Elizabeth Olsen's Next Appearance As Scarlet Witch Has Now Been Confirmed By Marvel Studios

After taking Wanda Maximoff down a dark path in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have endlessly speculated about what the future holds in store for the Scarlet Witch.

That movie ended with her apparent demise, though Agatha All Along only established that she's "gone" (and gone doesn't mean dead). We've heard the plan now is for Wanda to return in Avengers: Doomsday where she'll seek redemption for her murderous rampage through the Multiverse.

Today, Marvel Studios has shared a press release confirming Elizabeth Olsen's return...in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies (we learned earlier today that she won't appear in What If...? season 3).

The WandaVision star will lead a cast which includes Awkwafina (Katy), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Todd Williams in a mystery role.

It's unclear what role the Scarlet Witch will play in Marvel Zombies, though when we last saw her, she was a rampaging zombie being contained - and fed - by Vision.

With this comes a brief synopsis that states, "Marvel Zombies!" No, we've not forgotten anything; that really is it.

"In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum said earlier this year. "And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani, meanwhile, has been quoted as saying, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

"I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey," she added. "And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

Bryan Andrews directs Marvel Zombies from a teleplay by Zeb Wells. Executive Producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Wells, and Andrews. Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar produce.

Marvel Zombies premieres on October 3, 2025. Marvel Animation has also released this official still from the series, suggesting we'll pick up where What If...? left us.