Steven Spielberg Screens First Footage From His Top-Secret Untitled Sci-Fi Film Rumored To Involve UFOs

Even after seeing footage from Steven Spielberg’s highly secretive upcoming sci-fi film, it remains difficult to get a clear sense of the project’s full story and direction.

It seems that was intentional, as the footage was reportedly carefully curated so that no plot details could be deduced.

Earlier this week, Spielberg attended a special event at Universal Pictures’ sprawling 84,000-square-foot facility known as The Commons. There, he officially unveiled a new screening room bearing his name, the Steven Spielberg Theater, a 250-seat cinema dedicated to his legacy.

To mark the occasion, Spielberg shared exclusive footage from the mysterious sci-fi movie, which reportedly involves UFOs. Fans and insiders have speculated wildly about the film’s nature, with theories ranging from an entirely original story to possible sequels of classics like E.T. or Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The clip featured Emily Blunt as a relatable, down-to-earth woman living in a quiet rural area who is being chased by shadowy figures in unmarked black vehicles.

One particularly gripping moment showed her damaged sedan, with Josh O’Connor’s character inside, crashing headlong into an oncoming train. The pair desperately escape through the shattered windshield just before the car is crushed beneath the train’s wheels.

Colin Firth appeared to take on an antagonistic role, seen in a tense moment inside a futuristic underground laboratory or sci-fi bunker.

Meanwhile, brief glimpses of Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo suggested their involvement in the story, though their exact characters remain a mystery given the limited footage shown.

Among the stars attending the theater dedication were John Travolta, Vin Diesel, Seth Rogen, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Jeff Goldblum, and Ke Huy Quan, highlighting the significance of the event within the film community.

While christening the theater room, Spielberg told attendees that he never plans to retire.

Previously, screenwriter David Koepp, who collaborated once again with Spielberg on the project, teased, "What he does so brilliantly is that he combines a vast spectacle with really honest, human emotion. Unlike, I think, any other director- it's a very emotional experience, this movie."

"He was the most involved as he's been on any movie I've written for him to direct," Koepp added.

Audiences can likely expect a signature Spielberg experience, as the director is once again teaming up with Koepp.

The duo has a long history of successful collaborations, having previously worked together on Jurassic Park in 1993, The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997, War of the Worlds in 2005, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

The upcoming film stars Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman, Barbie), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead, The Color Purple ) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts).

The Untitled Steven Spielberg film from Universal Pictures is currently set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.