DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Seemingly Confirm [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Will Return

Newly revealed Daredevil: Born Again set photos appear to confirm the return of two major characters in season 2, at least one of which could be considered a significant spoiler. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again has begun production in New York and, depending on how much of the city Marvel Studio intends to shoot in, keeping spoilers under wraps could be easier said than done. 

The cast was reportedly filming interior scenes yesterday but several vans were spotted on set seemingly revealing the names of the characters who were part of that. Among them were "Mr. Charles" (likely Daredevil actor Charlie Cox), "BB Urich" (Genneya Walton), Heather (Margarita Levieva), and "Stunt Muse."

Unless it's a codename for another character, that's presumably a reference to a stuntperson who was on set suited up as the villainous Muse. We've yet to meet the villain in Daredevil: Born Again, though he was set to be the show's big bad before the creative overhaul. 

In the comics, Muse was a mysterious, deranged artist whose artwork was created using the blood from over a hundred different missing people he'd murdered. 

That version of Muse has superhuman strength and speed, while his Inhuman powers made his body act like a vortex which can pull in every bit of sensory information around him, making it hard for even Daredevil's enhanced senses to target him. How much of that will make it into Daredevil: Born Again remains to be seen. 

Heather's return doesn't feel like a huge spoiler but Muse's does, especially if the implication is that he'll continue to plague the Man Without Fear heading into next year's second season.

Stay tuned for updates on Daredevil: Born Again as we have them.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 10:47 AM
This guy Is not born Again thats False advertisement ....he Is just born once
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/12/2025, 11:23 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Maybe they meant boned again. Just sayin'.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/12/2025, 10:48 AM
Ok so honest question. Vincent is great, but at what point does kingpin fade to the background and another villain replaces him?
Taonrey
Taonrey - 3/12/2025, 10:57 AM
@MyCoolYoung - don’t even think he needs to be replaced as a main character. I do think after season 2 he needs to be permanently imprisoned. They got an out with the blip but he can only lose to DD so many times before it’s time to move on. DD has a lot of villains that should get adapted
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 10:57 AM
@MyCoolYoung - This version of DD is so closely tied to Kingpin and vice versa (maybe even more then in the comics) that I don’t see Fisk ever completely going away but as you said , would be nice to have other villains more in the foreground like how we got the Hand & such in DD S2 (regardless of how people felt about them)…

I know the showrunner has said Muse creates ripples beyond S1 so I wouldn’t be surprised if that means more emergence of costumed villains.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/12/2025, 11:20 AM
@Taonrey - @TheVisionary25 - "He can only lose to Daredevil so many times before it's time to move on. Daredevil has a lot of villains that should get adapted."

Exactly what I mean. And Vision, you're right. They're so tied together that most won't consider it Daredevil without him in the fold. I don't want him to go completely away. Him being in the mayor's office or sending Spider-Slayers to Spider-Man—anything but continuously being the main villain. It's a conundrum of epic proportion because he is so good in the role
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 11:24 AM
@MyCoolYoung - yeah exactly

It also would be cool to get mini arcs with other villains or stories like we seem to be getting in this show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 11:09 AM
Cool , surprised about Muse probably being back since I didn’t think he would survive beyond this season but cool!!.

Also I’m glad we have a character like BB Urich (who isn’t from the comics) in the show to give the journalistic perspective that was part of the previous iteration …

I have enjoyed the BB Report segments we got in the previous 2 episodes which gave us a nice insight into the split perspective of just regular people living on the streets of NYC.

User Comment Image

Also I wonder if “Mr Charles” is actually the code name (or perhaps actual one) for Matthew Lillard’s character?.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/12/2025, 11:15 AM
Hopefully, we get a decent Typhoid Mary in this show especially since mutants are about to be introduced.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/12/2025, 11:21 AM
I love Spoiler and Spoiler. My favorite marvel characters.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/12/2025, 11:28 AM
This show is such a disappointment it thinks it's more clever than it is

Does anyone know who the guy was at Foggy's apartment or understand why Fisk is so chill about Vanessa's apparent affair?

