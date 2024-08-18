DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Charlie Cox Explains "Complicated" Creative Overhaul And Hopes To Team With Spider-Man

For the longest time, we didn't anticipate ever seeing Charlie Cox's Daredevil in the MCU. Then, within 18 months, he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and signed up to lend his voice to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and lead Daredevil: Born Again.

The future looks bright for the Man Without Fear and, along with a second season of his revival series, we also anticipate seeing the character in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking at FanExpo Chicago this weekend, Cox reflected on making his MCU debut alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home and shared his hopes to reunite with the web-slinger somewhere down the line.

"Being in the Spider-Man movie felt like a big step just in terms of a lot of people referencing that when I meet them. I guess you can't underestimate how much it means when these characters have [a] history in the comics," the actor explained. "When we then get to collide onscreen, it really means a lot to the fans, and I get that."

"I feel that way now as well myself. So, the Spider-Man thing is such an iconic thing; the idea of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker together is just so iconic," Cox continued. "I hope that, in the future, we get to do some more stuff together because that really is fun. That's the main thing; just that those opportunities can arise."

It's previously been reported that Spider-Man 4 will feature the title character teaming up with Daredevil to battle The Kingpin; however, those plans appear to have changed and the concept is supposedly being saved for the post-Secret Wars MCU.

During the panel, Cox also opened up on Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul. Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were fired by Marvel Studios along with the show's directors when it was decided that the series, in its previous form, was not working.

Here's what Cox said about the behind-the-scenes changes:

"I'm actually not going to answer that just because it's more complicated. I've read online how that information has been received, and the truth of the matter is it was a lot more complicated than that. A lot of the material that we shot pre-strike is brilliant and is still in the show and works really well. There were just some complicated factors around what we had been tasked to do and what we were discovering was and wasn't working." "I would hate to answer that and then make it sound like what people were doing before the changes were made was not good or wrong. It is just more complicated than that. I think what I'll say is credit to Marvel that they looked at the episodes and could acknowledge that we could still do better, and that we maybe needed to go in a slightly different direction." "That's just how it is; we are so lucky to be working for a company that is willing to do that and spend more money to get there. But where we ended up felt really good."

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) took over from Ord and Corman, while directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight, Loki) came on board to finish shooting the show.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ next March.