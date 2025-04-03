THE NAKED GUN Official Trailer Is The Single Most Important Trailer Of The Year (And Maybe All-Time)

THE NAKED GUN Official Trailer Is The Single Most Important Trailer Of The Year (And Maybe All-Time)

To kick off their presentation today, Paramount debuted the first official trailer for their The Naked Gun sequel, offering a hilarious first look at what could be the most important movie of all-time!

By RohanPatel - Apr 03, 2025 05:04 PM EST
To kickstart their very Mission: Impossible focused CinemaCon presentation, Paramount first debuted the official trailer for their upcoming action-comedy The Naked Gun, a movie they are cheekily describing as "The single most important Naked Gun movie since the other Naked Gun movies."

It's a short teaser, featuring leading man Liam Neeson, as he intervenes during a bank heist, but you're going to have to just watch it to believe it. We also learn that he's playing Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's Lt. Frank Drebin, who the film will honor and it seems like they'll do it in typical Naked Gun fashion. 

The film will provide some much-needed humor to an action-packed summer, opening in the wake of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps and opposite the animated sequel The Bad Guys 2 and the body horror film Together. It's likely Fantastic Four will repeat as the box office champ, but we wouldn't be surprised if The Naked Gun carves out a nice little piece of the box office pie, especially if its marketing campaign remains as strong as this first look poster and trailer. 

In addition to Neeson (Taken; The Grey; Schindler’s List), the supporting cast consists of Pamela Anderson (Baywatch; Barb Wire; Pam & Tommy), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell; Cruella; Black Bird), CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans; Avatar; The Shield), Kevin Durand (The Strain; X-Men Origins: Wolverine; Locke & Key), Cody Rhodes (WWE Raw; Arrow; Go-Big Show), Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand; Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; Work It), Eddie Yu (Extrapolations; The Last Ship; Homeland), and Danny Huston (Wonder Woman; X-Men Origins: Wolverine; Children of Men).

Akiva Schaffer (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers; Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping; Hot Rod) is directing, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Gregor (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; How I Met Your Mother) and Doug Mand (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Dolittle).

The Naked Gun hits theaters August 1!

Watch the new trailer below:

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.

Leonardo DiCaprio Starts The Revolution In New Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson's ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 4/3/2025, 5:06 PM
For a majority of that trailer I didn't crack a smile.

The O.J. part did give me a slight chuckle.

This won't hold a candle the the original 3 films.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/3/2025, 5:24 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - I don’t believe or anyone believes it will but I’m open to seeing a fresh new approach of comedy humour into the franchise.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/3/2025, 5:09 PM
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/3/2025, 5:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Let's do some..improvisational comedy. Now.

Dogshit show but that part always cracks me up
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/3/2025, 5:22 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah man, this was the dogs bollocks 😂😂😂😂
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2025, 5:11 PM
Oh man I can't wait! Grew up watching the OG naked guns, so I'm pretty excited to see how this turns out. Having a straight man like Liam Neeson playing this is great. Hopefully they honor Leslie Neilson's legacy and it's a fun stupid ride.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 5:19 PM
@RedFury - honestly , it’s kinda perfect casting

If you want someone to do straight faced comedy ,Neeson is the man!!.

RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2025, 5:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I know right! I really like that they didn't just try to find someone that could do a Leslie Neilson impression either. They went with a notorious on screen hard ass, but one that has a great sense of humour. It's a nice logical next step for the franchise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 5:36 PM
@RedFury - agreed!!.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a character that takes his job very seriously to absurd effect as we see in the trailer
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2025, 5:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah it really looks like they're going the action hero of nowadays route, and bringing a Jason Statham or John Wick archetype into a slapstick world.

I really hope it's just as fun as the originals, but suited for today's audience.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 5:41 PM
@RedFury - yep , hope so!!.
dracula
dracula - 4/3/2025, 5:11 PM
Wonder how much of a reason for Neeson’s cast was his similar name

Seems like an odd project for him
Madman
Madman - 4/3/2025, 5:16 PM
@dracula - Ted 2 Trix scene. He’s got to be dry and deadpan amongst all the zany shit happening around him, which he nailed in that scene. Plus the McFarlane connection.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/3/2025, 5:21 PM
@dracula - At his age, comedy seem like a fun choice.

Remember , he did a lot of Dramas, then action , so I guess comedies are a good place to explore.

And you never know, could also be for the money.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/3/2025, 5:26 PM
@dracula @Madmen - I think Neeson can play the straight man really well, while also pulling off comedic timing. Only other actor that can pull that off that is Harrison Ford imo.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/3/2025, 5:15 PM
As much as I like Neeson, Nielsen's trilogy is one of those spoof classics that should remain untouched. Same with the Airplane films.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/3/2025, 5:20 PM
@Latverian - I agree with you , some classics can’t be touched.

But I’m confident this will give a great nod to it and bring the Naked Gun franchise to fresh eyes and a new generation.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/3/2025, 5:21 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

I genuinely hope you're right and that I'm needlessly worrying, 'cause those films have a really special place among my favourites.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/3/2025, 5:28 PM
@Latverian - My man, trust me, your not the only one, your allowed 👊🏿

But we got Liam, so I'm confident we will get something we will enjoy, not like the orginal but we will enjoy it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/3/2025, 5:53 PM
@Latverian - Airplane móvies dont need a reboot... Just book a fligth to Washington DC and love the experience yourself.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/3/2025, 5:59 PM
@Malatrova15 - Thanks, I'm not into tangerine groves, let alone rotten ones.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/3/2025, 6:11 PM
@Malatrova15 -

This is the funniest best thing you've ever said.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/3/2025, 5:16 PM
Finally, a headline that is 100% accurate.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/3/2025, 5:17 PM
Definitely has me curious! Not sure it can live up to the originals but I'll give it a shot

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/3/2025, 5:18 PM
Woooo, I’m looking forward to this and Seth is producing so I know it’s going to be good.

Thank God he isn’t in it, Seth is one of the most annoying actors I have ever watched. Talented but very annoying.

Liam will not disappoint on this.

And that OJ tribute, that was so cold but I can dig it.

Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 4/3/2025, 5:20 PM
I saw this posted on Facebook and thought it was a poorly made April Fools joke
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/3/2025, 5:24 PM
@Crtdacct2say - sucks it’s not
Bokis
Bokis - 4/3/2025, 5:27 PM
Didn't care for the beginning but the bit with all the cops weeping over their fathers was funny
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/3/2025, 5:28 PM
Neeson, MacFarlane and Schaffer are great at comedy, so I got faith it can live up to it. Even if the trailer didn't fully convince me yet. The little girl part was confusing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 5:34 PM
@bkmeijer1 - the Naked Gun franchise is absurd and stupid spoof fun.

There’s no room for logic here lol
grif
grif - 4/3/2025, 5:34 PM
if i ever said it and wanted it to be heard loud as possible.

SHIT MOVIE
AnEye
AnEye - 4/3/2025, 5:35 PM
I'll be there opening day!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/3/2025, 5:37 PM
I'm in. Sold. There opening day.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/3/2025, 5:45 PM
This was actually funny, Neeson and Hauser are great choices for this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 5:45 PM
That teaser got chuckles from me especially the last gag lol, I’ll check it out!!.

Also it being directed by Akiva Schaeffer of Lonely Island fame is good since I like his sensibilities & humor in works such as the Chip & Dale movie we got few years back etc…

It’s still amazing Disney allowed him to make that.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/3/2025, 5:46 PM
Man, I was ready to roll my eyes, but as soon as they panned out and showed all the cops talking to their dead dad’s cop photos, I knew they had the right idea. Cant wait to drag my wife to see this in theaters!

Nothing beats the original for me, but I’ve got my love for the sequels, too. They aren’t for everybody, but it’s the right kind of slapstick for me. 👌🏻

“Doctors say he’s got a 50/50 chance of living. Though there’s only a 10% chance of that.”
Lemons
Lemons - 4/3/2025, 5:47 PM
The last bit in the trailer sold it for me. I'm in.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/3/2025, 5:49 PM
Watched This Trailer multiple times....IM SOLD!
Kadara
Kadara - 4/3/2025, 6:08 PM
I was wondering why I I wasn't laughing and then I saw Seth McFarlane's name arg. This will be another Million Ways to Die, Ted like comedy movie with random pop references thrown in every few minutes.

