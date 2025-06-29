SUPERMAN Footage Reveals New Version Of Divisive Flying Shot Will Still Feature In The DCU Movie

SUPERMAN Footage Reveals New Version Of Divisive Flying Shot Will Still Feature In The DCU Movie

The updated version of Superman divisive flying scene has been revealed, but is it really any better than what we saw in the first 30-second TV spot for the DC Studios movie? Take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first Superman TV spot featured a shot of the hero flying through the Arctic that, at first glance, was very cool. Social media being what it is, the 30-second promo was dissected by fan accounts, and a shot of the Man of Steel looking a little...skew-eyed...quickly went viral. 

Filmmaker James Gunn spends a fair bit of time online answering fan questions and debunking rumours, and revealed in a recent interview that he changed the take used in the movie's final cut. 

"It was a TV commercial and it wasn't a finished visual effects shot," the Superman helmer said of the backlash. "So the part of him flying, it was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background. So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way."

"I didn't love the shot, so it's not even the shot that's in the movie. Sometimes I'm pretty strict about when I'm going through a trailer and looking at each of the shots, but sometimes the commercials, I forget to look at this closely," Gunn added. "So that one kind of got by me."

A new video taking us behind the scenes of Superman has been shared online, and reveals the updated version of that flying sequence. While a new take has evidently been used, there's still something off about how David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow looks (likely a result of a wind machine being blown in his face). 

This only really stands out when you pause the clip, something no one will be doing in the theater next month. Gunn has utilised some unique camera shots for Superman's flying scenes, some of which might land better than others, given the technology being used to realise them on screen.

You can watch the full video below, along with clips showcasing new footage from the movie. That includes Superman bursting out of the ground and a tense moment in LuthorCorp. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/29/2025, 12:54 PM
If you freeze it the shot is still the same, they just fix it with cgi a few seconds after.

And why is superman causing damage to the roads? 👀 The collateral damage police won't like this 🤣
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/29/2025, 12:58 PM
This is the most dangerous Superman ever: he can shoot laser beams at two different places at the same time!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/29/2025, 12:59 PM
Can we peer pressure Gunn to restore to lazy eye. Just for fun.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/29/2025, 1:02 PM
Oh a DC head that listens to feedback.

Time for you to resign Feige 😭
Redking77
Redking77 - 6/29/2025, 1:09 PM
@vectorsigma - since when does Feige & Co., not listen to feedback? The fans complained that the 1st phases were too formulaic and were just building blocks, so they tried new things (Moon Knight, Eternals, etc.). Now fans are complaining about CGI or no overarching theme. It sure seems that some people are never going to be happy.
PopBye
PopBye - 6/29/2025, 1:17 PM
@vectorsigma -

No
PopBye
PopBye - 6/29/2025, 1:17 PM
@Redking77 - fax
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 6/29/2025, 1:03 PM
In the video clip, Gunn literally stated that the visual effects are not finished.

I am hopeful at best that this movie works. Everything Gunn has done in the past, does not tell me that he can properly handle Superman. Hopefully he surprises everyone.
Redking77
Redking77 - 6/29/2025, 1:04 PM
After watching the interview, I have much more respect for Gunn & Corenswet. They seem to be putting more thought and heart into this movie than most of the popcorn fare we see these days. As a massive Marvel fan, let me just say that I hope this film breaks every record and allows Gunn & Co. to finally give us a true DC cinematic universe. (No offense to Snyder).
PopBye
PopBye - 6/29/2025, 1:18 PM
@Redking77 -

All offense to Synder, his dceu was hot garbage.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/29/2025, 1:21 PM
@Redking77 - it's like Gunn actually wants to use elements of the actual freaking comicbooks
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/29/2025, 1:07 PM
Looks worse tho?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2025, 1:24 PM
Glad kept barrel roll never see Superman having flying comics do never movies
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/29/2025, 1:32 PM
This is the most chaotic flying I've seen from a Superman movie, looks exciting to say the least.

