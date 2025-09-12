Spider-Man Fights The Undead Thanos In The Gloriously Bloody New Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES

Spider-Man Fights The Undead Thanos In The Gloriously Bloody New Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES

Marvel Studios has just unleashed a gory new trailer for Marvel Zombies, and as well as undead versions of all your favourite MCU heroes, we see Spider-Man going one-on-one with the zombie Thanos...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies will arrive on Disney+ later this month, and a new trailer for the TV-MA animated series has just been released by Marvel Studios. 

In that, we see undead versions of many fan favourite superheroes—even Captain Marvel has fallen to the zombie outbreak—and a sequence we'd bet that none of you ever imagined witnessing on screen. Yes, that's Spider-Man wielding Thor's axe, Stormbreaker, in what looks to be an unsuccessful bid to take down the zombie Mad Titan. 

We last saw Spidey, Black Panther, and Ant-Man's head in What If...?, but with the focus of this series set to be on characters from Phase 4 (Marvel Zombies is another MCU TV series that's been a looooong time coming), something tells us this fight won't end well for them. 

Promoting Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man earlier this year, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed that Hudson Thames, not Tom Holland, will reprise his role as Peter Parker in Marvel Zombies. 

"Hudson has been our animated voice for Spdier-Man in the MCU so far. In What If...?, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and he also plays Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies which comes out Halloween time this year," the executive shared.

The trailer also features some fun shots of Blade Knight in action, offering a taste of what the long-delayed Blade movie might look like. Well, if it ever happens, that is. 

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar. 

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies. Watch the new trailer for the series below.

MARVEL ZOMBIES Stills Tease The Show's Terrifying Villains; Here's When The First Reviews For The Series Hit
Related:

MARVEL ZOMBIES Stills Tease The Show's Terrifying Villains; Here's When The First Reviews For The Series Hit
Blade And Spider-Man Slaughter The Undead In Bloody, Grotesque First Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES
Recommended For You:

Blade And Spider-Man Slaughter The Undead In Bloody, Grotesque First Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/12/2025, 1:49 PM
Spidey throwing Stormbreaker though
Gambito
Gambito - 9/12/2025, 2:03 PM
The comic book was one of my favorites as a kid, I loved the ultra dark humor in it. Watching Spidey and friends kill zombies is cool and all but so many cool ideas on the og series (Black panther escape, the Galactus five, the massive chase of the surfer) that will never even be somewhat adapted. Looking forward to the show for the schlock but man they could have done something better
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2025, 2:04 PM
That was a well done trailer imo…

I wonder if the whole Spider Man , BP and Scott facing off against Undead Thanos is at the beginning of the first episode during which they are defeated and perhaps turned/killed after which we skip a bit of time where now there are only a handful of survivors as the world is overrun by zombies which kicks off the story of the show.

Anyway as someone who had no real interest in this , I think it seems fun so looking forward to checking it out!!.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/12/2025, 2:09 PM
Rad.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/12/2025, 2:10 PM
You know I figured when Marvel was done with Avengers they would move on to X Men and Fantastic 4 and the rest of the big names.... I'm so ready to be out of this C-Level characters crap where I don't care about any of these second and third tier characters.... Let's get back to the big names leading these things.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder