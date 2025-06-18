IRONHEART: Fans Are Convinced Official Episode Titles Contain A Mephisto Hint

Marvel fans were convinced that Mephisto would turn out to be the big bad of WandaVision, but the demonic villain was never revealed to be the one pulling the strings in Westview.

It's since become a bit of a running joke that the character was being teased in the various Disney+ shows (and even some movies) that followed, but rumor has it that the powerful sorcerer is set to make his MCU debut in Ironheart.

Reliable sources have claimed that Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen was cast as Mephisto, but this was never officially announced, and we still don't know for certain that Marvel's take on the Devil will appear in the series.

We'll find out soon enough, but in the meantime, Marvel Television has unveiled the release schedule and titles for all six episodes of Ironheart, and there's speculation that episode 5, "Karma's a Glitch," might contain a Mephisto hint.

This might be a stretch, but that "M" does stand out as the only letter that's underlined in red. It could just be an attempt to get people talking and build more hype for the show, of course.

Check out the official #Ironheart episode guide and stream on @DisneyPlus starting June 24.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teased after the trailer debuted. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.