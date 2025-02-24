Marvel TV Boss Says DEFENDERS Return Is "Inevitable" But Charlie Cox Would Prefer To See Daredevil In AVENGERS

When the original iteration of Marvel Television announced a multi-series partnership with Netflix, it was confirmed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist would all get their own shows.

Daredevil launched this MCU-adjacent street-level corner of the Marvel Universe in 2015 and, two years later, The Defenders was released.

The crossover event was good, not great, but fans remain eager to see these heroes reunite on screen. For Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, the Defenders reuniting somewhere down the line is "inevitable."

"I want to follow the characters and see where they go," the executive shared. "I think the two characters that are most important for Daredevil: Born Again are obviously Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. They live and breath in a world where these other Defenders characters are walking around somewhere, so I think collisions are inevitable."

Iron Fist was the least well-received of those TV shows, so Danny Rand returning...well, it doesn't seem overly likely. As for Luke Cage, Mike Colter doesn't sound overly keen on returning as Power Man.

Krysten Ritter, meanwhile, would be down for playing Jessica Jones again and remains the most likely character to cameo in Daredevil: Born Again (season 2 is a safe bet).

Ask Charlie Cox what he wants, and it's to bring Daredevil into the same orbit as Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "Would I like to team up with some of my dear friends [The Defenders], or go into the Avengers?" the actor pondered. "This is a rock and a hard place. And as much as I love those friends..."

"Over the course of these years, I’ve become a big fan of this character. One of the things I’m acutely aware of is there are some really cool team-ups, and Daredevil plays a really interesting, pivotal role in some of the Avengers comics," Cox explained. "For the sake of the character, I think that would be a wonderful moment...an homage to so much history."

We'll see what happens, but Daredevil: Born Again is being viewed as a multi-season series and one that opens the door to other street-level superheroes crossing paths with the Man Without Fear. For now, here's hoping Cox gets the chance to shine in Avengers: Doomsday.

#Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and @vincentdonofrio talk about stepping back into their characters 10 years after they first played them for their Marvel series, 'Daredevil: Born Again'! pic.twitter.com/QSiN2J99aZ — The View (@TheView) February 21, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.