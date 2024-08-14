LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Appears To Have Changed His Mind About A Possible Marvel Return

Mike Colter first played Luke Cage in Jessica Jones before starring in two seasons of his own series. The actor also reprised the role in The Defenders and was a well-liked choice for the role among comic book fans.

Some questionable decisions were made in Luke Cage season 2 and Power Man's story ended with him becoming Harlem's new crime boss.

Marvel Studios has since regained the rights to the Marvel Television characters who appeared on Netflix and Daredevil has been a clear priority for the MCU. Rumours continue to swirl about Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones but, for the time being, she, Luke Cage and Iron Fist remain on the shelf.

Colter has never sounded particularly enthusiastic about playing Cage again but seems to have changed his tune after seeing what's going on with Daredevil: Born Again.

"I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it," he admitted. "And I'm happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don't have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I'm not holding anything back."

"I think that's the right move," Colter said of Daredevil: Born Again, which is essentially Daredevil season 4. "They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don't know what that was about. I'm like, 'Well, yeah, duh,' It was not broke, so don't fix it."

Earlier this year, he sounded far less enthusiastic about the possibility of joining the MCU.

"I don't stay up at night thinking about it, nor do I recall it unless someone brings it up," Colter admitted. "But I enjoyed my time. I don't look in the past. If something comes up, great, we'll talk about it. But right now, I'm [past it]."

Last January, he said, "It's one of those things where it's in the rearview mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. If I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time...I'm happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character's living on for a long time."

"Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives," he continued, "and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."

While we may see Colter's Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, we'd bet on both that character and Danny Rand remaining on the shelf until after Avengers: Secret Wars. In the new MCU, Marvel Studios can reboot both heroes, likely with different lead stars (a Heroes for Hire project is a must).

We will, however, see another Iron Fist in Marvel Studios' upcoming Eyes of Wakanda animated series.