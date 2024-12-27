WHAT IF...? Director Explains Why Season 3 Doesn't Feature More Mutants And His Wolverine Regrets

WHAT IF...? Director Explains Why Season 3 Doesn't Feature More Mutants And His Wolverine Regrets

What If...? director Bryan Andrews has revealed why season 3 doesn't feature a greater number of mutants - despite a Storm Variant showing up - and admits he regrets not finding room for Wolverine...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2024 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If
Source: Agents Of Fandom

Developing an animated TV show takes a lot of time, so What If...? was never going to perfectly sync up with what's happening in the live-action MCU. However, the lack of mutants in season 3 has disappointed many fans.

The inclusion of a Storm Variant (voiced by X-Men '97 star Alison Sealy-Smith) suggests it could be done. Alas, the Goddess of Thunder will be the only character with the X-Gene who factors into the series during its final year on Disney+. 

During a recent interview with Agents of Fandom, What If...? director Bryan Andrews admitted that not being able to include more members of the X-Men ranks among his biggest regrets. 

"In hindsight, I think we were kicking ourselves because, you know, it takes a while to set these things up and do these things," he explained. "But it’s like we could have done more mutants this season, oh my gosh what the heck, but because at the time we didn’t know that they’re [Disney] gonna have all the Fox stuff back."

"You know what I mean, we could have had a Hugh Jackman thing and you know, but oh well," Andrews added. "Maybe, maybe there’ll be some [more What If...?] in the future and then we get to party with those guys. But at least we got Storm, that’s awesome."

Marvel Studios always planned for What If...? to only last three seasons, mostly because the Multiverse Saga was meant to have begun wrapping up by now. Instead, last year's Hollywood strikes and an effort to get back to quality over quantity have delayed things slightly.

With that in mind, there was likely never going to be time to throw the X-Men into the mix. Storm is probably only there because production overlapped with X-Men '97 and she, unlike Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, was made available to Andrews and company. 

What If...? returns for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

The first six episodes of What If...? season 3 are now streaming on Disney+. You can read our recaps of those by following the links below. 

WHAT IF...? 1872 Spoiler Recap: Wild West Introduces Multiverse Saga Villain And Brings Back A Defender
Related:

WHAT IF...? "1872" Spoiler Recap: Wild West Introduces Multiverse Saga Villain And Brings Back A Defender
WHAT IF...?'s Howard The Duck Episode Featured The Animated Debut Of Two DAREDEVIL Characters - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...?'s Howard The Duck Episode Featured The Animated Debut Of Two DAREDEVIL Characters - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/27/2024, 7:09 AM
An animated hughverine would look weird as hell.... and a proper animated Wolverine with Jackman's voice would be lame. How about a new and better take
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2024, 7:13 AM
@ProfessorWhy - What If Cavillrine joined Deadpool? Now that's something I'd watch instead of Darcy laying an egg (presumably).
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/27/2024, 7:30 AM
@bkmeijer1 - with respect, short Wolverine or GTFO
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2024, 7:12 AM
The X-Men don't really have a place yet anyway. This finally got around to using it's new heroes, so would be weird if it rushed past them and focused on the main players of the next Saga.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/27/2024, 7:24 AM
What If? Season 3 was actually good.

Should have asked the director why is Season 3 is so bad.
PantherKing
PantherKing - 12/27/2024, 7:57 AM
Can we get a season 4

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder