought it'd get off the ground.

Looks funny as hell though! The OJ sting at the end was perfect.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 4:28 PM
@TheWinkler - Right, hoping it turns out great! I want to take my dad to see it
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 4:54 PM
@TheWinkler -

Keep Neeson away from this.

Let them make it as bad as possible, to make it easier for people to stay away from it.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/3/2025, 4:22 PM
Grew up with the Narnia books, loved the old BBC adaptations of the books, the animated movie and the first two movie adaptations.

My wife has also been a fan of them her whole life. We just started reading the books to our daughter.

Absolutely zero interest in this completely unfaithful adaptation. As will most long time Narnia fans.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 4:30 PM
@mountainman - It really does seem like a bad choice. Goes against how I've always read the character in my mind so seems like a jarring switch. I can see a casting choice like this alienating a lot of long term fans. Doubt Greta cares though
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:38 PM
@mountainman - just once I'd like it to make sense to me. They keep doing it as if we're all just going to one day say "[frick] it, we love this shit. Keep swapping everybody out. It's great." clown world.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/3/2025, 4:54 PM
@Wahhvacado - This casting announcement wasn’t the first concern. Gerwhig has in plain words said she is changing the themes of the story. In all of fantasy no other series has worn its themes and influences on its sleeves than Narnia.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/3/2025, 4:57 PM
@JacobsLadder - The good news is that a large enough portion of the audience has completely rejected this nonsense that it’s going to be a losing strategy every time they do it. They can continue to try, and they will continue to lose money.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/3/2025, 4:22 PM

They are going to turn this beloved property into a sh!t show.

What's new?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:38 PM
@DocSpock - not a damn thing unfortunately.
tvor03
tvor03 - 4/3/2025, 4:26 PM
I knew there was gonna be trouble when they hired gerwig.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/3/2025, 4:26 PM
I’m confused how this is going to work. Are they making her a lioness or is she voicing a male lion….huh?
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/3/2025, 4:27 PM
HOW BOUT NO!!!!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/3/2025, 4:29 PM
I’m sure there are legions of female fans of the book who will think this is a dumb casting decision. Just cast her as the White Witch.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:32 PM
This is just taking the [frick]ing piss. Enough already. Nobody wants to hear this old woman roar. It's pathetic.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/3/2025, 4:36 PM
Will Aslan be a lioness or a trans Lion

🤡
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/3/2025, 4:39 PM
@WakandaTech - don't you dare temp them. a nonbinary lion who roars in different pronouns.
