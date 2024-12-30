Beau DeMayo Tears Into WHAT IF...? And Season 3 Writer Who Will Soon Take Charge Of X-MEN '97

Ousted X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has made his disdain for What If...? season 3 known and takes aim at Matthew Chauncey, the What If...? scribe next tasked with overseeing X-Men '97 season 3...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

Based on What If...? season 3's Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and comments on this website, the show's final batch of episodes has disappointed the majority of fans. 

Matthew Chauncey, who wrote several season 1 and 2 episodes, took over from A.C. Bradley as Head Writer for What If...?'s last year and is next set to serve in that same showrunner role for X-Men '97 season 3. 

Beau DeMayo was in charge of X-Men '97's first season but parted ways with Marvel Studios in murky circumstances; there have been allegations of sexual misconduct which he's strongly denied by claiming he was a victim of a racist and homophobic working environment.

Whatever the case may be, DeMayo has some strong opinions about What If...? season 3. He started by sharing a negative review of the series before making his issues with Chauncey known (there's been a lot of concern online about whether he's the right person to take charge of X-Men '97, particularly after What If...?'s two-part finale). 

He also suggested that claims the X-Men couldn't appear in the series were false. Storm, Goddess of Thunder, was a big part of the Exiles but beyond that, the mutants were relegated to blink-and-you'd-miss-it Multiversal cameos.

Regardless of how much stock you put in DeMayo's opinions, Marvel Animation will need to win fans over with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a task that may be easier said than done based on the mixed response to the show's visuals.

You can hear more from DeMayo in the X posts below.

"A disappointing end to one of the Multiverse Saga's best ideas," we said in our recent review"What If...? season 3 has its moments but fails to take full advantage of its premise, resulting in a silly, superfluous, and shallow final batch of episodes."

The series features an impressive voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic MCU roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

All episodes of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+. 

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Here's A Closer Look At All Those Crazy Multiversal Variants
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/30/2024, 8:49 AM
Sucks to be him.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/30/2024, 8:50 AM
What If? Season 3 writer is taking charge of X-Men 97 Season 2.

User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/30/2024, 8:50 AM
User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/30/2024, 8:57 AM
Why does he make us look at his big pancake tiddies?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/30/2024, 8:59 AM
Beau DeMayo Created the best season of Xmen and people on here were raving over it and look how quickly Disney Marvel fanboys will turn against him over him having an onlyfans. This is exactly why the MCU is in the state iits in. This whole cancel culture is whats ruining real creativity.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/30/2024, 9:06 AM
They’ll fire him for having an OF after they hired Meg Thee Stallion specifically just to shake her ass on a kids show. So sick of the double standards
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/30/2024, 9:14 AM
@Matchesz - She-Hulk was a kids show? Or was she on some other show I missed?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 12/30/2024, 9:16 AM
@Matchesz - I see more people have issue with the alleged sexual harassment at work and him apparently being a nightmare to work with than people having issue with an onlyfans page
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/30/2024, 9:19 AM
@Matchesz -
I don’t think it’s for the OF account. There were other reasons.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/30/2024, 9:19 AM
@MikeyL - who gives af if he a nightmare to work with when he created the best marvel product in years. Maybe the ppl he works with is soft af, everyone always sides with the “victims” without knowing anything and thats the problem today.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/30/2024, 9:25 AM
@Matchesz - Im willing to wager disney got the softest blue haired employees in the business and I know im right cuz look at what its become
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/30/2024, 8:59 AM
Hey, remember me?

Still trying to be relevant

‘The perpetual victim’
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/30/2024, 9:06 AM
LOL!!
David Ayer, Beau DeMayo and Frank Grillo should all do some sort of group therapy.



User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/30/2024, 9:07 AM
Watched 2 episodes on a flight yesterday and I can say this does not bode well for X-Men 97

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 12/30/2024, 9:08 AM
I liked the last episode. It felt like DBZ.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 9:14 AM
Damn , this dude…

I know X Men 97 was very well received and rightfully so since it was a strong series but I feel like the praise he got for that has gotten to his head.

Also just be clear , Matthew Chauncey has been involved in What If since the beginning and has written episodes such as What If T Challa became Star Lord , Hela Found the Ten Rings , the 80’s Avengers episode ,the Nebula Nova Corps episode aswell as the first part of the Ultron finale in S1 amongst others which to my knowledge were all well received to varying degrees…

Most of the episodes this season he had were co-written with others so whatever issues one had with them might have been on them but not sure of course.

I know the reception to this take on What If was mixed overall and not everyone’s cup of tea but I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt for X-Men 97 given as said by the creators , they were restricted by the higher ups in a lot of ways with this show.

Cautiously optimistic as of now.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 12/30/2024, 9:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Like season two I found season three more consistantly fun than season one even if most the stories were not as strong as the best of the first (but still hold that season one had some of the worst episodes too, was way more hit and miss for me).

ALL of the episodes in all seasons fell short of being great for me but fun is normaly good enough for me with anthology type shows and at least it avoided the overuse/interconnectivity thing of season two as for me these always should have ALL been completely stand alone episodes all on differing timeline BAR a one off crossover one the end of every season.

I love Captain Carter but was way too much of her in season two for the premise of the series and if they were gonna do that should have been a spinoff Captain Carter series instead (which those that don't like her could skip).
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 12/30/2024, 9:22 AM
In specific regard to legal rights 97' were in a differing place to most everything else as using pre-established versions of mutants prior to Disney doing the deal thus a clear cut case of able to do what they wanted with those existing Xmen as well as intro any characters never previosly been adapted.

I don't know the specifics or if true or not but thare was rumblings that even after Disney taking over Fox they were locked out from recasting the Fox era Xmen live action characters for a set period of time which could easily have had implications for What If. As in they may have been required to only use established mutants from prior to the deal not any new MCU versions likely to come with uncertainty on degrees of grey area for variants of prior Xmen such that they would likely want to wait at least until the first season of 97' was done with to do much with any of them.

TLDR Andrews may have simply poorly worded underlying complexities that DeMayo may have been less aware of, however it DID sound like Bryan was lying so kinda get Beau's PoV specific to that (and is entitled to his opinions on the quality of the show).

Don't REALY wanna know but as it is ALWAYS mentioned every time this guy comments I kinda wish someone somewhere would clear it all up what the truth of it all is convincingly as tired of hearing folk take sides on what we know very little specifics about (as don't trust the word of the suits or the dude who got fired by them).
dracula
dracula - 12/30/2024, 9:23 AM
I dont care for what if but

?si=JnpYZEpQ8CkDy5D9
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/30/2024, 9:27 AM
I also find it funny how Beau always acts like one of the fans but then we find out some shit about him…

It happened when he was on The Witcher aswell.

https://www.tumblr.com/sing-for-theongreyjoy/699130314561290240/thoughts-on-the-interview-with-beau-demayo-where
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/30/2024, 9:32 AM
User Comment Image

