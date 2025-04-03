Emma Frost And Ultron Clash In New MARVEL RIVALS Season 2 Trailer

Marvel Rivals Season 2 launches April 11th with Emma Frost and Ultron joining the roster. The trailer also revealed new Hellfire Gala outfits for fan-favorites, along with a glimpse at the Hellfire Gala.

News
By GBest - Apr 03, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

NetEase has officially revealed Season 2 of Marvel Rivals, and it’s shaping up to be the most stylish and chaotic chapter yet. Launching on April 11th, the new season brings two powerful additions to the playable roster. Emma Frost and Ultron, alongside a collection of glamorous new outfits inspired by Marvel’s iconic Hellfire Gala.

The trailer for the upcoming season gives fans their first look at both of the characters in action. Emma Frost arrives with her signature elegance and psychic prowess, while Ultron storms the scene with a robot army, ready to bring destruction to the party and elminate all mutants.

At the start of the trailer there is a glamourous and joyous atmosphere of the gala that doesn’t last long. The trailer starts with festivities that takes a dramatic twist as Ultron crashes the party with his mechanical horde, announcing the extermination of both man and mutant. Throughout the rest of the trailer we see hints at a storyline that blends elegance with action and betrayal.

This season centers around the Hellfire Gala, an event that X-Men comic fans will know well. It is a once-a-year event from the X-Men comics where mutants celebrate their culture in over-the-top fashion reminiscent of the real-world Met Gala. Originally intended as a one-off, the event proved so popular in the comics that it became an annual affair, and now it's being beautifully adapted into the world of Marvel Rivals for it's second season.

With the new season players can expect a slew of new skins that transform heroes and villains into haute couture versions of themselves. The trailer showcases Wolverine dressed to the nines, Scarlet Witch in a glowing ensemble, and Magneto looking like a royal general at a diplomatic summit, as well as some original yellow X-Men outfits for Psylocke and Magik.

NetEase left this description on their social media posts for the new season:

“It’s the most glamorous night of the year, darling – Emma Frost herself invites you to the Hellfire Gala on Krakoa!
Once a year, this sovereign Mutant island opens its gates, welcoming both friend and rival alike to shape a brighter future. Now stranded in the year 2099 by a raging temporal storm, the fate of Krakoa hangs in the balance, its ecosystem suffering from dangerous chronal energy.


Can a night of glittering festivities bring unity over fine dining and dazzling conversation? Who among the attendees possesses ulterior motives or solely seeks to party? And who is the uninvited guest? Dress your best, step through the gates, and join us for an unforgettable evening of elegance, intrigue, and power.”

With a new setting, new characters, and a runway’s worth of unlockable skins, Marvel Rivals Season 2 will be an event you will not want to miss. Whether you're here for heroic battles or just to see your favorite heroes dressed to impress, this season is set to make an entrance. Will you be attending the Hellfire Gala?

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 3:49 PM
the ultran voice sucks but at least Emma's got legs
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 3:55 PM
Interesting to me that they are having a Krakoa season without many of the core X-Men in the game. That said it does seem like they will come soon with them increasing to character drop rate to one a month after this season.

They certainly are going to make a lot of money off of Emma skins
Gambito
Gambito - 4/3/2025, 4:07 PM
Dem thighs have me FROST!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/3/2025, 4:17 PM
Legs for days, they did a great job with Frost's design.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/3/2025, 4:50 PM
I'm not a fan of the designs (in general), but I gotta hand it to the developers for knowing exactly what to do with Emma Frost.

View Recorder