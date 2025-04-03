THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS CinemaCon Trailer Description Reveals Sue Storm Spoiler And Silver Surfer

Marvel's First Family paid a visit to CinemaCon today, and the new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps featured plenty of big reveals, including a Sue Storm spoiler and Silver Surfer in action...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2025 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios brought a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to CinemaCon this afternoon and wowed those in attendance with a first look at Silver Surfer and a big Sue Storm reveal. 

We first speculated about this months ago, but the Invisible Woman will indeed be pregnant in the highly anticipated reboot. Franklin Richards' MCU debut is now on the horizon, and with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars fast approaching, that should be a game-changer for the upcoming conflict with Doctor Doom. 

The footage hasn't been officially released as we write this; however, tomorrow is 4/4, so we'd bet on something for The Fantastic Four: First Steps being shared by Marvel Studios to mark the occasion. 

Here's a detailed description of the trailer courtesy of Discussing Film

"The footage opens with our titular family/superhero group being brought onto a talk show, it is established that the Fantastic Four have been around for a good while in this alternate universe of the MCU and are beloved by their society. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) arrive late to dinner with Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bacharach), but to make up for it, she announces that she is pregnant. Johnny congratulates the couple, saying Sue will make a great mom and joking that Reed has some work to do."

"Things seem to be going well in this dimension until the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) comes to Earth and warns the Fantastic Four that their world has been marked for imminent destruction. The shadow of Galactus is shown looming over New York, and the Silver Surfer tells our heroes they are in a race against time to save Earth from destruction. A civilian asks Reed Richards if they are going to be okay, to which he answers, 'I don’t know.' We see him consumed by his research, burdened by their heroic responsibilities."

"Sue and Reed make a promise for the future of their child, and we are shown Reed giving a speech and telling the public that the Fantastic Four will protect them. The trailer ends with a shot of the Silver Surfer riding on the iconic board away from the burning flames of an explosion."

Marvel Studios also shared a new look at Thunderbolts* at the event and has since released a brief behind-the-scenes featurette.

Revealing that Florence Pugh legitimately jumped off the world's second-tallest building for a scene as Yelena Belova, it once again points to this movie being a departure from what we've come to expect from the MCU.

You can get a better idea of what's to come from Thunderbolts* this May in the players below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2025, 7:25 PM
Damn, was hoping there would be a description of how the Silver Surfer looked in there.

Sounds like a cool trailer though! Can't wait to finally see Galactus looming over the city in all his glory. Eat your heart out Galactus-cloud!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 7:30 PM
@RedFury - me too in regards to SS

Can’t wait to hear Ralph Ineson’s voice as Galactus!!.

?si=8Rpv2iMaTkgRdgcW
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/3/2025, 7:25 PM
Female Silver Surfer is a joke 👎
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/3/2025, 7:43 PM
@Pictilli - I mean, it’s a real character. They’ll likely throw her away and introduce Norrin Radd to MCU proper after/during Secret Wars.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/3/2025, 7:25 PM
Frankie boy you dog, you knocked up an invisible woman

What does he see in her...
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/3/2025, 7:47 PM
@UncleHarm1 - User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/3/2025, 7:27 PM
"the Silver Surfer tells our heroes they are in a race against time to save Earth from destruction."

Getting Rise of the Silver Surfer flashbacks.
Repian
Repian - 4/3/2025, 7:34 PM
@RockReigns - Perhaps the planet Zenn-La was devoured by Galactus. So the Silver Surfer tries to save the other planets by warning the best warriors of those worlds.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/3/2025, 7:54 PM
Feels like they are trying to fast track the development of these characters and its like trying to start reading a book by flicking to the penultimate chapter of a sequel. You've skipped the formation of the family so you can't have the usual character building squabbles or exploration of them learning/growing.

Personally I get invested in characters through their origin stories and the Fantastic Four discovering their powers and the world reacting to that is interesting to see and explore. We only briefly did this in the 2005 film and then skipped straight to them being celebrities.

Given we'll likely only get one shot at Silver Surfer in the MCU, I don't get the appeal of them just ignoring Norrin Radd. I doubt they'll kill off female Silver Surfer and replace her in Doomsday/Secret Wars so it feels like a massive waste. Only potential is maybe she survives this film also and shows up alongside a variant Norrin Radd in Doomsday/Secret Wars. Why not just have another of Galactus' heralds, such as the original rumor of Tyros/Terrax The Tamer.

It doesn't differentiate it from Rise of the Silver Surfer, because it's effectively the same plotline, of the Surfer coming to Earth to warn them and eventually teaming up with them against Galactus.

You could have made an entire trilogy of them unknowingly facing off against Galactus' Heralds each tasked with paving the world for destruction or trying to betray Galactus. Why not just have another of Galactus' heralds, such as the original rumor of Tyros/Terrax The Tamer. They even have other female silver heralds they could have chosen from. Seems like a decision made solely to try and spark controversy because they know the fans wanted Norrin Radd.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/3/2025, 7:56 PM
Feels more like They made Incredibles as opposed to Fantastic Four. Especially with the new baby hi-jinks we've glimpsed in the concept art.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/3/2025, 8:01 PM
Sounds like crap. Smells like crap.

It is crap.

Nolanite out

