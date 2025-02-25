THE PUNISHER Special Presentation - Why Isn't It A Full Series Or Film?

The Punisher is getting his own Special Presentation on Disney+, but many are left wondering why such a popular version of a popular character isn't getting a full series or film.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Feb 25, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Without a doubt, there is a massive fanbase for The Punisher simply as a character. When you define that character as Jon Bernthal's Punisher from the Netflix series,  the fan base grows even bigger. Jon Bernthal is now just as associated with the character as Hugh Jackman is to Wolverine and Robert Downey Jr. is to Iron Man. 

Recently, it was confirmed that The Punisher is getting his own Special Presentation on Disney+. We have a few details on it like Bernthal co-writing and who will actually direct the series, as well as a few words from the director that you can read about here, but it's still fairly limited.

If you don’t know what a Marvel Special Presentation is, it’s essentially a single episode of TV. Werewolf by Night and Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special are the only other two Marvel Special Presentations that currently exist. They’re both under an hour long and neither are set to have any continuation at the moment. So, if there is such an enormous fanbase for The Punisher, why isn’t he getting his own series or movie?

A movie about The Punisher could be a bit risky for Marvel Studios. The Punisher is a gun toting, ultra violent character (not that there aren’t a plethora of other characters that fit that description in comics) that also is sometimes used politically. This has been less of the case recently, but only a few years ago was seen on police uniforms during the 2020 George Floyd protests and riots and also on civilians. It’s also been used by members of the military, white nationalists at rallies, and even by ISIS sympathizers. Again, it’s been a while since this has been in the news cycle, and, of course, there are many, many more people that don’t politicize The Punisher logo at all, but Disney may just be testing the waters for political backlash from any side of the spectrum.

The amount of violence The Punisher would bring to the big screen obviously isn’t a foreign concept, but they are almost always less profitable than PG-13 films. Of course, Deadpool and Wolverine did just become the highest grossing R rated film of all time, and that movie was very violent, but it did feature some other attractive factors like the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and many cameos. Ultimately, Disney may just want The Punisher to be a series if it can prove itself.

Disney may simply not have as much faith in The Punisher as they do Daredevil and may be checking to see how much viewership Bernthal’s Punisher can bring in even if only for a single episode. Afterall, Netflix’s Daredevil received much better reviews than The Punisher, so Feige and the powers that be may just be practicing extreme caution. 

Another possibility is that the plan is already in motion to give The Punisher the full Disney+ series treatment he deserves, and this is simply something to segue into that series. It’s almost certain that Daredevil: Born Again will be renewed for a second season, and there’s a good chance The Punisher will show up in Matt Murdock’s second season. Maybe they plan to film the Special Presentation at the same time as the second season of Born Again and release it as part of the same story. This would be something similar to the comics when two characters’ main stories interact with each other. A good example of this would be The Button storyline that crossed over between both Batman and Flash comics in their main run. A similar logic could be taken with Special Presentations on a more regular basis even as asking viewers to watch one episode of something else to continue a story in another show isn’t such a big ask and could end up being something pretty cool for comic fans. 

Regardless, it is clear that Marvel fans want Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in the MCU more. We’ll take whatever we can get from him. 

The Punisher will be making his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again which releases on March 4. We don’t know what episode he’ll be in yet or how many episodes, but you can check out the Born Again trailers to see his return.

What do you think Marvel’s plan for The Punisher is? Let me know in the comments!

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's [SPOILER] Confirms Season 2 Return As Showrunners Tease Moment That Will Upset Fans
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/25/2025, 2:05 PM
Another reason why Marvel is [frick]ed.

Why the [frick]ing hell would take a character who has served his chops and loved, neglect to a [frick]ing presentation.

I mean what the [frick] is going on with these guys.

For [frick]s sake
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 2/25/2025, 2:25 PM
@MarkCassidy - Thank you very much! I linked your article in mine.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/25/2025, 2:11 PM
I can see a full series before a feature film.
Timerider
Timerider - 2/25/2025, 2:13 PM
He might be in the Avengers, which starts filming in April. They are filming parts for both movies together. They might film Doomsday stuff one day and the next day Secret Wars. It’s all out of order, like most films and television.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/25/2025, 3:15 PM
@Timerider - longshot, no Disney series character will be in Avengers save for some DEI hirings from the Marvels fiasco , Feige busted this "all conected" suff, might as well keep the golden era of Marvel Television whit agents of SHIELD
deamon
deamon - 2/25/2025, 2:27 PM
Punishet deserves so many screen tome ad Daredevil. Both are in top 20 Marvel characters.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/25/2025, 2:34 PM
A 45 minute presentation is not enough for anything that's one episode of the Netflix stuff.

I know Jon is busy but give us a series!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/25/2025, 2:37 PM
Ultimately be down to three main reasons above all else

1) Time, they'd idealy want it done and out before Secret Wars and a full series or film starting preprod now would be unlikely to be ready prior. Why? Cos you can't realy have a series set on Earth if the planet doesn't exist for a set period in universe and the events of Doomsday likely so major it would need to be relected even if it still did complicating things.

2) Story, a film or series should only be as long as the narrative dictates and if that is only one hour not two or more and worth doing then do it as a special, see how it resonates THEN later can cook up ideas for a full film or series

3) Money, Punisher films haven't done well at the BO in the past, overall Box office is still back in early 2000 numbers (whilst costs have gone up a lot) and specificaly MCU is no longer a sure fire hit with ticket sales thus if not needed for Secret Wars no film will likely be greenlit till the risk/reward ratios are more favourable.

Ultimately, if good, we should be happy we are getting this at all if fans of the character and hope it is so well recieved that post Secret Wars it leads to a full film or episodic series.

View Recorder