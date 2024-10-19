DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's New York Comic Con Trailer Has LEAKED Online

The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has leaked online (again) following a surprise New York Comic Con panel and it sets the stage for an all-out war between the Man Without Fear and Kingpin of Crime...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 19, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Studios just wrapped up a surprise Daredevil: Born Again panel at New York Comic Con and the trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series has leaked online. 

The sneak peek includes several of the Man Without Fear's new cowls and clashes with The Punisher, Muse, and The Kingpin. We also catch sight of Bullseye, Karen Page, and Foggy Nelson (it's widely believed they were added to the series following the widely publicised creative overhaul). 

There's also an intriguing, predictably tense, exchange between Matt Murdock and New York City's future Mayor, Wilson Fisk:

Fisk: Sometimes, peace needs to be broken. Chaos must reign.

Murdock: It does seem like we really do understand each other, so if you step out of line, I am gonna be there.

Fisk: This caution that you’re giving me. Who’s it from? Matt Murdock or your darker half?

The visuals here look phenomenal and are very much in line with Netflix's Daredevil. As a street-level story, this feels like something new from Marvel Studios...which is far from a bad thing this far into the MCU!

Talking at this event in the Big Apple, Charlie Cox praised his new suit but noted, "My hope is one day I graduate to the DDs." That's a reference to the logo that's still missing from the character's chest. 

For those of you wondering, this is the same trailer that was shown at D23 earlier this year. It leaked online then as well, so why Marvel Studios didn't take the opportunity to officially release it this weekend is hard to say. 

Disney's marketing team tends to start promoting these MCU TV shows pretty late in the day, though, so don't be surprised if the official version doesn't find its way to us until December or January at this rate.

For now, you can watch - or rewatch - the Daredevil: Born Again trailer in the X post below. 

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. 

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner in place of original head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. We think Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd will still be credited for the episodes they helmed but Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took over directing duties following the overhaul. 

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/19/2024, 3:51 PM
Oh my god just release the trailer already!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/19/2024, 3:55 PM
@HOTSHOT - User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/19/2024, 3:51 PM
Dare I say...we are sooo back, bros!
Amaru
Amaru - 10/19/2024, 3:53 PM
I hope this lives up to the Netflix Series.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/19/2024, 3:55 PM
When was this I skipped nycc today because it was so boring Friday
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/19/2024, 3:58 PM
Marvel actually giving people what they want?!?!
User Comment Image
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/19/2024, 4:04 PM
@soberchimera - Yeah they haven't been doing that after Endgame with the following exceptions:

-Spider-Man: Far From Home
-Wandavision
-Loki Season 1
-Spider-Man No Way Home
-Werewolf by Night
-Loki Season 2
-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
-Deadpool and Wolverine
-Moon Knight

Wait. That's actually a lot of content that fans like
Gambito
Gambito - 10/19/2024, 4:11 PM
@HOTSHOT - tbf i didn’t want half of these even though i liked some of them
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/19/2024, 4:16 PM
@soberchimera - Ask 100 fans what they want and you get 100 different answers.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/19/2024, 4:22 PM
@FinnishDude - I bet 100 fans would rather see a Daredevil show than a Wonder Man show.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/19/2024, 4:27 PM
@HOTSHOT - Me looking online for fans who wanted Wandavision, Loki, and Werewolf by Night shows:
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/19/2024, 4:34 PM
@soberchimera - I can't speak for everyone but I sort of wanted all 3.

Wandavision: I wanted as series that develops both characters, hopefully taking at least light inspiration from King's run on Vision.

Loki: I like the character and the Endgame stuff with him left me curious.

Werewolf By Night: I wanted the MCU to do violent horror.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/19/2024, 4:40 PM
@HOTSHOT - They all turned out alright I guess, more so Loki and WbN, but I don’t think there was overwhelming demand from the MCU and or even comic fanbase for those projects to come to fruition like DD:BA, they were more pleasant surprises than hotly anticipated tentpoles for the franchise.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/19/2024, 4:04 PM
Just release the damn footage already!

DD, F4, everyone!

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 10/19/2024, 4:06 PM
Omfg easily my most anticipated MCU product of the year I hope to god they go the distance and don’t half ass it like Hawkeye
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/19/2024, 4:11 PM
Waiting for the goodball cartoony Superman film to flop.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/19/2024, 4:11 PM
I still find it hilariousthat they still thought it was a good idea to not only keep Mo(lest)han Kapur in this show but also feature him in the trailers.

I mean don’t get me wrong, I wholeheartedly believe you’re innocent until proven guilty and accusations do not automatically mean the truth BUT I cant see what marvel gains from having him in this show. There are so many other MCU characters they could’ve used to demonstrate this show’s interconnectedness with the greater MCU.

User Comment Image
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 10/19/2024, 4:21 PM
@BruceWayng - yeah a random accusation from an anonymous Twitter user, with no evidence and no follow up isn't anything credible
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/19/2024, 4:47 PM

@BigPhilbowski - Couldn’t agree more with that statement. Unfortunately, though we do live in a time when a complete loon can accuse you of rape and then sue you in civil court for many many millions for liable if you say you’re innocent. Oh and that same woman can claim she’s also been the victim of 21 other men, many of whom are famous individuals. Including Hunter S Thompson and Les Moonves

https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5199555
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/19/2024, 4:13 PM
Much needed! Hope it’s violent and r rated.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/19/2024, 4:14 PM
It’s next after Agatha. Can’t wait!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/19/2024, 4:22 PM
This DareDevil sure looks tough and gritty. I wonder if they will reference his tip-toeing in bare-feet doing the walk-of-shame from the epic SHE-HULK series? 😁
Knightrider
Knightrider - 10/19/2024, 4:29 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - I think they will avoid references to that. I think She-Hulk’s cameo could be explained away.

Heck, I reckon they could go She-Hulk was all a coma dream, like she was in a coma at the moment the car crashed happened.

That would actually work quite well now that I think about it.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/19/2024, 4:39 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Matt had a one night stand and did a walk of pride (lets face it, it was pride). The same character can do that AND also deal with gritty things in a different story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2024, 4:23 PM
Even though it’s the same trailer from some months ago , it still looks really good!!.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 10/19/2024, 4:23 PM
Same one from the summer
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/19/2024, 4:24 PM
Peak is coming
LSHF
LSHF - 10/19/2024, 4:35 PM
"A really good one."

I like that he uses the same line as he did in the Spider-Man movie.
Order66
Order66 - 10/19/2024, 4:35 PM
Marvel has been back since x-men 97. LFG
LSHF
LSHF - 10/19/2024, 4:37 PM
@Order66 - LFG
MadThanos
MadThanos - 10/19/2024, 4:41 PM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 10/19/2024, 4:43 PM
no interest in this


GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/19/2024, 4:58 PM
User Comment Image

