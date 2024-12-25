WHAT IF...? "Howard The Duck Got Hitched?" Spoiler Recap: Marvel Introduces A New Multiverse Saga Superhero

WHAT IF...? &quot;Howard The Duck Got Hitched?&quot; Spoiler Recap: Marvel Introduces A New Multiverse Saga Superhero

The fourth episode of What If...? season 3 dropped on Christmas Day and, let's just say a romantic epic about Howard the Duck and Darcy - and their egg - isn't what we expected to find under the tree...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 25, 2024 03:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

What If...? season 3's fourth episode isn't Christmas-themed, but it's certainly unlike anything else we've seen from Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation. 

Taking us back to the "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?" reality (we're sure you all remember Party Thor), it's revealed that Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis fell in love after meeting in that episode. They tied the knot and Earth was forever transformed after many of those visiting aliens chose to stick around.

Howard and Darcy had a baby, though with the former being a duck and all, it initially takes the form of an egg. The Watcher suggests the child within has an important destiny but everything seems pretty normal when Topaz shows up and invites the trio on The Grandmaster's cruise. 

Yondu watches from afar and is clearly interested in the egg. The Grandmaster, meanwhile, treats Mr. and Mrs. the Duck like royalty and invites them to a breakfast...where their unhatched baby is the main course! Just as Miek prepares to cook the egg, Yondu steals it and Howard and Darcy board a ship to give chase. 

Nick Fury and Agent Coulson tell them that, because the child was born during the Cosmic Convergence, it's destined for great things and has become highly sought after by pretty much everyone. On Knowhere, Yondu delivers the egg to Kaecilius who kills the Ravager before a ceremony which is supposed to end with Dormammu using the child as his new host body. 

Howard and Darcy manage to sneak in and S.H.I.E.L.D. attacks; however, rather than helping to save the day, they plan to take the egg into custody! The new parents aren't having that and flee, turning to the friendly Frost Giant Loki in Jotunheim for help. 

Unfortunately, Laufey, Malektith, The Black Order, Zeus, and Thanos all want a piece and a chase ensues. Howard and Darcy manage to escape, but it's not long until everyone is closing in on them. Singing to their child as they prepare for the end, the egg suddenly glows gold and rises into the sky where it zaps the baddies with golden energy. 

When it hatches moments later, we see that it's a half-human, half-duck baby. Fury admits a child should be with its parents and, when Howard and Darcy return home, we learn she's called Byrdie.

Yes, the same Byrdie who we know will fly into action alongside Agent Carter and Kahhori in a future episode; it seems the Multiverse Saga just got a key new hero. Whether she'll appear in live-action remains to be seen, though we do know that Natasha Lyonne is voicing her in the MCU.

Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis find themselves on an intergalactic pleasure cruise. When dangerous factions from across the galaxy descend to threaten their trip, they must discover their own cosmic powers to withstand the onslaught.

The cast in episode 4 includes Jeffrey Wright, Kat Dennings, Seth Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Rooker. The episode is directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

WHAT IF...? Director Reveals Which Characters Were Off-Limits And Suggests There Are Movie Plans For Them
Related:

WHAT IF...? Director Reveals Which Characters Were Off-Limits And Suggests There Are Movie Plans For Them
WHAT IF...? The Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier? Spoiler Recap: Goliath, CIVIL WAR Undone, And More
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? "The Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier?" Spoiler Recap: Goliath, CIVIL WAR Undone, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 12/25/2024, 3:41 AM
comics r doomed Season 3 What if is trash.....die off there is no imagination for storytelling anymore
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/25/2024, 3:57 AM
@MMFRESHSW2 - I think this is very unique storytelling though. That said, What If is not the place for this. It's moreso just random tales from the multiverse now
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/25/2024, 3:56 AM
This is such a wild episode. They did a sequel to (what I think is) the worst episode, and went all out with. I really want a peak in the writers room to see who signs off on this.
Gambito
Gambito - 12/25/2024, 3:56 AM
All in for a Howard episode but is this seriously the best they could come up with? Also these multiverse warriors? Better be an Exiles show or something keep these nobodies away from the movies
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/25/2024, 3:59 AM
Why are they using Darcy? Nobody cares

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder