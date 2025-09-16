MARVEL ZOMBIES Promo Art Features Undead Thanos, Namor, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, And Okoye

With a couple of exceptions (X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), Marvel Animation TV shows now seem to come and go with little fanfare from Disney+.

It's been a long wait for Marvel Zombies, so it's a shame that excitement seems relatively muted after a tepid marketing campaign.

We first saw Marvel Studios' approach to these undead Variants in an episode of What If...?, but both that and this follow-up have taken major liberties with the comic books.

On the page, the Marvel Zombies retained their personalities and intelligence and were forced to contend with an overwhelming hunger that drove them to madness. In the MCU, they're undead monsters who simply want to eat brains, leaving a group of human heroes to try and fend them off on an Earth that's been ravaged.

New promo art from Marvel Zombies has been revealed today, showcasing the monstrous Variants of Thanos, Namor, the Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and Captain America. Love or hate the approach this show is taking, this lot looks terrifying.

Even dead, the Mad Titan is wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, something that's bound to make him hugely formidable. Of course, a recent trailer revealed that Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man (well, Scott Lang's head) will do their best to take Thanos down.

"We did try not to be gratuitous about [language], but there's like, a couple key parts where someone does say something because it just fits. Like that's what I would say in that moment," showrunner Bryan Andrews recently shared. "So, I think the rating comes from the level of violence and or intensity of the moments that the characters find themselves in. And yeah, blood gets spilled, and we want to be able to see that."

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar.

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.