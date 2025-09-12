Spider-Man Fights The Undead Thanos In The Gloriously Bloody New Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies will arrive on Disney+ later this month, and a new trailer for the TV-MA animated series has just been released by Marvel Studios.

In that, we see undead versions of many fan favourite superheroes—even Captain Marvel has fallen to the zombie outbreak—and a sequence we'd bet that none of you ever imagined witnessing on screen. Yes, that's Spider-Man wielding Thor's axe, Stormbreaker, in what looks to be an unsuccessful bid to take down the zombie Mad Titan.

We last saw Spidey, Black Panther, and Ant-Man's head in What If...?, but with the focus of this series set to be on characters from Phase 4 (Marvel Zombies is another MCU TV series that's been a looooong time coming), something tells us this fight won't end well for them.

Promoting Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man earlier this year, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed that Hudson Thames, not Tom Holland, will reprise his role as Peter Parker in Marvel Zombies.

"Hudson has been our animated voice for Spdier-Man in the MCU so far. In What If...?, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and he also plays Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies which comes out Halloween time this year," the executive shared.

The trailer also features some fun shots of Blade Knight in action, offering a taste of what the long-delayed Blade movie might look like. Well, if it ever happens, that is.

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar.

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies. Watch the new trailer for the series below.