DAREDEVIL: Netflix Showrunner On Scrapped Season 4 & 5 Plans And Which Villain Matt Murdock Would Have Faced

Though Daredevil: Born Again does effectively serve as a fourth season of the now defunct Netflix show, it sounds like the story would have been taken in a very different direction had the original series been allowed to continue.

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix before being prematurely cancelled in 2018 when Marvel Studios/Disney regained full rights to the character prior to the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.

While speaking to The Wrap, showrunner Erik Oleson revealed that Bullseye was going to sit out the fourth season while The Man Without Fear faced off against another of his best-known villains from the comics.

“I’m very excited that the show came back at a different network. It’s so weird. As a showrunner, you’re kind of prepared for your show to be canceled. You’re not necessarily prepared for your studio [to be canceled]. It was a very bizarre thing,” Oleson tells the site.

“The Season 4 I had planned was quite different," he continued. "It was a Typhoid Mary story. It was going to go into a different direction. And then I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline in Season 5. I was starting to plan out future seasons and what we would do, kind of a long arc. And then, of course, Netflix and Marvel broke up because Disney+ wanted Marvel.”

Alice Eve played Typhoid Mary in the second season of Iron Fist, so we assume she would have reprised the role for season 4 of Daredevil. Marvel is planning multiple seasons of Born Again, so there's always a chance Eve could return as Mary Walker at some point.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.