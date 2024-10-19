DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's New York Comic Con Trailer Has LEAKED Online

Marvel Studios just wrapped up a surprise Daredevil: Born Again panel at New York Comic Con and the trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series has leaked online.

The sneak peek includes several of the Man Without Fear's new cowls and clashes with The Punisher, Muse, and The Kingpin. We also catch sight of Bullseye, Karen Page, and Foggy Nelson (it's widely believed they were added to the series following the widely publicised creative overhaul).

There's also an intriguing, predictably tense, exchange between Matt Murdock and New York City's future Mayor, Wilson Fisk:

Fisk: Sometimes, peace needs to be broken. Chaos must reign. Murdock: It does seem like we really do understand each other, so if you step out of line, I am gonna be there. Fisk: This caution that you’re giving me. Who’s it from? Matt Murdock or your darker half?

The visuals here look phenomenal and are very much in line with Netflix's Daredevil. As a street-level story, this feels like something new from Marvel Studios...which is far from a bad thing this far into the MCU!

Talking at this event in the Big Apple, Charlie Cox praised his new suit but noted, "My hope is one day I graduate to the DDs." That's a reference to the logo that's still missing from the character's chest.

For those of you wondering, this is the same trailer that was shown at D23 earlier this year. It leaked online then as well, so why Marvel Studios didn't take the opportunity to officially release it this weekend is hard to say.

Disney's marketing team tends to start promoting these MCU TV shows pretty late in the day, though, so don't be surprised if the official version doesn't find its way to us until December or January at this rate.

For now, you can watch - or rewatch - the Daredevil: Born Again trailer in the X post below.

A FRESH trailer just dropped for #DaredevilBornAgain…real time reaction here 🤯



On @DisneyPlus March 4, 2025!#NYCC2024 #NYCC pic.twitter.com/qFbe9c62K8 — ShadeTV 🎥 Marissa Hill @ NY Comic Con 2024 (@ShadeTV_247) October 19, 2024

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer.

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner in place of original head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. We think Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd will still be credited for the episodes they helmed but Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took over directing duties following the overhaul.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.