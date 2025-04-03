DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Theory May Explain How [SPOILER] Returns In Season 2 Following Episode 7 Twist

The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again featured some big surprises, including the death of a major villain. Now, we have some thoughts on how they could be revisited in the upcoming second season...

By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

In Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode, "Art For Art's Sake," Muse targeted Heather Glenn and took several bullets to the chest for his troubles. With that, the serial killer is dead, the same fate that befell his comic book counterpart. 

That version of the character was superpowered and ended up in Hell; eventually, his "soul" escaped, and he inspired a disturbed young woman called Morgan to pick up where he left off. This female Muse is so far every bit as sinister as her predecessor, and in the current Daredevil: Unleash Hell comic book series, she can be found clashing with the second Daredevil, Elektra.

While Muse's story is over in the MCU, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos have seemingly confirmed that the villain will return. How? Well, Morgan could be the answer...except it won't be her under the mask. 

There's a popular theory online that Heather will become the new Muse following that disturbing run-in with her patient. Throw in the fact that her comic book counterpart had serious mental health issues, and you can probably see how Marvel Television could make it so that killing Bastian pushes the therapist down a dark path.

In the aforementioned photos, several names were spotted on trailers, including "Heather" and "Stunt Muse." This is starting to make a whole lot of sense now, right? Matt Murdock's girlfriend being haunted by Muse and recreating his crimes would also be a pretty wild challenge for the Man Without Fear to face in season 2.

Talking to Screen Rant, Margarita Levieva shared her take on whether or not Heather has deduced that Matt and Daredevil are the same person. 

"It's a lot, and obviously, we're in a world that is extreme and dealing with extreme circumstances, because in the real world, [laughs] the idea of finding out that the person that you're basically living with and believe could be your partner for life, perhaps is Daredevil, is pretty out there, and then to also have a patient who's a vigilante, it's a lot for Heather. I wondered a lot through the season, 'How much does she suspect?'"

"She is a highly capable doctor or psychiatrist, so it's her job to sort of pick up on the clues, and her intuition has to be really sharpened. I wonder if there was a part of her that just didn't want to know that. Sometimes in life where you're like, 'I know something is off, but I don't want to know. I want to believe the fairy tale right now. I want to believe this life that I've chosen for now.' So I'm curious to see what would happen if she finds out."

Do you think Heather could become the new Muse in Daredevil: Born Again season 2? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

DAREDEVIL: Netflix Showrunner On Scrapped Season 4 & 5 Plans And Which Villain Matt Murdock Would Have Faced
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 7 Director Explains That Big Moment With The Kingpin And Vanessa Fisk - SPOILERS
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 4/3/2025, 8:45 AM
That would be a good twist, and make for more character development (trauma) for Matt
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 4/3/2025, 8:47 AM
I mean, it wouldn’t be hard to take her down considering she’s got no combat training that we know of.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 4/3/2025, 9:04 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - the even bigger twist is that she as well is a master of taekwondo!
Vigor
Vigor - 4/3/2025, 9:18 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - lol
Repian
Repian - 4/3/2025, 8:48 AM
Muse is the precursor of an artistic movement. Thus, Muse lives on through his legacy.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 8:53 AM
a muse with t1ts? damn they just introduced us to him and now he dead with a female replacement is already in line to take his place? phucking the same thing happened with white tiger, FOGGY and cuckpin. what next? is MATT GONNA GET a boob job next season when they bring back elektra? and..and Karen once used a gun in the OG show so does that mean she'll replace pill junkie Frank as the new punisher with t1ts?

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/3/2025, 9:15 AM
@harryba11zack - Well Lady Bullseye exists... and since he's in prison...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/3/2025, 8:53 AM

I wanna know when Bullseye is gonna get loose dammit.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/3/2025, 8:59 AM
Who cares? They were so uncreative with Muse in the first place...I just dont care.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 9:11 AM
@BlackStar25 - I do

While I do wish the character had atleast a bit more screentime & development , I think he served his function well which were to further the overall narrative in terms of getting Matt back into the suit and having Fisk set up the AVTF etc.

Sorry you haven’t been enjoying the show as much but oh well…

However , the pre-overhaul stuff is done now since it was reportedly shifted from ep 1-6 to 2-7 and was mostly unchanged.

Ep 1 was written by the new showrunner and the final 2 were co-written by him aswell and are said to be the best of the season so we’ll see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 9:05 AM
Idk how much I buy this theory but it’s certainly interesting enough to think about…

Heather in the comics was a troubled but wealthy socialite that got involved with Matt but ultimately her story ended in tragedy when she killed herself while this version is an accomplished therapist & author so I feel like she perhaps has the tools & skills in order to help herself through this trauma but sometimes doctors don’t make the best patients so we’ll see.

The showrunner had said that Muse creates ripples and consequences heading into S2 which I can see since he’s potentially not only brought a wedge into Matt & Heather’s relationship now but he was the catalyst for the AVTF being formed aswell…

Now there are also 2 characters dealing with the trauma of their encounters with him , one of which is Heather and the other is Angela Del Toro which could propel her into taking on her uncles mantle as the new White Tiger.

Also given that apparently a Muse will be in S2 , I don’t think we go the supernatural route that the comics are heading down right now since I feel they want this corner of the MCU to be as grounded as possible for the foreseeable future but I could possibly see copycats that were inspired by Muse to also reveal their true selves (I like how that thematically tied into what Matt & Fisk have been struggling with all season aswell).

Anyway , I wish this version of Muse got more screentime since I felt Hunter Doohan was great in the role but sadly he was as short lived as his comic counterpart…

They had him be as skilled in hand to hand as the comic version but not an Inhuman as him either which I didn’t mind nor giving him a face & an identity since we never find out Muse’s identity in the comics since again , it thematically tied into the idea of masks & true selves that the show has been doing all season.

