DAREDEVIL: Charlie Cox Reveals How Close Season 4 Was To Happening At Netflix; New BORN AGAIN Details Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox reveals how close we got to seeing Daredevil season 4 on Netflix, while new showrunner Dario Scardapane explains how the overhaul reshaped the upcoming revival...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Marvel Television produced TV shows like Daredevil, The Punisher, Runaways, and Cloak & Dagger independently of Marvel Studios. However, when Disney+ launched, Netflix ended its partnership and Kevin Feige was given full control over everything. 

One by one, series like the ones listed above were cancelled (who could possibly forget Helstrom, a show quietly released with barely any "Marvel" branding?). Fans weren't too upset given the hit-and-miss nature of the Jeph Loeb-led projects but saying goodbye to the world of the Defenders felt like a major loss. 

Marvel Studios gave Charlie Cox a second chance at playing Matt Murdock with small roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Daredevil: Born Again soon received the green light but was meant to be a reboot that largely moved on from Netflix's Daredevil

"Season 3 had been well received and they had already gone to work on season 4," Cox tells Entertainment Weekly"They'd pitched me a really cool arc for the season. My understanding was they were really heavy into breaking that season in the writers' room and then just overnight it went away."

"I never thought it would be a TV show again. I just assumed that we'd done that, so maybe it would be something else," the actor adds. "So I was shocked when they told me in 2022 that we were going to do a show, but I was also thrilled. It's such a great medium for this character. There is so much story left to tell. So the more time we have to do that, the better!"

Whatever Daredevil season 4 was going to be isn't what we'll see in Daredevil: Born Again. In fact, it won't even be what Marvel Studios originally had planned as Dario Scardapane was enlisted midway through production to creatively overhaul the series as its new showrunner. 

"It had been conceived as more of a legal procedural, and we really brought it back towards an action-based New York crime story," Scardapane explains. "The real trick was to have the DNA of the old Netflix show, but then push it forward into something very new."

Cox adds, "The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times. Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show."

"So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 5:59 AM
It being more of a legal procedural originally could have been interesting as a new approach to the character since I always felt like we didn’t get a lot of him being a lawyer in court in the show itself.

However , I’m definitely much happier that it’s been more overtly connected to the Netflix show now and is in the vein of that…

It allows one to more effectively & natural bridge both iterations of the show together from which as the showrunner said , you can push it forward into something new instead of doing something drastically different apparently from the onset as seemed to be the original intention.

Kudos to Marvel for realizing that the original version of the show may not have been working and willing to shut down production midway through to creatively overhaul the series since it no doubt cost them money!!.

User Comment Image

Also man , I do still mourn us not being able to see the original Netflix DD Season 4 plans with Alice Eve’s Typhoid Mary and the Owl but oh well.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/17/2024, 6:00 AM
Thank goodness they reworked it back to its crime drama roots

