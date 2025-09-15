VISION Series Adds BATTLESTAR GALACTICA Alum Mary McDonnell In Mysterious Role

VISION Series Adds BATTLESTAR GALACTICA Alum Mary McDonnell In Mysterious Role

Academy Award-nominee Mary McDonnell, who played President Roslin in BSG, is the latest to join the cast of Marvel Studios' Vision series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 15, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

Marvel Television's Vision series has assembled quite a cast, and the latest big name to join the ensemble is Mary McDonnell.

THR reports that the two-time Academy Award-nominee will "appear" in the WandaVision spin-off (possibly indicating that her role will be fairly minor), but details on her character remain under wraps.

McDonnell will likely be best known for playing President Roslin in SyFy's acclaimed Battlestar Galactica reboot, and recently devoured the scenery in Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performances in Dances With Wolves and Passion Fish, and has also appeared in the likes of Scream 4, Donnie Darko, Independence Day and Sneakers.

Paul Bettany is set to return as the titular Synthezoid, along with James Spader as Ultron, who is expected to play the villain in human form along with a number of other returning AI characters.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

Ruaridh Mollica is also on board as a character who is believed to be Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

The Vision project has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas is on board as showrunner. 

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

