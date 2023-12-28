Devery Jacobs Reveals Whether There's Any Link Between WHAT IF...?'s Kahhori And Her ECHO Character

What If...? season 2 has been receiving a largely positive response from fans since it launched on December 22, but it's "What if... Kahhori Reshaped The World?" that appears to be receiving the lion's share of praise.

Presented in the Mohawk language (there's also an English version for anyone who isn't a fan of subtitles), it introduces us to Kahhori, an original character who gives the MCU an awesome new Native American superhero. With Echo also on the horizon, the timing couldn't be better, and Marvel Studios has rightly received a lot of praise for its authentic and respectful portrayal of Kahhori and her people.

Someone familiar with both MCU projects is actress Devery Jacobs. She lends her voice to Kahhori in What If...? and plays Bonnie, a character with important links to Maya Lopez's childhood, in Echo.

Talking to Collider, Jacobs revealed whether she'd like to bring Kahhori to life in live-action.

"I have been really fortunate to play the character Bonnie in the new Echo series. I don't know, they've brought other people back in multiple roles," the Reservation Dogs star said. "So I leave that up to the higher-ups at the MCU. But I just love this character of Kahhori so much, and would love to be able to bring her to life, whether that's live-action, or whether that's through animation. I'll always be there for that."

As for whether the characters have any sort of connection - which is highly unlikely considering the fact they hail from different realities - Jacobs added, "I think it was a coincidence. It was funny, when I originally got involved with What If…?, it was long before ever auditioning, or knowing that Echo was going to be a project, or that I would be auditioning for it."

"I think the connective tissue between 'What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?' and between Echo is the use of language," she continued. "In both of them, there was a lot of homework involved. There was a lot of studying and making sure that I was getting the languages right. Obviously, that's Mohawk for What If…?, but then for Echo, I had to learn American Sign Language."

It's great to see an actress like Jacobs get to bring this level of representation to a franchise like the MCU and, based on how Kahhori's episode ended, something tells us we haven't seen the last of her. You can read our recap of "What if... Kahhori Reshaped The World?" here.