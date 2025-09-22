HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Confirms Season 2 Talks; Says "I'll Always Dance With Marvel"

There have been rumblings about Marvel Studios' Hawkeye season 2 plans for a while. Jeremy Renner previously confirmed reports about it featuring a story heavily inspired by The Raid, while we've heard that Clint Barton and Kate Bishop will battle Barney Barton, a.k.a. Trickshot.

Much to the shock of fans, Renner seemed to dismiss the notion of another season happening after revealing that Marvel Studios offered him half of what he earned for season 1 (for what would be a lengthy 9-month shoot). Marvel Studios is also expected to put less of a focus on big screen characters on streaming, creating a clearer line between what people can see in theaters and at home.

Is Renner done with the MCU? He hasn't been announced for Avengers: Doomsday, and after speaking out about a pretty dismal-sounding offer to return from Disney—he placed the blame at the parent company's feet rather than Marvel Studios—we're not sure what the plan is.

Talking at Florida Supercon this weekend (via Popverse), Renner reflected on Hawkeye by saying, "It was great to dive more into the character a bit, in a world that’s more grounded. To me, it was a lot more fun to do and more to explore for the character, which is nice."

"I always wanted to do more of that stuff, and there’s the incident that happened," he continued, "and I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff, but I’ll get there. I’m doing good."

"I’ll always dance with Marvel. I’ll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it’s rocking," Renner noted. "I’m happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do."

"We waded through many discussions about the shape of that season," he confirmed. "It’s getting my body right and getting everything right for that. The timing of that will come, and if there’s still a need, want, and desire for it, then yeah."

So, we may be one step closer to Hawkeye season 2 becoming a reality...if the two sides can find a middle ground with money and time. Hawkeye season 1 served as a passing of the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate, so she could likely hold her own without him having a lead role.

As noted, Marvel Studios is looking to prioritise TV shows that can run for multiple seasons (Daredevil: Born Again, for example). Whether that means there's no longer room for one-off stories like Hawkeye is hard to say. Perhaps a lower-budgeted Hawkeye movie post-Avengers: Secret Wars is a possibility? We'll have to wait and see.

Would you like to see Renner return as Clint Barton in Hawkeye season 2? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.