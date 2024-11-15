Elizabeth Olsen's Next Appearance As Scarlet Witch Has Now Been Confirmed By Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has revealed when we'll next see Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and, amid all those Avengers: Doomsday rumours, it's been confirmed that she'll return in next year's Marvel Zombies.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 15, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies

After taking Wanda Maximoff down a dark path in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have endlessly speculated about what the future holds in store for the Scarlet Witch.

That movie ended with her apparent demise, though Agatha All Along only established that she's "gone" (and gone doesn't mean dead). We've heard the plan now is for Wanda to return in Avengers: Doomsday where she'll seek redemption for her murderous rampage through the Multiverse.

Today, Marvel Studios has shared a press release confirming Elizabeth Olsen's return...in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies (we learned earlier today that she won't appear in What If...? season 3).

The WandaVision star will lead a cast which includes Awkwafina (Katy), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Todd Williams in a mystery role. 

It's unclear what role the Scarlet Witch will play in Marvel Zombies, though when we last saw her, she was a rampaging zombie being contained - and fed - by Vision. 

With this comes a brief synopsis that states, "Marvel Zombies!" No, we've not forgotten anything; that really is it. 

"In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum said earlier this year. "And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani, meanwhile, has been quoted as saying, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

"I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey," she added. "And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

Bryan Andrews directs Marvel Zombies from a teleplay by Zeb Wells. Executive Producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Wells, and Andrews. Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar produce. 

Marvel Zombies premieres on October 3, 2025. Marvel Animation has also released this official still from the series, suggesting we'll pick up where What If...? left us. 

How Closely Will Disney+'s MARVEL ZOMBIES Mirror The Original Robert Kirkman Miniseries?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/15/2024, 11:12 AM
So, no actual next appearance has been announced? 🤔
Kadara
Kadara - 11/15/2024, 11:15 AM
@Izaizaiza - clickbait at its finest.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/15/2024, 11:16 AM
Fu@k you, clickbait!!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 11/15/2024, 11:20 AM
@FrankenDad - User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/15/2024, 11:37 AM
@JoshWilding - Whoops!
mountainman
mountainman - 11/15/2024, 11:24 AM
Oh wow, that crew of MCU characters in Marvel Zombies looks really bad, besides a few exceptions. It would have been much cooler had they actually adapted the amazing Marvel Zombies comic series.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/15/2024, 11:49 AM
@mountainman - resident Marvel zombies apologist here, read ALL of them, even the Mangas.

I dunno the stories kinda lame. I'm in it more for the art.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/15/2024, 11:52 AM
@SATW42 - I’ve read the original 4 runs plus one after that.

I’m primarily a fan of 1 and 2. 3 and 4 started getting super weird. I just remember the scariness and dread that these insatiable super powered zombies were. And the struggle that those fighting against their hunger had. And the fact that them spreading across the universe, and later multiverse, was inevitable. It also had a decent mix of big and small players involved. Was a great story. I’ll check out some of those later entries to see if I dig them too.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 11:38 AM
"And Kamala is kind of the center of the show" how to make sure Marvel Zombies fails 101
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/15/2024, 11:55 AM
@Urubrodi - ...except even the more negative reviews of both her show and The Marvels consider her Imani Vellani's Kamala Khan to be one of the few good parts of the show? So why wouldn't they include the bits that are working rather than throw the baby out with the bathwater?
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 11/15/2024, 11:41 AM
UFCK THIS!!!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/15/2024, 11:46 AM
I wonder if Death hates zombies as much as ghost
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/15/2024, 11:47 AM
Can we add a thumbs ups and thumbs down option for articles that people can view without having to click into them so that we can know ahead of time when to avoid the bullshit ones like these?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/15/2024, 11:49 AM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/15/2024, 11:49 AM
Meh. Never been crazy about Marvel Zombies.

