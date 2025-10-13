Marvel Television's VISIONQUEST Has Made A Couple Of Surprising Additions To It Cast

At this weekend's New York Comic Con, Marvel Television pulled back the curtain on VisionQuest. The upcoming Marvel Television series serves as the final instalment in the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in last year's Agatha All Along.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) is the showrunner for VisionQuest, and the series has now made a couple of surprising casting additions.

We already know that several MCU AIs will be portrayed in "human" form, with James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. James Spader also returns as Ultron, reprising his role from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Joining them will be Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E) and Jonathan Sayer as U. As a reminder, Dum-E and U are a pair of hydraulic arm robots Tony Stark used as assistants in his workshop. He made Dum-E in his father's workshop.

While Dum-E is generally used to help with Stark's creations, U is used to do the registration of Stark's work using a video camera. Despite Stark's irritation at the robots, they have saved his life on more than one occasion. Dum-E and U even helped make some of Iron Man's armours.

Lewis and Sayer likely won't be known to many of you, but they've worked on and appeared together in The Goes Wrong Show, Les Faux British, and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

By now, we're sure you'll be aware that Ruaridh Mollica is playing the MCU's Thomas Shepard, a.k.a. the Young Avenger known as Speed.

Appearing on stage, Paul Bettany revealed where we find Vision in the upcoming series following the events of 2021's WandaVision. "What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them."

"So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is," the actor continued. "White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was...but with lasers!"

Asked about whether VisionQuest will play with genres in the way WandaVision did with sitcoms, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum teased, "The less we say, the better. But what I will say about Terry's vision for the show is that he knows the lore. So if you've been following the MCU all these years, you're going to be very, very, very rewarded."

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.