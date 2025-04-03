THE NAKED GUN Official Trailer Is The Single Most Important Trailer Of The Year (And Maybe All-Time)

To kickstart their very Mission: Impossible focused CinemaCon presentation, Paramount first debuted the official trailer for their upcoming action-comedy The Naked Gun, a movie they are cheekily describing as "The single most important Naked Gun movie since the other Naked Gun movies."

It's a short teaser, featuring leading man Liam Neeson, as he intervenes during a bank heist, but you're going to have to just watch it to believe it. We also learn that he's playing Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's Lt. Frank Drebin, who the film will honor and it seems like they'll do it in typical Naked Gun fashion.

The film will provide some much-needed humor to an action-packed summer, opening in the wake of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps and opposite the animated sequel The Bad Guys 2 and the body horror film Together. It's likely Fantastic Four will repeat as the box office champ, but we wouldn't be surprised if The Naked Gun carves out a nice little piece of the box office pie, especially if its marketing campaign remains as strong as this first look poster and trailer.

In addition to Neeson (Taken; The Grey; Schindler’s List), the supporting cast consists of Pamela Anderson (Baywatch; Barb Wire; Pam & Tommy), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell; Cruella; Black Bird), CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans; Avatar; The Shield), Kevin Durand (The Strain; X-Men Origins: Wolverine; Locke & Key), Cody Rhodes (WWE Raw; Arrow; Go-Big Show), Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand; Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; Work It), Eddie Yu (Extrapolations; The Last Ship; Homeland), and Danny Huston (Wonder Woman; X-Men Origins: Wolverine; Children of Men).

Akiva Schaffer (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers; Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping; Hot Rod) is directing, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Gregor (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; How I Met Your Mother) and Doug Mand (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Dolittle).

The Naked Gun hits theaters August 1!

Watch the new trailer below: