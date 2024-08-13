RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Has Undergone A "Story Shift"; New Details On Miles Morales, The Black Suit, And More

After Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in 2021, Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from playing Peter Parker. It was understandable, but the actor has since had mixed fortunes outside the MCU and would be wise to return to the role ASAP.

While we know Spider-Man 4 is in the works, last year's strikes slowed things down and Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures appear have struggled to crack the story.

According to The Cosmic Circus, "There’s been a story shift for Spider-Man 4. It’s very likely that the storyline with Kingpin might be saved for post-Secret Wars. As for MCU Norman or Otto, not yet. But soon."

As you'll recall, the original idea was supposedly for Peter Parker and Daredevil to team up and battle Mayor Fisk; however, with Daredevil: Born Again now pushed to next March and season 2 unlikely to be released until after Avengers: Secret Wars, it makes sense to postpone those plans.

That could mean Sony got its own way with another Multiversal team-up between the three live-action Spider-Men.

As for when we'll see Spider-Man 4, the site believes it will fall between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, with July 2026 looking likely...assuming production begins this year. As for the directors, "a pair" is reportedly being eyed for the movie; hopefully, that's Moon Knight and Loki season 2's Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Elsewhere in the report, it's said that "other characters will be introduced soon, as I hear Peter will be heading to ESU. There is also a chance that Ned will return" (as expected Zendaya will return as MJ).

Secret Wars appears to be where we'll see the black suit for the first time and perhaps Miles Morales as well. "I don’t want to talk too much, but there is an idea regarding Miles before the Multiverse Saga is over. It’s not big, but it’ll be fun...The MCU Miles is still a bit away from showing up."

Talking of that character, the site wraps up its Spidey scoops with a disheartening update on the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Despite originally being scheduled for a 2024 release, it's now "still 2-3 years out."

Many fans had hoped Comic-Con or D23 might bring some Spider-Man news but, with the web-slinger still a Sony Pictures-owned character, that was always highly unlikely. When and where that studio will clear things up is hard to say; anticipation for the movie continues to grow, though.

Stay tuned for more Spider-Man updates as we have them.