RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Has Undergone A "Story Shift"; New Details On Miles Morales, The Black Suit, And More

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Has Undergone A &quot;Story Shift&quot;; New Details On Miles Morales, The Black Suit, And More

Rumoured new details about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Spider-Man 4 plans have emerged, including intel on a change to the story, when we'll see the black suit, ideas for Miles Morales, and more...

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

After Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in 2021, Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from playing Peter Parker. It was understandable, but the actor has since had mixed fortunes outside the MCU and would be wise to return to the role ASAP.

While we know Spider-Man 4 is in the works, last year's strikes slowed things down and Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures appear have struggled to crack the story. 

According to The Cosmic Circus, "There’s been a story shift for Spider-Man 4. It’s very likely that the storyline with Kingpin might be saved for post-Secret Wars. As for MCU Norman or Otto, not yet. But soon."

As you'll recall, the original idea was supposedly for Peter Parker and Daredevil to team up and battle Mayor Fisk; however, with Daredevil: Born Again now pushed to next March and season 2 unlikely to be released until after Avengers: Secret Wars, it makes sense to postpone those plans.

That could mean Sony got its own way with another Multiversal team-up between the three live-action Spider-Men.

As for when we'll see Spider-Man 4, the site believes it will fall between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, with July 2026 looking likely...assuming production begins this year. As for the directors, "a pair" is reportedly being eyed for the movie; hopefully, that's Moon Knight and Loki season 2's Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Elsewhere in the report, it's said that "other characters will be introduced soon, as I hear Peter will be heading to ESU. There is also a chance that Ned will return" (as expected Zendaya will return as MJ). 

Secret Wars appears to be where we'll see the black suit for the first time and perhaps Miles Morales as well. "I don’t want to talk too much, but there is an idea regarding Miles before the Multiverse Saga is over. It’s not big, but it’ll be fun...The MCU Miles is still a bit away from showing up."

Talking of that character, the site wraps up its Spidey scoops with a disheartening update on the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Despite originally being scheduled for a 2024 release, it's now "still 2-3 years out."

Many fans had hoped Comic-Con or D23 might bring some Spider-Man news but, with the web-slinger still a Sony Pictures-owned character, that was always highly unlikely. When and where that studio will clear things up is hard to say; anticipation for the movie continues to grow, though.

Stay tuned for more Spider-Man updates as we have them.

Will Marvel Studios Finally Release SPIDER-MAN 4 In 2026 Following Recent MCU Slate Shakeup?
Will Marvel Studios Finally Release SPIDER-MAN 4 In 2026 Following Recent MCU Slate Shakeup?
SPIDER-NOIR Adds MORBIUS And ANDOR Actor Abraham Popoola - Is He Playing Sandman?
SPIDER-NOIR Adds MORBIUS And ANDOR Actor Abraham Popoola - Is He Playing Sandman?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/13/2024, 8:18 AM
"Miles" "Black suit" "Neds return" Cool. Everything I didnt want in a spidey 4. Lets [frick]in go.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 8/13/2024, 8:26 AM
So the storyline involving Ant-Man is scrapped/pushed? Once that rumor hit, I assumed Kingpin would be revealed to be Sonny's buyer from Ant-Man and Wasp. Perhaps Mayor Fisk is arming the anti-vigilante squad with tech be bought from Sonny.
GameOn
GameOn - 8/13/2024, 8:36 AM
@JoeInTheBox - Has the buyer still never been revealed?
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 8/13/2024, 8:42 AM
@GameOn - Nope, that storyline has just quietly been buried, for now at least.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/13/2024, 8:43 AM
@GameOn - Nope
Matador
Matador - 8/13/2024, 8:28 AM
Everything but Zendaya time to move on but make Ned a bad guy this time.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/13/2024, 8:44 AM
They could at least make the rumors seem less made up, lmao
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/13/2024, 8:57 AM
Can we introduce some new friends for peter? Harry should always been there to build up green goblin arc and felicia hardy for black cat? MCU can use her to introduce us in MCU crime world underground but more fun. just to make it more digestible to the general audience and later introduce to much more darker crime world to introduce us to kingpin for the next installment
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/13/2024, 8:59 AM
Black Suit should be gotten in Secret Wars. I get that they already set it up with the end credits but would prefer this reference

Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/13/2024, 9:22 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yeah not sure why they even want to entertain the Tom Hardy movies. Get the black suit in Secret Wars and a new Venom for Spiderman 5.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/13/2024, 9:01 AM
MTTSH is free on bail now?!
Wouldn't be surprised if Joshua Wilder was the one who posted their bail.
Nolanite out
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 8/13/2024, 9:16 AM
Really would have liked to see Kingpin hire Kraven and some other assorted low level villains to go after Spidey and Daredevil. Miles appears post credits. Ideally before Doomsday cos if that movie ends how I think it will, there won't be much room for a Spidey movie in between. Then Secret Wars introduces Miles properly and the black suit for Spidey 5 and 6 which could deal with Peter acclimatise Miles to the 616 before eventually black suit related downfall, Venom, redemption and death.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 9:27 AM
Look , I like MCU Ned and MJ but I personally think it’s best to not have them for a movie or 2 so the impact of the NWH ending can remain for a bit.

Have Peter struggle to adjust to his new status quo and deal with his loneliness which might create some anger (that could perfectly play into a possible symbiote showing up)…

However , once he starts to make new friends & get new love interests then you can bring them both back in order to make his life complicated in classic Spidey soap opera fashion.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/13/2024, 9:32 AM
