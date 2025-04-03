THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS CinemaCon Trailer Description Reveals Sue Storm Spoiler And Silver Surfer

Marvel Studios brought a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to CinemaCon this afternoon and wowed those in attendance with a first look at Silver Surfer and a big Sue Storm reveal.

We first speculated about this months ago, but the Invisible Woman will indeed be pregnant in the highly anticipated reboot. Franklin Richards' MCU debut is now on the horizon, and with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars fast approaching, that should be a game-changer for the upcoming conflict with Doctor Doom.

The footage hasn't been officially released as we write this; however, tomorrow is 4/4, so we'd bet on something for The Fantastic Four: First Steps being shared by Marvel Studios to mark the occasion.

Here's a detailed description of the trailer courtesy of Discussing Film:

"The footage opens with our titular family/superhero group being brought onto a talk show, it is established that the Fantastic Four have been around for a good while in this alternate universe of the MCU and are beloved by their society. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) arrive late to dinner with Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bacharach), but to make up for it, she announces that she is pregnant. Johnny congratulates the couple, saying Sue will make a great mom and joking that Reed has some work to do." "Things seem to be going well in this dimension until the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) comes to Earth and warns the Fantastic Four that their world has been marked for imminent destruction. The shadow of Galactus is shown looming over New York, and the Silver Surfer tells our heroes they are in a race against time to save Earth from destruction. A civilian asks Reed Richards if they are going to be okay, to which he answers, 'I don’t know.' We see him consumed by his research, burdened by their heroic responsibilities." "Sue and Reed make a promise for the future of their child, and we are shown Reed giving a speech and telling the public that the Fantastic Four will protect them. The trailer ends with a shot of the Silver Surfer riding on the iconic board away from the burning flames of an explosion."

Marvel Studios also shared a new look at Thunderbolts* at the event and has since released a brief behind-the-scenes featurette.

Revealing that Florence Pugh legitimately jumped off the world's second-tallest building for a scene as Yelena Belova, it once again points to this movie being a departure from what we've come to expect from the MCU.

You can get a better idea of what's to come from Thunderbolts* this May in the players below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.