Devery Jacobs Reveals Whether There's Any Link Between WHAT IF...?'s Kahhori And Her ECHO Character

Devery Jacobs Reveals Whether There's Any Link Between WHAT IF...?'s Kahhori And Her ECHO Character Devery Jacobs Reveals Whether There's Any Link Between WHAT IF...?'s Kahhori And Her ECHO Character

Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs already has two MCU roles as What If...?'s Kahhori and Echo's Bonnie, but is there a link between them? The actress has weighed in on that and her recent Marvel debut...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 28, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If
Source: Collider

What If...? season 2 has been receiving a largely positive response from fans since it launched on December 22, but it's "What if... Kahhori Reshaped The World?" that appears to be receiving the lion's share of praise. 

Presented in the Mohawk language (there's also an English version for anyone who isn't a fan of subtitles), it introduces us to Kahhori, an original character who gives the MCU an awesome new Native American superhero. With Echo also on the horizon, the timing couldn't be better, and Marvel Studios has rightly received a lot of praise for its authentic and respectful portrayal of Kahhori and her people.

Someone familiar with both MCU projects is actress Devery Jacobs. She lends her voice to Kahhori in What If...? and plays Bonnie, a character with important links to Maya Lopez's childhood, in Echo

Talking to Collider, Jacobs revealed whether she'd like to bring Kahhori to life in live-action. 

"I have been really fortunate to play the character Bonnie in the new Echo series. I don't know, they've brought other people back in multiple roles," the Reservation Dogs star said. "So I leave that up to the higher-ups at the MCU. But I just love this character of Kahhori so much, and would love to be able to bring her to life, whether that's live-action, or whether that's through animation. I'll always be there for that."

As for whether the characters have any sort of connection - which is highly unlikely considering the fact they hail from different realities - Jacobs added, "I think it was a coincidence. It was funny, when I originally got involved with What If…?, it was long before ever auditioning, or knowing that Echo was going to be a project, or that I would be auditioning for it."

"I think the connective tissue between 'What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?' and between Echo is the use of language," she continued. "In both of them, there was a lot of homework involved. There was a lot of studying and making sure that I was getting the languages right. Obviously, that's Mohawk for What If…?, but then for Echo, I had to learn American Sign Language."

It's great to see an actress like Jacobs get to bring this level of representation to a franchise like the MCU and, based on how Kahhori's episode ended, something tells us we haven't seen the last of her. You can read our recap of "What if... Kahhori Reshaped The World?" here.

WHAT IF...? Puts A Crazy New Spin On The MCU's History By Asking What If...Hela Found The Ten Rings?
Related:

WHAT IF...? Puts A Crazy New Spin On The MCU's History By Asking "What If...Hela Found The Ten Rings?"
WHAT IF...? Head Writer Reveals Who Was Beneath The Wasp's Helmet In Yesterday's Captain Carter Episode
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? Head Writer Reveals Who Was Beneath The Wasp's Helmet In Yesterday's Captain Carter Episode
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

DocSpock - 12/28/2023, 11:31 AM

I like her. I think she is a good actress.

comicfan100 - 12/28/2023, 11:35 AM
I think we're going to see more of her outside this series. I wouldn't be surprised if she ends up playing her in live-action.
TheFinestSmack - 12/28/2023, 11:36 AM
I was wondering if there would be any big REVEALS today...
DrReedRichards - 12/28/2023, 11:37 AM
Still mind-blown over the fact that they chose to go full Mohawk with the language.



Like, wow... Major kudos all around.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/28/2023, 12:24 PM
@DrReedRichards - it was a nice touch for sure and hearing the language was beautiful.

I would definitely watch more Kahhori. I would also love for them to do Dani Moonstar justice.
DrReedRichards - 12/28/2023, 12:29 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

Moonstar, Thunderbird, Wyatt Wingfoot, tons of characters.
Apophis71 - 12/28/2023, 11:42 AM
Considering Echo is Cheyenne and Kahhori Mohawk I would be surprised they make a direct bloodline connection but not impossible I suppose but seems a daft question to ask the actor as if there were unlikely to answer and if non stated yet she wouldn't know...

Devery is Mohawk so is possible her character in Echo will be of or at least part descendent of Kahhori's tribe but then would the writers on Echo have even have been looped in on a What if original character?

...but then asking daft questions unlikely to get an answer to seems common these days or at least what articles seem to circle in on rather than the questions the actors do have solid answers/responses to.
Bucnastydathird - 12/28/2023, 11:47 AM
Very eccentric episode I must say myself ...didn't have any problems watching it and the representation was dope asf💪🏾
SonOfAGif - 12/28/2023, 12:31 PM
@Bucnastydathird - For me the most beautiful scene was as Kahhori was about to stand back up and fight like a true Avenger, All of blue eyes in the forest stood behind her and charged into battle. Despite the Tesseract always being a problem it has always almost been a weapon for the forces of good. I love that the Tesseract is such a pivotal piece of Marvel history in the MCU.
TheThang - 12/28/2023, 11:52 AM
What if has been amazing
GeneralZod - 12/28/2023, 12:06 PM
"Introducing Kahhori, the first Mohawk superhero." The U.S. Department of the Interior recognizes 574 Indian Nations (variously called tribes, nations, bands, pueblos, communities and native villages) in the United States.

So, with Echo being Cheyenne, is it two down, 572 more to go?
ProfessorWhy - 12/28/2023, 12:09 PM
@GeneralZod - bring back the original Thunderbird
comicfan100 - 12/28/2023, 12:13 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Thunderbird has been back for over a year now.
ProfessorWhy - 12/28/2023, 12:31 PM
@comicfan100 - I thought we were talking MCU, as it's an MCU article on a comic book movie site. Thanks for the heads up tho
JustAWaffle - 12/28/2023, 12:23 PM
There have been a few stinkers, but this season has outdone the first by far.
SonOfAGif - 12/28/2023, 12:28 PM
So it's just a theory but I believe that the Infinity Stones are manifesting themselves into Avatars since their destruction. The Scarlet Witch is a living reality stone, Loki is now the living Time Stone, and Kahhori is a living Space Stone. We are missing Soul, Power, and Mind. So I have a theory that the Infinity Avatars will be the ones to reshape reality to save the Multiverse from battle world and The Beyonder and reboot the MCU.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder