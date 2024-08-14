LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Appears To Have Changed His Mind About A Possible Marvel Return

LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Appears To Have Changed His Mind About A Possible Marvel Return

After previously discounting the possibility of returning to the MCU as Power Man, Luke Cage star Mike Colter now seems to have changed his tune about playing the iconic superhero again. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2024 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Luke Cage
Source: ComicBook.com

Mike Colter first played Luke Cage in Jessica Jones before starring in two seasons of his own series. The actor also reprised the role in The Defenders and was a well-liked choice for the role among comic book fans. 

Some questionable decisions were made in Luke Cage season 2 and Power Man's story ended with him becoming Harlem's new crime boss.

Marvel Studios has since regained the rights to the Marvel Television characters who appeared on Netflix and Daredevil has been a clear priority for the MCU. Rumours continue to swirl about Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones but, for the time being, she, Luke Cage and Iron Fist remain on the shelf. 

Colter has never sounded particularly enthusiastic about playing Cage again but seems to have changed his tune after seeing what's going on with Daredevil: Born Again

"I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it," he admitted. "And I'm happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don't have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I'm not holding anything back."

"I think that's the right move," Colter said of Daredevil: Born Again, which is essentially Daredevil season 4. "They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don't know what that was about. I'm like, 'Well, yeah, duh,' It was not broke, so don't fix it."

Earlier this year, he sounded far less enthusiastic about the possibility of joining the MCU. 

"I don't stay up at night thinking about it, nor do I recall it unless someone brings it up," Colter admitted. "But I enjoyed my time. I don't look in the past. If something comes up, great, we'll talk about it. But right now, I'm [past it]."

Last January, he said, "It's one of those things where it's in the rearview mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. If I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time...I'm happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character's living on for a long time."

"Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives," he continued, "and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."

While we may see Colter's Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, we'd bet on both that character and Danny Rand remaining on the shelf until after Avengers: Secret Wars. In the new MCU, Marvel Studios can reboot both heroes, likely with different lead stars (a Heroes for Hire project is a must).

We will, however, see another Iron Fist in Marvel Studios' upcoming Eyes of Wakanda animated series. 

HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 8/14/2024, 5:40 AM
I'd LOVE to see his story continue. Like I know it's been many years, but they could still pick up from him being the new crime boss. The power corrupts him. He becomes a hero for hire. Then slowly learns to be his old self again.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/14/2024, 5:59 AM
@HOTSHOT - This Luke Cage is not the Hero for Hire type unfortunately.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 6:00 AM
@HOTSHOT - I always liked the idea of S3 that the showrunner had of testing if the bulletproof and indestructible man’s morals were that aswell by essentially putting him a position of power where he could control the crime rather then try to stop it but eventually something else would start up in its place which he was frustrated by in S2.

I would hope if they do more of Colter’s Luke that we just pick up where we left off but you are right in that it seems unlikely so I like your idea.
LSHF
LSHF - 8/14/2024, 6:14 AM
Bring them all back (I'm ready for them).

It looked like most of the characters were heading to fun places, and I was interested in seeing what happens next.

I know some weren't happy about the direction of some of the characters, but it's all temporary and Marvel is usually pretty good at course-correcting.

And the temporary changes help keep the stories more interesting (whether it be Luke as a crime boss or Danny with "magic" guns).
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/14/2024, 6:39 AM
We need a film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 6:49 AM
I mean , his tune hasn’t really changed…

He’s said before that he would love to do if Marvel wanted to and they had a direction/story that interested him but as of right now since there is nothing concrete , it’s just speculation so he would rather not think about it and focus on something else.

Anyway , I would be down to see him again since I liked him in the role aswell as his version of Luke (which I know some had issue with but oh well).

Also bring back Bushmaster then too!!.

Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 8/14/2024, 6:51 AM
Would love to see him back as Luke. Now that Evil is done as well he’s got the time!

View Recorder