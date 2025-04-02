DAREDEVIL: Netflix Showrunner On Scrapped Season 4 & 5 Plans And Which Villain Matt Murdock Would Have Faced

Erik Oleson has revealed some of the things that were planned for the original Netflix Daredevil series prior to the show being cancelled back in 2018...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 02, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Though Daredevil: Born Again does effectively serve as a fourth season of the now defunct Netflix show, it sounds like the story would have been taken in a very different direction had the original series been allowed to continue.

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix before being prematurely cancelled in 2018 when Marvel Studios/Disney regained full rights to the character prior to the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.

While speaking to The Wrap, showrunner Erik Oleson revealed that Bullseye was going to sit out the fourth season while The Man Without Fear faced off against another of his best-known villains from the comics.

“I’m very excited that the show came back at a different network. It’s so weird. As a showrunner, you’re kind of prepared for your show to be canceled. You’re not necessarily prepared for your studio [to be canceled]. It was a very bizarre thing,” Oleson tells the site.

“The Season 4 I had planned was quite different," he continued. "It was a Typhoid Mary story. It was going to go into a different direction. And then I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline in Season 5. I was starting to plan out future seasons and what we would do, kind of a long arc. And then, of course, Netflix and Marvel broke up because Disney+ wanted Marvel.”

Alice Eve played Typhoid Mary in the second season of Iron Fist, so we assume she would have reprised the role for season 4 of Daredevil.  Marvel is planning multiple seasons of Born Again, so there's always a chance Eve could return as Mary Walker at some point.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/2/2025, 10:38 AM
Marvel should've hired the old showrunners from netflix. These people really know how to cook
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/2/2025, 10:38 AM
Such a shame we never got to see these. I still can’t understand why Marvel just didn’t keep going rather than try a soft reboot approach.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/2/2025, 10:43 AM
@Spike101 - I think they got cocky, thinking they could do it better. At least someone had the gall to say something to make some changed midway through BA.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/2/2025, 10:44 AM
@Spike101 - with all the behind the scenes stuff we've been hearing about, I wouldn't be surprised it all came down to spite, and pride lol.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 4/2/2025, 10:50 AM
@JustAWaffle - Less midway and more like by the end. Episode 2-7 are exactly the same just replaced Vanessa scenes and some new ADR. Think episode 6 final fight was reshot as well
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 10:53 AM
Erik Oleson has talked about this before to more detail…

He was going to bring in “ The Owl” for Season 4 who in this version would be Leland Owlsey Jr who was the son of the character that died in S1 and would be out for revenge.

He also wanted to bring back Melvin Potter and show his transition into becoming the Gladiator but it seems like his main focus was going to be Alice Eve’s Typhoid Mary…

𝐖𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲/𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧-𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞," 𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝.

Read More: https://www.slashfilm.com/1796254/marvel-daredevil-season-4-plans-before-netflix-cancellation/

I enjoyed Alice Eve’s version of that character in IF S2 so would have been nice to see her opposite Charlie Cox aswell as this direction for S4 in general…

User Comment Image

Anyway it is what it is , I think Born Again has been solid so I’m looking forward to seeing how that finishes S1 with its final 2 episodes aswell as continues the story in S2 and beyond!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/2/2025, 11:01 AM
shame what disney did, DD deserved better
Skestra
Skestra - 4/2/2025, 11:14 AM
Are you telling me we missed a chance to possibly see Alice Eve in fishnet stockings?

