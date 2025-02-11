Has Marvel Studios Edited Sue Storm's [SPOILER] Out Of THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer?

There's a great deal of intrigue surrounding the Invisible Woman's role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but has a moment in the trailer been edited to remove a potential spoiler? We believe so...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We've been hearing rumblings for a while now that Franklin Richards will factor into The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, eventually, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars,

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm plans for the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm-Richards, though fans remain convinced they've spotted evidence that the latter, played by Vanessa Kirby, is pregnant in the movie. 

In the scene where Johnny Storm "Flames On" as the Human Torch, a somewhat pregnant-looking Sue is shown being ushered to safety in the background. Then, there's what looked like a labour scene aboard a spaceship with Mister Fantastic comforting his wife. 

A familiar clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps was shared on social media this past Sunday and, while it doesn't reveal anything we haven't already seen, it's allowed fans to watch a certain moment on repeat. 

Watching the way Kirby's Sue walks (waddles?) here, it's apparent Marvel Studios has edited out her baby bump; the giveaway is at the 0:03 mark. Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to why this is being kept a secret but chances are the Invisible Woman will spend the majority of this movie pregnant with Franklin.

Not only does that line up with the comics but it will up the stakes when Galactus arrives on Earth, particularly if there's any truth to the Eater of Worlds having an interest in Reed and Sue's child. 

This wouldn't be the first time Marvel Studios has pulled a trick like this either because we're sure you'll remember how the Spider-Men were edited out of Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer...leaving The Lizard to take a kick to the face from an invisible foe later revealed to be Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker.

Take a look at this The Fantastic Four: First Steps clip below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/11/2025, 7:18 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/11/2025, 7:21 AM
Sure why not, they took away Nimmmarrrrroooooagh's bulge in Black Panther 2, why shouldn't they remove a fat chick.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/11/2025, 7:40 AM
@HashTagSwagg - where can i see bulge?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/11/2025, 7:47 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/11/2025, 7:51 AM
@HashTagSwagg - damn, lol
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/11/2025, 8:10 AM
@HashTagSwagg - lmao. you naughty man.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 7:26 AM
You can see it if you pause it at certain points and stand on your head while gargling salt water.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/11/2025, 7:50 AM
@ObserverIO -

We did that in the 70s while smoking pot and eating brownies. I thought I saw God, but it was just George Carlin gassing up his motorcycle at a gas station up in Big Bear, CA.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/11/2025, 8:11 AM
@DocSpock - In a way, you did see God if you saw George Carlin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 7:36 AM
Yeah , unless Vanessa Kirby just walks that way then they have definitely edited her being pregnant out.

They are just probably keeping it a surprise for the GA who have seen the previous FF screen iterations and don’t know that Reed & Sue have kids eventually…

Also if the rumors are true , Franklin will be key to the plot so best to keep that hidden to build intrigue more.

Anyway , can’t wait!!.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/11/2025, 7:53 AM

Fake baby bump does NOT unhot my sweet vanessa restraining order dream girl.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 2/11/2025, 7:54 AM
They should save their money and spend it on the VFX of the finished movie. 99% of the general public couldn't care less if she's pregnant or not but they do mind when The Thing looks so sh*t.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/11/2025, 7:59 AM
@MarvelousMarty - Your comment ain't the most logically thought out...
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/11/2025, 7:57 AM
Remember when people got to just watch a new movie without all this BS?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/11/2025, 8:08 AM
@MosquitoFarmer -
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/11/2025, 8:11 AM
Not reading the spoiler but I’m assuming it’s “nude scene”.

