LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Talks Possible Marvel Return Following DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Successful Launch

Mike Colter first played Power Man in Jessica Jones and later took centre stage in two seasons of his solo series, Luke Cage. The actor also reprised the role in The Defenders and was well-regarded by comic book fans.

Some questionable decisions were made in Luke Cage season 2 and the hero's story ended with him becoming Harlem's new crime boss. That cliffhanger was never resolved and the show's first season remains one of the original Marvel Television's best-reviewed titles.

Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Marvel Television characters who appeared on Netflix and Daredevil has been a clear priority for the MCU. Rumours continue to swirl about Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again but, for the time being, she, Luke Cage and Iron Fist remain on the shelf.

Talking to Collider at an Indiana Comic-Con panel, Colter weighed in on the possibility of returning as the Hero for Hire following Daredevil: Born Again's successful launch on Disney+ (where it quickly became the streamer's biggest 2025 release).

"I still have hopes for it," the actor admitted. "I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

While there's a chance we'll see Colter's Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, fans have theorised that both he and Danny Rand will be benched until after Avengers: Secret Wars. In a softly rebooted MCU, Marvel Studios can put a new spin on the Heroes for Hire, likely with different lead stars.

Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda is expected to feature a new Iron Fist, while rumours swirled over the weekend that another version of the hero - likely not Danny Rand - will take centre stage in the long-awaited Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel.

"I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it," Colter said last year. "And I'm happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don't have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I'm not holding anything back."

"I think that's the right move," Colter said of Daredevil: Born Again, which is essentially Daredevil season 4. "They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don't know what that was about. I'm like, 'Well, yeah, duh,' It was not broke, so don't fix it."

Would you like to see Colter play Luke Cage again or should Marvel Studios put a new spin on the character? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section.