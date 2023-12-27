WHAT IF...? Head Writer Reveals Who Was Beneath The Wasp's Helmet In Yesterday's Captain Carter Episode

WHAT IF...? Head Writer Reveals Who Was Beneath The Wasp's Helmet In Yesterday's Captain Carter Episode WHAT IF...? Head Writer Reveals Who Was Beneath The Wasp's Helmet In Yesterday's Captain Carter Episode

Ant-Man and The Wasp not being among the MCU's founding Avengers remains one of Marvel Studios' biggest missteps, but after the latter assembled with the team in What If...?, we have major new details.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If
Source: Toonado.com

Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter has cemented herself as What If...?'s breakout star and the hero returned for a new take on Captain America: The Winter Soldier in "What If... Captain Carter Fought The HYDRA Stomper?" (the less said about that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo, the better).

The episode kicked off with Peggy Carter assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes at the Battle of New York in 2012, though the team looked a little different. Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye were present, but in place of The Hulk was The Wasp! 

A founding Avenger in the comics alongside Hank Pym/Ant-Man, the main reason she didn't appear in The Avengers is because former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter didn't want another female superhero on the team (it was a fight for Marvel Studios to even get Natasha Romanoff in there). 

Now, What If...? Head Writer A.C. Bradley has shed new light (via Toonado.com) on how The Wasp came to join The Avengers, confirming it's actually Hope Van Dyne beneath the helmet and not Janet.

"Since Captain Carter - a woman - ended WW2, the feminist movement occurred immediately after the war," she explains in the X posts below. "This had a ripple effect across society leading to more female S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, heroes, [and] women in positions of authority."

"Since Peggy Carter wasn’t around to found S.H.I.E.L.D., that responsibility fell to Hope’s parents, Hank and Janet, and also Bucky, and his good friend, Howard Stark," Bradley continued. "All this [led] to Hope taking on the Wasp mantle earlier."

Bradley later shed new light on "What If... Iron Man Crashed Into The Grandmaster?" Revealing it was written way back in 2019, she explains that, "The original pitch was a Tony/Pepper love story with Tony [meeting] Peter Quill."

How do you feel about Hope being a founding Avenger in this reality? As always, head to the comments section below to share your thoughts.

WHAT IF...? Introduces An Awesome, Powerful New Superhero In What If...Kahhori Reshaped The World?
Related:

WHAT IF...? Introduces An Awesome, Powerful New Superhero In "What If...Kahhori Reshaped The World?"
WHAT IF...? Season 2 Just Set An Important Rotten Tomatoes Record For Marvel Studios In 2023
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? Season 2 Just Set An Important Rotten Tomatoes Record For Marvel Studios In 2023
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 11:07 AM
Riveting. What a game changer.. this show needs to go the comic route. Nobody wonders and ponders these questions.. lol
worcestershire - 12/27/2023, 11:08 AM
@bobevanz - I loved season 1 and episodes 1 and 5 of season 2!!
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 11:11 AM
@bobevanz - kahorri stans mald lmao
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 11:18 AM
@worcestershire - they're mostly good, but they could be amazing lol or at least thought provoking. Sidenote it is Stan Lee's and @DrReedRichards birthday! Give me at least one article!
DrReedRichards - 12/27/2023, 11:47 AM
@bobevanz -

Thanks, man! 🍻🎉🎂
MyCoolYoung - 12/27/2023, 11:54 AM
@DrReedRichards - happy birthday good sir
DrReedRichards - 12/27/2023, 11:57 AM
@MyCoolYoung -
TheFinestSmack - 12/27/2023, 11:18 AM
SWEET! More things REVEALED!!!!!
BassMan - 12/27/2023, 11:29 AM
Makes sense. Been really enjoying this season so far, hope it keeps up.
FireandBlood - 12/27/2023, 11:38 AM
Half of you lots worst nightmare 🤣
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2023, 11:44 AM
Kinda wish they just got the original comic Avengers as Carter's teammates, but I guess this works too. The explanation makes sense, although I'm not a fan of dispensing lore like that on social media. Makes it feel less canon
LiteraryJoe - 12/27/2023, 11:47 AM
The amount of thought that went into that answer is the type of thing you would see broken down in threads in this site. Instead these threads are going to overlook this awesome bit because it is about women rather than pay some credit to the creatives that are actually trying to connect a universe still. In B4 tears.
MyCoolYoung - 12/27/2023, 12:00 PM
Wait...Ike didnt let women in the avengers...so you mean to tell me it was the mHEu for years on purpose and no one complained about pandering?

http://64.media.tumblr.com/1b3cfedb1ae6344d47f359ec4f30c23e/2d8d54c5dc0dbe31-d7/s500x750/b362a3568e0cfdc3f7815dabfd3139817e189881.pnj
MyCoolYoung - 12/27/2023, 12:01 PM
Anyways, captain Carter and the star lord episodes was good. The rest have been a little meh to me. They don't really take the concept far enough to me

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder