Beau DeMayo Tears Into WHAT IF...? And Season 3 Writer Who Will Soon Take Charge Of X-MEN '97

Based on What If...? season 3's Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and comments on this website, the show's final batch of episodes has disappointed the majority of fans.

Matthew Chauncey, who wrote several season 1 and 2 episodes, took over from A.C. Bradley as Head Writer for What If...?'s last year and is next set to serve in that same showrunner role for X-Men '97 season 3.

Beau DeMayo was in charge of X-Men '97's first season but parted ways with Marvel Studios in murky circumstances; there have been allegations of sexual misconduct which he's strongly denied by claiming he was a victim of a racist and homophobic working environment.

Whatever the case may be, DeMayo has some strong opinions about What If...? season 3. He started by sharing a negative review of the series before making his issues with Chauncey known (there's been a lot of concern online about whether he's the right person to take charge of X-Men '97, particularly after What If...?'s two-part finale).

He also suggested that claims the X-Men couldn't appear in the series were false. Storm, Goddess of Thunder, was a big part of the Exiles but beyond that, the mutants were relegated to blink-and-you'd-miss-it Multiversal cameos.

Regardless of how much stock you put in DeMayo's opinions, Marvel Animation will need to win fans over with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a task that may be easier said than done based on the mixed response to the show's visuals.

"A disappointing end to one of the Multiverse Saga's best ideas," we said in our recent review, "What If...? season 3 has its moments but fails to take full advantage of its premise, resulting in a silly, superfluous, and shallow final batch of episodes."

The series features an impressive voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic MCU roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

All episodes of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+.