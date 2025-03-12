DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Seemingly Confirm [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Will Return

Daredevil: Born Again has begun production in New York and, depending on how much of the city Marvel Studio intends to shoot in, keeping spoilers under wraps could be easier said than done.

The cast was reportedly filming interior scenes yesterday but several vans were spotted on set seemingly revealing the names of the characters who were part of that. Among them were "Mr. Charles" (likely Daredevil actor Charlie Cox), "BB Urich" (Genneya Walton), Heather (Margarita Levieva), and "Stunt Muse."

Unless it's a codename for another character, that's presumably a reference to a stuntperson who was on set suited up as the villainous Muse. We've yet to meet the villain in Daredevil: Born Again, though he was set to be the show's big bad before the creative overhaul.

In the comics, Muse was a mysterious, deranged artist whose artwork was created using the blood from over a hundred different missing people he'd murdered.

That version of Muse has superhuman strength and speed, while his Inhuman powers made his body act like a vortex which can pull in every bit of sensory information around him, making it hard for even Daredevil's enhanced senses to target him. How much of that will make it into Daredevil: Born Again remains to be seen.

Heather's return doesn't feel like a huge spoiler but Muse's does, especially if the implication is that he'll continue to plague the Man Without Fear heading into next year's second season.

Stay tuned for updates on Daredevil: Born Again as we have them.

The van names I saw passing by include:



Mr. Charles (Charlie Cox presumably)

BB Urich

Heather

Stunt Muse



Also just saw Sana Amanat pass by 👀 #DaredevilBornAgain https://t.co/KxpdrydaiP — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) March 11, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.