LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Talks Possible Marvel Return Following DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Successful Launch

LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Talks Possible Marvel Return Following DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Successful Launch

Daredevil: Born Again has been a hit on Disney+ and as rumours continue to swirl about a Defenders reunion, Luke Cage star Mike Colter has addressed the possibility of returning as the MCU's Power Man.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Collider

Mike Colter first played Power Man in Jessica Jones and later took centre stage in two seasons of his solo series, Luke Cage. The actor also reprised the role in The Defenders and was well-regarded by comic book fans. 

Some questionable decisions were made in Luke Cage season 2 and the hero's story ended with him becoming Harlem's new crime boss. That cliffhanger was never resolved and the show's first season remains one of the original Marvel Television's best-reviewed titles. 

Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Marvel Television characters who appeared on Netflix and Daredevil has been a clear priority for the MCU. Rumours continue to swirl about Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again but, for the time being, she, Luke Cage and Iron Fist remain on the shelf. 

Talking to Collider at an Indiana Comic-Con panel, Colter weighed in on the possibility of returning as the Hero for Hire following Daredevil: Born Again's successful launch on Disney+ (where it quickly became the streamer's biggest 2025 release). 

"I still have hopes for it," the actor admitted. "I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

While there's a chance we'll see Colter's Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, fans have theorised that both he and Danny Rand will be benched until after Avengers: Secret Wars. In a softly rebooted MCU, Marvel Studios can put a new spin on the Heroes for Hire, likely with different lead stars.

Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda is expected to feature a new Iron Fist, while rumours swirled over the weekend that another version of the hero - likely not Danny Rand - will take centre stage in the long-awaited Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel. 

"I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it," Colter said last year. "And I'm happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don't have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I'm not holding anything back."

"I think that's the right move," Colter said of Daredevil: Born Again, which is essentially Daredevil season 4. "They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don't know what that was about. I'm like, 'Well, yeah, duh,' It was not broke, so don't fix it."

Would you like to see Colter play Luke Cage again or should Marvel Studios put a new spin on the character? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos See Matt Murdock Go Incognito As He Reunites With An Old Friend
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos See Matt Murdock Go Incognito As He Reunites With An Old Friend
5 Storylines Marvel Studios Should Adapt For A Very Different DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3
Recommended For You:

5 Storylines Marvel Studios Should Adapt For A Very Different DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/18/2025, 7:20 AM
I personally want them all back, but with the right writers
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/18/2025, 7:20 AM
If he does come back hopefully it's before Secret Wars so they can reboot him afterwards. Luke Cage needs justice.

Colter's Cage was good.
But it could be better.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/18/2025, 7:21 AM
successful?? it's pulling in worse numbers than Agatha and Acolyte. This show is an unmitigated disaster and rightfully so. It's a hideous skin suit without an ounce of creativity.
Rokhorn
Rokhorn - 3/18/2025, 7:28 AM
@JacobsLadder - i came to leave that exact message. Successful launch my ass.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 3/18/2025, 7:39 AM
@JacobsLadder - I think a big reason not as many eyes are in it is 1 because it's TV ma on a primarily family oriented streaming service which could have an impact on numbers but 2 is also per much a4th season which could feel daunting for people who never watched the original show. I'm curious to see what the numbers are on the original show since this can't out.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/18/2025, 8:25 AM
@JacobsLadder - User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/18/2025, 7:37 AM
We need Mike and Finn back to make this a proper continuation.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/18/2025, 7:46 AM
Daredevil wasn't all that successful. With the exception of The Punisher, the rest of the Netflix shows were weak on Netflix and would be DOA on Disney +. Marvel would look bad like Lucasfilm if they bring that crap back. They should kill them off camera. Have someone mention they were all killed and served to swine and be done with it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2025, 7:54 AM
I liked Colter’s Luke Cage so I would be down to see him again , sooner then later.

To bring him back , they could always go the comic route of Luke going against Fisk and then being elected Mayor himself.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder