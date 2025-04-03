DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Theory May Explain How [SPOILER] Returns In Season 2 Following Episode 7 Twist

In Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode, "Art For Art's Sake," Muse targeted Heather Glenn and took several bullets to the chest for his troubles. With that, the serial killer is dead, the same fate that befell his comic book counterpart.

That version of the character was superpowered and ended up in Hell; eventually, his "soul" escaped, and he inspired a disturbed young woman called Morgan to pick up where he left off. This female Muse is so far every bit as sinister as her predecessor, and in the current Daredevil: Unleash Hell comic book series, she can be found clashing with the second Daredevil, Elektra.

While Muse's story is over in the MCU, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos have seemingly confirmed that the villain will return. How? Well, Morgan could be the answer...except it won't be her under the mask.

There's a popular theory online that Heather will become the new Muse following that disturbing run-in with her patient. Throw in the fact that her comic book counterpart had serious mental health issues, and you can probably see how Marvel Television could make it so that killing Bastian pushes the therapist down a dark path.

In the aforementioned photos, several names were spotted on trailers, including "Heather" and "Stunt Muse." This is starting to make a whole lot of sense now, right? Matt Murdock's girlfriend being haunted by Muse and recreating his crimes would also be a pretty wild challenge for the Man Without Fear to face in season 2.

Talking to Screen Rant, Margarita Levieva shared her take on whether or not Heather has deduced that Matt and Daredevil are the same person.

"It's a lot, and obviously, we're in a world that is extreme and dealing with extreme circumstances, because in the real world, [laughs] the idea of finding out that the person that you're basically living with and believe could be your partner for life, perhaps is Daredevil, is pretty out there, and then to also have a patient who's a vigilante, it's a lot for Heather. I wondered a lot through the season, 'How much does she suspect?'" "She is a highly capable doctor or psychiatrist, so it's her job to sort of pick up on the clues, and her intuition has to be really sharpened. I wonder if there was a part of her that just didn't want to know that. Sometimes in life where you're like, 'I know something is off, but I don't want to know. I want to believe the fairy tale right now. I want to believe this life that I've chosen for now.' So I'm curious to see what would happen if she finds out."

