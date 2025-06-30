IRONHEART Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of The First Three Episodes

IRONHEART Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of The First Three Episodes

We recently asked you what you thought of the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, Ironheart, and the poll results are now in...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2025 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

The back half of the first season of Ironheart arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, and we recently asked you to let us know what you made of the first three episodes.

The poll results are in, and 1202 of you voted. With 30% of the votes (365), the majority of you felt that Marvel's latest MCU-set series was "Good," or 3/5. Next was the most negative option, with 279 (23%) of you choosing "Awful," or 1/5. Very good (4/5) was next with 278 votes, followed by "Disappointing" (2/5).

Finally, only 11% of you (127) picked the most positive option, "Excellent," or 5/5.

Earlier today, Rotten Tomatoes announced that Ironheart is now officially "certified fresh" at 86%, making it the third highest-rated MCU Phase 5 project on the review aggregator.

You can check out a recap of the first three episodes at the link below.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launched on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

IRONHEART Is Now Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes
Related:

IRONHEART Is Now Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes
IRONHEART Star Anthony Ramos Addresses Negativity Surrounding Series As RT Score Climbs To 87%
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART Star Anthony Ramos Addresses Negativity Surrounding Series As RT Score Climbs To 87%

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/30/2025, 11:09 PM
Peak.

Stunning.

Brave...

(What's the word...?)

Uh, yes: I C O N I C
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 6/30/2025, 11:14 PM
Show is just fine. Certainly not worse than that piece of shit show secret invasion. I’m excited to see where it goes in the last couple episodes. Hope it can land the plane but unfortunately even some of the best marvel shows fail to do so

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder